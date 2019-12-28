« previous next »
He's like Coach Carter. First and foremost, he made us run, run more than anyone else. He made us fitter, so that we could do it for the full 90.

Jokes aside, our players rue the pre-season because he works them to the bone but they have reaped the rewards seeing how much more they can endure over the season. He's not only ensuring we have great seasons here, but these players will have longer careers because of how well they are taken care of and educated about taking care of themselves. He values their health so highly, wherein in the past you'd see managers rush players back from injuries or not allow bedding time for new signings but with Klopp, you get a proper patient approach to get to the level you need to be.
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on December 27, 2019, 08:40:30 AM
You're right about our one-touch control being superior.

But that's developed in youth. If it was coaching, we'd never have to buy a player. "Natural talent" is a thing. We've been very good in selecting and retaining good one-touch players, and releasing players who might not have been good at it, and were ponderous on the ball for the most part. It's one of the differences between Klopp and Pep. All players who play for Guardiola have to be able to dribble. All players who play for Klopp have to be quick thinkers and decision-makers. Decision-making is the first thing needed to be able to play one-touch football. We've been very good at bringing in quick decision-makers.
you could argue that decision making is one of the most significant components of being a top player,  good decision making can make up for lack of skill/ability.  Skill and ability allied with good decision making is what makes players stand out. (in my humble opinion)
Can we please work on getting a decent Jurgen Klopp song!!! Weve got some brilliant ones for the players but our Managers song is shite.

Quote from: RedorRed on December 28, 2019, 10:42:08 AM
Can we please work on getting a decent Jurgen Klopp song!!! Weve got some brilliant ones for the players but our Managers song is shite.
Yep, been thinking that for a while. I loved the Rafa one, need something as powerful as that one.

Jurgen makes my under carriage moist and that in itself is a reason for a great song.
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2019, 11:56:50 AM
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.

Only if we can change the "Ole's" to "Allez"  ;)
Hi guys. Lifelong red, Long time reader, first time poster. When i saw this just HAD to make an account to post this link. Im so happy klopp isnt as insane as this guy and neither does he pander to the cameras so much

https://twitter.com/jonnygabriel/status/1030757602328604673?s=21
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2019, 11:56:50 AM
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.


Surely there's a moratorium on the word "ole" for a few months at least.   :-X
Lets talk about klopp baby
He Came from ger-ma-ny
After all the bad times
We got the good times
Lets talk about klopp baby

To the tune of lets talk about sex baby
I got recommended a video on YouTube the other day, of Klopps leaving speech at Dortmund.
It made me sick to the very bottom of my stomach.
Thatll be us one day.
Imagine if he then goes and sleeps with someone else.
Happy new year guys.
Finally got my RAWK sign up done! Felt that my first post needs to go here. Also hello to all the Reds fans and greetings from Finland :wave

It seems like every time there is a possibility, debate or whatever on how Liverpool could fall apart, because of injuries or possible good form of other teams etc., Klopp and co. manage to find the right formula for wins. Or simply just not losing. I love the man to bits, as well as the whole team. :scarf

The first half of the 19/20 PL season 0 - 10 Liverpool F.C. & Klopp
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 29, 2019, 09:42:44 PM
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers

Wow. Hell be at an unprecedented 61% youd think at some point too
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 29, 2019, 09:42:44 PM
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers

That's actually quite dumbfounding looking at that list..
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 28, 2019, 10:20:09 AM
He's like Coach Carter. First and foremost, he made us run, run more than anyone else. He made us fitter, so that we could do it for the full 90.

Jokes aside, our players rue the pre-season because he works them to the bone but they have reaped the rewards seeing how much more they can endure over the season. He's not only ensuring we have great seasons here, but these players will have longer careers because of how well they are taken care of and educated about taking care of themselves. He values their health so highly, wherein in the past you'd see managers rush players back from injuries or not allow bedding time for new signings but with Klopp, you get a proper patient approach to get to the level you need to be.
Running dem laps?
For me he's the manager of this decade and by some distance

He's help create two legendary outfits in this decade while working on a modest transfer budget, obviously he's had great assistance from the scouting staff at both clubs but you still need to get the results on the pitch at the end of the day.

Quote
"It is not for sure that we will win it. We have a chance obviously. We've created a good base so far, but we have to fight in each game like crazy. Nothing is easy for us."

But are the fans too scared of something going wrong to even dare mention their desire to see the Premier League trophy hoisted aloft by captain Jordan Henderson next May?

"No, no, no, people tell me that constantly," Klopp said. "When I see them, they constantly tell me that. But the only thing what I can say is 'I try' or 'we try.' I cannot promise more. That's how it is.

"When I became champion with Dortmund, it was always the same question. It's always about 'come on, do you want to be champion?' Of course you want to be champion. 'But will you be champion?' I don't know. It's not interesting to me until we are."

One thing that is certain amid all the nervous tension, however, is that no Liverpool supporter would rather have anyone else leading their title charge than Klopp. The 52-year-old German, who ended Borussia Dortmund's nine-year wait for a Bundesliga title back in 2010-11, has become the coach that every other club would dream to have since succeeding Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in Oct 2015. Pep Guardiola might have more trophies on the board than Klopp, but nobody connects to their club's supporters quite like Klopp, and it's difficult to argue that even Guardiola's City have been a more exciting, scintillating team than the current Liverpool side.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4022942/jurgen-klopp-exclusive-liverpools-desire-to-win-trophies-is-immense
Quote from: Lee-87 on December 29, 2019, 07:20:15 AM
Only if we can change the "Ole's" to "Allez"  ;)

haha! Yeah, I should've thought of that.
Quote from: RedorRed on December 28, 2019, 10:42:08 AM
Can we please work on getting a decent Jurgen Klopp song!!! Weve got some brilliant ones for the players but our Managers song is shite.

What, your joking aren't you?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/spPKhuJ8kC4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/spPKhuJ8kC4</a>
Apologies if already posted.

Jürgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger 🔥FULL Interview Arsene Wenger compares Salah to Messi

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lEePaRHsJD0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lEePaRHsJD0</a>
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 31, 2019, 07:01:34 PM
Apologies if already posted.

Jürgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger 🔥FULL Interview Arsene Wenger compares Salah to Messi

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lEePaRHsJD0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lEePaRHsJD0</a>
Thanks for posting, that was brilliant. Two giants of the game and a polite, interested interviewer. Wenger rocking the slick clobber (that suit with those trabs), Klopp looking like he's just rolled out of a hammock. Perfect.

Almost had a tear in my eye when Kloppo said he signed a new contract because he felt responsible for the club and its future and wanted to be there to sort out any problems that might arise. I don't think it's possible to love a guy more.

I liked what Wenger said about how for a manager it's now like having to manage two teams - the players, and all the ancilliary staff. And how he feels they left their soul behind at Highbury. One for the Ev to think about there...

In other news...

Wenger: Mo Salah has become a complete player and has shades of Messi
Some Liverpool fans: Meh he missed a few chances, drop him. I'd sell him this summer.

Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 27, 2019, 12:55:43 PM
he only had to deal with the experience of coaching a team full of free transfers that no other team wanted  ;D

His work at Mainz is so under-appreciated to this day, so many seriouisly have no idea of what he did there. All you hear (mainly from Mancs trying to compare Solskjaer to him) is 'he got Mainz relegated'. It's crazy. The job he did there was utterly ridiculous. Squads scraped together on frees, for a team who paid the lowest wages in the 2nd division. He and Christian Heidel literally would just phone up players trying to persuade them to sign, only to be laughed at when the talk turned to wages. It was just crazy what they achieved. 
Hi guys, I assume this is revealed on one of the books on Klopp. Which one is it? I would very much like to read about this.
Quote from: Vinay on January  3, 2020, 11:04:12 AM
Hi guys, I assume this is revealed on one of the books on Klopp. Which one is it? I would very much like to read about this.

not sure to be honest! It may be in Raph Honigstein's book, but I could have just read years ago in an interview with either Kloppo or Christian Heidel, from before he came here. If I stumble across it I'll let you know, I read all kinds of stuff and some snippets stick, and some don't  ;D

Klopp has said since being here often when talking about his appreciation of the staff at the club,  he remembers the days when he did the job of multiple people. Cos Mainz had no big network of scouts, or negotiators etc, it was him as head coach with his sporting director who did the job of these people. A great learning curve.
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on January  3, 2020, 12:03:10 PM
not sure to be honest! It may be in Raph Honigstein's book, but I could have just read years ago in an interview with either Kloppo or Christian Heidel, from before he came here. If I stumble across it I'll let you know, I read all kinds of stuff and some snippets stick, and some don't  ;D

Klopp has said since being here often when talking about his appreciation of the staff at the club,  he remembers the days when he did the job of multiple people. Cos Mainz had no big network of scouts, or negotiators etc, it was him as head coach with his sporting director who did the job of these people. A great learning curve.
In fact, to begin with the idea was for the Mainz squad to 'manage itself', with everyone chipping in, and Klopp as the figurehead and someone to put before the media. He very quickly showed that he was a manager and coach and leader of men in his own right. The rest, as they say, is his story.
Jurgen needs to do a charity hug day. £10 a pop and the queue would be right round Stanley Park. Half to a charity of his choice and half to the citys biggest current charity case  the Bitters.
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on January  4, 2020, 07:36:47 AM
Jurgen needs to do a charity hug day. £10 a pop and the queue would be right round Stanley Park. Half to a charity of his choice and half to the citys biggest current charity case  the Bitters.
Start it off with a photo opp with Origi?
What a man. Basically rested the first 11 and made Everton a joke.
Loved how much Kloppo enjoys these games. He was just smiling and taking it all in that last 20 minutes  8)
Hes instilled a proper mentality in the club from top to bottom. Brilliant.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:06:53 PM
Loved how much Kloppo enjoys these games. He was just smiling and taking it all in that last 20 minutes  8)
Especially with a few minutes left when he instructed them to keep the ball. It reminded me of Rafa's all-over gesture at 2-0...
He hugged Harvey Elliott like he was his own kid.  ;D
After the goal he was giving Jones some serious instructions. Who does he think he is - Rafa? Haha.
Fucking genius.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:39 PM
He hugged Harvey Elliott like he was his own kid.  ;D

tbf he hugs all the players like that. ;D
Kloppo going off on one when somebody behind the benches returned the ball quickly when it went into the stand near the end.
The last time a Klopp team deteriorated after half time was probably in the UEFA Cup Final v Seville.
I know he's just signed a contract extension but can we offer him another, please? One with the expiry date of NEVER.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM
The last time a Klopp team deteriorated after half time was probably in the UEFA Cup Final v Seville.

That is a really good point. Top coaches assess the situation and adjust accordingly. Today was a perfect example. They were getting joy on the counter down our left hand side first half. Half time comes and we shifted the midfield over to the left slightly but more importantly pressed better and then looked after the ball better. 

There is a reason Jurgen hasn't lost a two legged European tie since he arrived. He learns and adapts so well.

As for the Game v Sevilla I hate to blame individuals but Moreno had a complete meltdown. Where is he now, not getting a game for mid table Villareal.
Robert Lewandowski talking about Kloppo:

I joined Dortmund as a young player and initially it wasnt easy, he told Polish publication Prawda Futbolu. Obviously Jürgen wasnt my dad, but in different ways he sort of adopted that role. He was one of the main factors behind my development and he opened the door to the big wide world of football for me.

Hes got charisma and knows how to create the right atmosphere in a team, Lewandowski continued. On top of that, hes able to find the right balance between fun and more serious criticism. Hes a coach youd run through fire for.
