« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa  (Read 15430 times)

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #880 on: Today at 03:20:13 PM »
Why isn't Wood bowling?

Wicket for Bess.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #881 on: Today at 03:23:49 PM »
Wood bowling.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 