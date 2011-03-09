I don't mind Jurgen getting his rest. I've already said that. (Though if Jurgen is really suffering mentally, as one poster implied, I think he'll need more than the ten days).



My real beef is that I don't want to see the team that played Villa (minus the two loanees) take on Shrewsbury when we have several players returning from long breaks who need games.



I've not read any insightful analyses on what's behind all this as they all seem to be behind pay walls but, based solely upon Jurgen's repeated recent comments about front line players needing downtime rest and recuperation together with his post Shrewsbury match words and now the ticket pricing announcement, it seems to me that such a defiant stance from Jurgen and the club was always going to be the case should a replay be needed and required to be played during the Premier league's planned winter break.It seems to amount to a simple political point that Jurgen and LFC are honouring the spirit of the much needed break for the front line players in stark contrast to the FA who quite clearly never had any intention to do so where problems of replays arose. So, basically, as far as Jugen and LFC are concerned the FA can do one.Personally speaking, I believe Jurgen and the club are totally justified in taking such a political stance.That said, there's no denying there may be some element of bloody-mindedness involved in Jurgen's stance since clearly, as Yorkie states, even if they had have been promised a fortnight away it would certainly benefit the club and the players coming back from injury and who have not been front line, for them to play in the replay should they be fit enough to feature. Lallana, Milner, Fabhino, Shakiri, Lovren, Matip would all surely benefit from a competitive game under the lights at Anfield - not to mention another outing for Adrian, Jones, Williams, Larouci and Elliott.Yet for all that, the bottom line for all of us Reds has to be that if Jurgen Klopp wants to make a stance to justify a political point he's been so desperate to make to the footballing authorities about the ongoing future welfare of his players and others too - even one that encompasses an element of bloody-mindedness - then he deserves and has to have our 100% unequivocal backing and support for so doing.And the way things have gone for him and us so far this season who is to bet against Critchley and the kids - on a decent pitch as distinct from that deceptively uneven bouncy castle down at Gay Meadow which suited our quick passing game like a hole in the arse - despatching those game Shrewsbury lads in the replay?