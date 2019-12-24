O'Globo (Brazilian/Portuguese outlet) are reporting tonight that we're interested in the next crop of Brazilians. We're also back to the "Monitoring" days. Shitty Brazilian names though.
Merson is a 24 carat clown. That's the kind of shite 12 year old Everton cultists spout. If you take a teams best players out, they'll suffer. We'll no shit Sherlock.Why do some people forget that injuries are part and parcel of the game? All teams get them. We lost the world's best 'keeper at the start of the season. We've lost Fabinho recently. It's football. Abu Dhabi have enough talent stockpiled to cope with any eventually. If they struggle, they just shell out another hundred million or so on replacements. The whole "if your players weren't good, you'd be shit" argument is really childish stuff.
Deffo a Blue!#unbearables
Love the man.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/50820192
My interest has been piqued at the under embargo section of the press conference that was mentioned right at the start What is the news I wonder?!
Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!Just listen to this drunk:https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/
I'm a knob
chill your boots, it's December. So much carrying away going on 2 or 3 posts here the last few days, I know it doesn't matter ultimately, cos nothing that goes on here has any baring on the team, but still! Luckily the team is calmer than the fanbase
The Test is obviously right
Im reminded of that year when sky kept chatting shit about the quintuple being on for Utd.
