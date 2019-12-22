« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:14:36 AM
O'Globo (Brazilian/Portuguese outlet) are reporting tonight that we're interested in the next crop of Brazilians. We're also back to the "Monitoring" days.   Shitty Brazilian names  though.:D
We're a bit late monitoring Danny Wallace and Peter André
 ;D :D

What happened to the great Brazilian one word names like Rivelino, Garrincha, Socrartes, Falcao etc.
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 12:00:49 AM
Merson is a 24 carat clown. That's the kind of shite 12 year old Everton cultists spout.

If you take a teams best players out, they'll suffer. We'll no shit Sherlock.

Why do some people forget that injuries are part and parcel of the game? All teams get them. We lost the world's best 'keeper at the start of the season. We've lost Fabinho recently. It's football. Abu Dhabi have enough talent stockpiled to cope with any eventually. If they struggle, they just shell out another hundred million or so on replacements.

The whole "if your players weren't good, you'd be shit" argument is really childish stuff.

If your team didnt have players, youd be shit.
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 22, 2019, 07:08:40 PM
:lmao
Deffo a Blue!

#unbearables

I actually think he's a RedCafé poster.
