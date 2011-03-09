« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 79625 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:36:55 PM
My real beef is that I don't want to see the team that played Villa (minus the two loanees) take on Shrewsbury when we have several players returning from long breaks who need games.
Yep. I'd love to see a couple of them ask to take part.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 12:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:35 PM
I don't! And if I did want to see Jurgen showing signs of a breakdown before he got a rest I would be an extremely callous person. As you would too.

No, I was merely reacting to a poster who has said supporters must be "fucking blind" if they couldn't see Klopp needed a break. This sounded to me like Jurgen was already in the midst of a breakdown and some of us had failed to notice.

Anyway, I've been consistent from the start. Let Jurgen have his break. Let him even watch the replay and phone in with some advice for Critchley if he feels he has to.

Keita on the other hand..... : :)



If Keita and the others have already made concrete plans, what would you have Klopp say to them then?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 12:56:27 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:41:56 PM
The more I see and hear this type of comment the more I get pissed off with it!

Smacks of overconfidence and even arrogance. We're only comfortable in the league once the thing is won!!!

Where did this obsession with the FA Cup come from anyway?! We haven't given it a second thought for years!

Want to know why we're challenging for the Premier league and champions league year in year? Because we sacked the domestic cups off to give our players a chance!
Exactly.

The overreaction to Klopp's perfectly justified decision is bizarre. First of all he does take the FA Cup seriously. That team we put out is good enough to beat Shrewsbury. It's just that Klopp, quite sensibly, values it behind both the Premier League and Champions League.

For Chelsea, Spurs, United, Arsenal and Leicester the FA Cup is perhaps their most legitimate chance of a trophy. Were we in their position I'd expect us to adopt the same mindset. That was us back in 2015 when we lost the semi-final to Villa. I was hugely disappointed back then because the FA Cup was all we had. We're in two much, much bigger competitions now and we have a chance of winning both.

Look at our current prospects. We've never been in a stronger position in the Premier League. Meanwhile we're the holders of the Champions League. Klopp's decision making is behind both of those situations so I'm inclined to ignore literally every opinion to the contrary and back whatever he says.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 01:02:28 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:54:55 AM
For those who can't see this, try to remember that Shankly walked away from the game altogether because he was burnt out, and Houllier nearly died of a heart attack that was almost certainly brought on by work-related stress.

Agree mate but at the risk of being pedantic Gerard suffered an aortic dissection which nearly killed him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 01:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:50:50 PM
If Keita and the others have already made concrete plans, what would you have Klopp say to them then?

Oh sure, if they are going to Flamingo Park with the kids that week then I wouldn't say "change your plans".

I mean, c'mon!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 01:10:29 PM »
Making loads of good points in his PC. It's a mid season break and that's how we'll use it. So anyone upset about him not managing or Keita, Origi etc not playing might as well get over it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 01:13:30 PM »
And the point he made about Critchley and his team is spot on. And if people still go on about him not being there, then go listen to it over and over again until the penny drops.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:19:44 PM »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:45:23 AM
Such an easy solution to this.

Club is sending out a very strong message this season that they are not able to compete in more than 2 competitions...

No they aren't. They've sent a stroing message that they can't play in two competitions in 24 hours. And a strong message that they are going to respect the winter break.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:20:33 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:09:58 PM
Oh sure, if they are going to Flamingo Park with the kids that week then I wouldn't say "change your plans".

I mean, c'mon!

Which seems to be implied from the manner in which Klopp is adamant about no senior players featuring in the replay, that is, every senior has plans, no exceptions.  I think and agree we'll see one or two volunteering but that's probably the extent of it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 01:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:50:50 PM
If Keita and the others have already made concrete plans, what would you have Klopp say to them then?

My opinion on this is issue generally is largely on the fence to be honest.

However, whilst I can see the logic for this, the knowledge that the replays were to be during the winter break has been around for longer than their plans are likely to have been.

There is a very good argument for 'you're being paid £60,000 a week or whatever ridiculous figure it is, you're welcome to go on holiday but if we draw in the 4th round you may be needed so bare that in mind.'

I'm not necessarily saying that that is the right way to handle it, and it largely depends on the individuals involved, but I don't think that would be an unreasonable position to adopt.

As ever the decision is Klopp's and it is up to him to decide, which he clearly has done, but I don't totally buy into the above logic.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 01:23:20 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:20:47 PM
My opinion on this is issue generally is largely on the fence to be honest.

However, whilst I can see the logic for this, the knowledge that the replays were to be during the winter break has been around for longer than their plans are likely to have been.

There is a very good argument for 'you're being paid £60,000 a week or whatever ridiculous figure it is, you're welcome to go on holiday but if we draw in the 4th round you may be needed so bare that in mind.'

I'm not necessarily saying that that is the right way to handle it, and it largely depends on the individuals involved, but I don't think that would be an unreasonable position to adopt.

As ever the decision is Klopp's and it is up to him to decide, which he clearly has done, but I don't totally buy into the above logic.

Which is fine if the FA cup is a priority trophy but it isn't. That message is likely reserved for the league and CL.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 01:25:52 PM »
Thought that was brilliant from Klopp in the press conference.  Of course the media will now pick and choose bits of his lengthy discussion to make it look as bad as possible, but that's the rags for you.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 01:26:06 PM »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:23:20 PM
Which is fine if the FA cup is a priority trophy but it isn't. That message is likely reserved for the league and CL.

Which makes the point that the decision is down to the club's view of the FA Cup rather than honouring the players' annual leave.

Like I say, I'm largely on the fence with it, but at the end of the day if UEFA scheduled the 2nd round of the CL to be during that break we would be telling the players something completely different.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 01:27:35 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:20:47 PM
My opinion on this is issue generally is largely on the fence to be honest.

However, whilst I can see the logic for this, the knowledge that the replays were to be during the winter break has been around for longer than their plans are likely to have been.

There is a very good argument for 'you're being paid £60,000 a week or whatever ridiculous figure it is, you're welcome to go on holiday but if we draw in the 4th round you may be needed so bare that in mind.'

I'm not necessarily saying that that is the right way to handle it, and it largely depends on the individuals involved, but I don't think that would be an unreasonable position to adopt.

As ever the decision is Klopp's and it is up to him to decide, which he clearly has done, but I don't totally buy into the above logic.

Klopp explained why they won't change it now, because they do all their planning well in advance, and they had to make that decision a few weeks ago. 

They won't back down, as the plan was already in place. Critchley and his team now plan for the replay. 1st team and Klopp keep on planning for the others games.

The problem is not Liverpool's, it's the FA's and the premier league. It's an absolute farce that it's Klopp and LFC that are being made the bad guys in this.

The PL arranged a 'break' that isn't a  break, cos they knew that FA cup replays where going to happen in the middle of it. It's their fault.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 01:28:13 PM »
Brilliant stuff from Jurgen in the PC, should shut most people up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 01:30:05 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 01:25:52 PM
Thought that was brilliant from Klopp in the press conference.  Of course the media will now pick and choose bits of his lengthy discussion to make it look as bad as possible, but that's the rags for you.

Agreed.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 01:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:26:06 PM
Which makes the point that the decision is down to the club's view of the FA Cup rather than honouring the players' annual leave.

Like I say, I'm largely on the fence with it, but at the end of the day if UEFA scheduled the 2nd round of the CL to be during that break we would be telling the players something completely different.

Sure, but it's a bit moot because the CL second round has long catered to the European leagues which enjoy a winter break anyway. Like Dim Glas says, it's the FA and the prem's scheduling issue here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 01:31:02 PM »
Like I thought - he's leading. He's had enough, it's about the long term. Matip/Keita etc missing out on a game isn't perfect but it doesn't potentially fuck the next 5 seasons. A meaningless winter break on top of even more international/club summer games does.

Best thing would be if every manager/club involved in the replays took the same stance. Collective action would see results. Whilst it remains a Klopp/liverpool thing it's easier for people to attack, divide etc.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 01:33:16 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:27:35 PM
Klopp explained why they won't change it now, because they do all their planning well in advance, and they had to make that decision a few weeks ago. 

They won't back down, as the plan was already in place. Critchley and his team now plan for the replay. 1st team and Klopp keep on planning for the others games.

The problem is not Liverpool's, it's the FA's and the premier league. It's an absolute farce that it's Klopp and LFC that are being made the bad guys in this.

The PL arranged a 'break' that isn't a  break, cos they knew that FA cup replays where going to happen in the middle of it. It's their fault.

I agree it's a farce that anyone is being made to be a 'bad guy' in what is a club's decision to manage and utilise their personnel as they see fit. As ever it is framed into a ridiculous narrative of 'disrespecting' a competition which the FA have moulded themselves in order to maximise the national side's chances in the Euros, thereby disrespecting their own competition.

I'm just making the point that there is a decent argument for expecting highly paid athletes to be flexible with an annual leave request. I do understand the argument that these days their free time is at a premium as there is a global issue with too many competitions, but then again its a short career and the insane amount of money they get paid means they can have as many holidays as they like when they're retired.

As I've said above if UEFA had done something similar, which to be honest is just as likely, I very much doubt we'd be playing the under 23s in that game,.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 01:36:37 PM »
Any video of the press conference?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 01:38:09 PM »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 01:38:32 PM »
Thanks!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 01:38:35 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:33:16 PM
I agree it's a farce that anyone is being made to be a 'bad guy' in what is a club's decision to manage and utilise their personnel as they see fit. As ever it is framed into a ridiculous narrative of 'disrespecting' a competition which the FA have moulded themselves in order to maximise the national side's chances in the Euros, thereby disrespecting their own competition.

I'm just making the point that there is a decent argument for expecting highly paid athletes to be flexible with an annual leave request. I do understand the argument that these days their free time is at a premium as there is a global issue with too many competitions, but then again its a short career and the insane amount of money they get paid means they can have as many holidays as they like when they're retired.

As I've said above if UEFA had done something similar, which to be honest is just as likely, I very much doubt we'd be playing the under 23s in that game,.

I'm just not a fan of using the money they earn as an argument to be honest. It doesn't mean they are unbreakable.

Like Klopp pointed out today, UEFA and FIFA are now planning more tournaments - like the expanding of the CWC for instance, and then with having the Euros and Copa (i think?) again this summer, it gets more and more farcical. And it is going to cause careers to be shortened - what is already a short career for players.  And it does likely diminish the quality of the games too, another thing that seems to pass these federations by, as of course, they care only for one thing.

But in this instance, it's equally about plans being made, and it is what it is, and he'll clearly not back down now as he's making a stance, so good for him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 01:47:43 PM »
Well fucking said Jurgen boy, would gladly march in to battle for him*

*Apart from the first two weeks in February when i'll be off my nut at some beach party in Ibiza.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 01:50:23 PM »
I am pretty much undecided on all this. I definitely see where Klopp is coming from. Also does feel like we are being stubborn as other premier league sides will have to field 1st teamers in the replay. I am more inclined to point my finger at the FA in all this. Is that the only possible date for the replays? or could they have been moved slightly?

Maybe Klopp should have held back on what his intentions were as it feels like we have created a bit of media hype when we have more important games to deal with. Could he not have announced after southampton or even left it to before the replay. Sort of feels like its a bit of a fuck you to the FA.

My priority is really how it affects the club. If klopp is happy and the players are fully behind him on this then that's good enough for me. Wouldn't want that unity built up in the team damaged over a 4th round FA cup replay. Would be nice to win a treble or a double but over and above everything we need to win the league.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:53:39 PM »
I confess I was not totally comfortable yesterday with the decision that had been taken. I couldn`t understand why first team players coming back from injury couldn`t` get some minutes under their belt. Now I have listened to the boss in full I get it. It is about planning, which is no doubt done to the nth degree.

The only slight remaining niggle is that the boss could go to the game to at least represent the club in the stands. He said himself in the press conference the break is about the players. I get the Neil Critchley needs to take charge of the game itself, but I don`t see the harm in the boss being in the stand at least. If nothing else it is added incentive to the players that he is watching.

Anyway, fuck the football authorities. Klopp is absolutely right to take them to task on scheduling, and by referencing proposed changes to the CL he has made the further point that this break is even before they start asking us to play yet more games. Everything has its breaking point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:53:57 PM »
So the entire first team squad will be on a winter break and not involved in the game, so no minutes for Minamino, Origi, Matip, Lovren etc and Klopp will not be in the dugout either. I do hope he attends the match though, for the young players' sake.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:54:06 PM »
Any LFC fan not backing klopp is an idiot. But Ive seen calls from fans that we should scrap the league cup or the fa cup doesnt matter. I dont go along with sort of thinking because we wont always be as good as we are now and those competitions can become important to us again if we do fall back again in the league at some point in the future.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 01:55:48 PM »
If you think the unity within the squad is damaged by this then you haven't been paying attention enough to this manager and the players over the course of these year's he's been here.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 02:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:36:55 PM
I don't mind Jurgen getting his rest. I've already said that. (Though if Jurgen is really suffering mentally, as one poster implied, I think he'll need more than the ten days).

My real beef is that I don't want to see the team that played Villa (minus the two loanees) take on Shrewsbury when we have several players returning from long breaks who need games.

I've not read any insightful analyses on what's behind all this as they all seem to be behind pay walls but, based solely upon Jurgen's repeated recent comments about front line players needing downtime rest and recuperation together with his post Shrewsbury match words and now the ticket pricing announcement, it seems to me that such a defiant stance from Jurgen and the club was always going to be the case should a replay be needed and required to be played during the Premier league's planned winter break.

It seems to amount to a simple political point that Jurgen and LFC are honouring the spirit of the much needed break for the front line players in stark contrast to the FA who quite clearly never had any intention to do so where problems of replays arose. So, basically, as far as Jugen and LFC are concerned the FA can do one.

Personally speaking, I believe Jurgen and the club are totally justified in taking such a political stance.

That said, there's no denying there may be some element of bloody-mindedness involved in Jurgen's stance since clearly, as Yorkie states, even if they had have been promised a fortnight away it would certainly benefit the club and the players coming back from injury and who have not been front line, for them to play in the replay should they be fit enough to feature. Lallana, Milner, Fabhino, Shakiri, Lovren, Matip would all surely benefit from a competitive game under the lights at Anfield - not to mention another outing for Adrian, Jones, Williams, Larouci and Elliott.

Yet for all that, the bottom line for all of us Reds has to be that if Jurgen Klopp wants to make a stance to justify a political point he's been so desperate to make to the footballing authorities about the ongoing future welfare of his players and others too - even one that encompasses an element of bloody-mindedness - then he deserves and has to have our 100% unequivocal backing and support for so doing.

And the way things have gone for him and us so far this season who is to bet against Critchley and the kids - on a decent pitch as distinct from that deceptively uneven bouncy castle down at Gay Meadow which suited our quick passing game like a hole in the arse - despatching those game Shrewsbury lads in the replay?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 02:09:14 PM »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:02:30 PM
I've not read any insightful analyses on what's behind all this as they all seem to be behind pay walls but, based solely upon Jurgen's repeated recent comments about front line players needing downtime rest and recuperation together with his post Shrewsbury match words and now the ticket pricing announcement, it seems to me that such a defiant stance from Jurgen and the club was always going to be the case should a replay be needed and required to be played during the Premier league's planned winter break.

It seems to amount to a simple political point that Jurgen and LFC are honouring the spirit of the much needed break for the front line players in stark contrast to the FA who quite clearly never had any intention to do so where problems of replays arose. So, basically, as far as Jugen and LFC are concerned the FA can do one.

Personally speaking, I believe Jurgen and the club are totally justified in taking such a political stance.

That said, there's no denying there may be some element of bloody-mindedness involved in Jurgen's stance since clearly, as Yorkie states, even if they had have been promised a fortnight away it would certainly benefit the club and the players coming back from injury and who have not been front line, for them to play in the replay should they be fit enough to feature. Lallana, Milner, Fabhino, Shakiri, Lovren, Matip would all surely benefit from a competitive game under the lights at Anfield - not to mention another outing for Adrian, Jones, Williams, Larouci and Elliott.

Yet for all that, the bottom line for all of us Reds has to be that if Jurgen Klopp wants to make a stance to justify a political point he's been so desperate to make to the footballing authorities about the ongoing future welfare of his players and others too - even one that encompasses an element of bloody-mindedness - then he deserves and has to have our 100% unequivocal backing and support for so doing.

And the way things have gone for him and us so far this season who is to bet against Critchley and the kids - on a decent pitch as distinct from that deceptively uneven bouncy castle down at Gay Meadow which suited our quick passing game like a hole in the arse - despatching those game Shrewsbury lads in the replay?

Given the last few days you are probably right. All the commentary on it, including some from me, will no doubt be followed by a comfortable home win.

The manager always has our backing. No harm in a little debate though
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 02:17:13 PM »
Do we know if Williams...Jones ...chirvella and Elliot will be involved? Kheller..? I think a few of the players from villa game have gone on loan ..can we bring anyone back? Do the phillips trick again? The twelfth man will have to be huge and will be one of the oddest home game of all time..the villa game was a different kettle of fishm I think Jones will score against them again
