Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 44545 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #760 on: December 24, 2019, 12:19:33 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2019, 12:14:36 AM
O'Globo (Brazilian/Portuguese outlet) are reporting tonight that we're interested in the next crop of Brazilians. We're also back to the "Monitoring" days.   Shitty Brazilian names  though.:D
We're a bit late monitoring Danny Wallace and Peter André
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #761 on: December 24, 2019, 12:28:55 AM »
 ;D :D

What happened to the great Brazilian one word names like Rivelino, Garrincha, Socrartes, Falcao etc.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #762 on: December 24, 2019, 12:29:37 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 23, 2019, 12:00:49 AM
Merson is a 24 carat clown. That's the kind of shite 12 year old Everton cultists spout.

If you take a teams best players out, they'll suffer. We'll no shit Sherlock.

Why do some people forget that injuries are part and parcel of the game? All teams get them. We lost the world's best 'keeper at the start of the season. We've lost Fabinho recently. It's football. Abu Dhabi have enough talent stockpiled to cope with any eventually. If they struggle, they just shell out another hundred million or so on replacements.

The whole "if your players weren't good, you'd be shit" argument is really childish stuff.

If your team didnt have players, youd be shit.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #763 on: December 24, 2019, 01:53:00 AM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 22, 2019, 07:08:40 PM
:lmao
Deffo a Blue!

#unbearables

I actually think he's a RedCafé poster.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #764 on: December 24, 2019, 10:07:04 AM »
My interest has been piqued at the under embargo section of the press conference that was mentioned right at the start

What is the news I wonder?!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #765 on: December 24, 2019, 10:36:14 AM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on December 20, 2019, 09:14:32 AM
Love the man.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/50820192

Thanks for posting that, I really enjoyed it. Listened to it sat on my balcony in Tenerife, it's 28C this morning and hearing that interview capped off a fantastic morning here.
 ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #766 on: December 24, 2019, 10:38:26 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 24, 2019, 10:07:04 AM
My interest has been piqued at the under embargo section of the press conference that was mentioned right at the start

What is the news I wonder?!

Klopp is off to Munich and Salah is off to Real
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 12:08:59 PM »
#Mbappe2020  :D ;D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 05:39:06 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 22, 2019, 09:37:37 PM
Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?

We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!

Just listen to this drunk:
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/
That's City own fault though look at the money Guardiola has spent on that defence since he's been manager and he's only bought one world class defender in Laporte. If Pip wasn't to busy wasting endless money on fullbacks he could of built a world class back four by now that wouldn't need to depend on one player being fit.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #769 on: Today at 05:13:11 AM »
Imagine if we win the league and the FA cup this season! Basically that means he has won everything with us! Except the League Cup, but there's plenty of time to win that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #770 on: Today at 01:31:38 PM »
chill your boots, it's December. So much carrying away going on 2 or 3 posts here the last few days, I know it doesn't matter ultimately, cos nothing that goes on here has any baring on the team, but still!  Luckily the team is calmer than the fanbase  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #771 on: Today at 02:23:14 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 01:31:38 PM
chill your boots, it's December. So much carrying away going on 2 or 3 posts here the last few days, I know it doesn't matter ultimately, cos nothing that goes on here has any baring on the team, but still!  Luckily the team is calmer than the fanbase  ;D

Im reminded of that year when sky kept chatting shit about the quintuple being on for Utd. That was the very definition of carried away. I just think theres overwhelming confidence in the team right now. Let the kids dream...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #772 on: Today at 02:54:40 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 02:23:14 PM
Im reminded of that year when sky kept chatting shit about the quintuple being on for Utd.

In reference to Shaw's waistline?
