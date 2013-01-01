Despite each of them still getting themselves out unnecessarily at times and despite four of them still being relatively new to international cricket, Englands top 6 suddenly has quite a test match look about it. Five of them arent really fussed about scoring quickly and that will hopefully give Stokes a licence to play. A bit like the line up in the late 00s with Bell, Trott, Cook etc being watchful while accumulating and KP teeing off when he felt like it. Also with Buttler and Curran next in, they should hopefully have the opportunities to play at a test match pace knowing the score can be accelerated later on. The days of Roy, Hales, Bairstow, Morgan etc being shoe horned in might be over and the focus might have actually returned to finding appropriate batters for five day cricket. There will be ups and downs on the way, but hopefully with West Indies and Pakistan in England next summer, these six and Burns will get a run of games to further adapt.