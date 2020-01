Had a poor county season though, didn't he? There must be something that's putting the selectors off.



Not by his standards, no. But he had a great tour in Sri Lanka before and it's a place where your glove work needs to be spot on. The selectors for me see Buttler as a destroyer at number 7 and someone worth persevering with, and I'm in favour to an extent. But he needs to back it up with the runs, today should have been perfect.Ton for Ollie Pope, superb talent.