Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa  (Read 11453 times)

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 03:27:32 PM »
Stokes puts one down first delivery of the new ball, difficult low down

Edit- gets him 3 deliveries later. Lovely bowling by Jimmy
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 03:27:56 PM »
Brilliant!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 03:28:19 PM »
Costly drop from Stokes there ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 03:29:18 PM »
The first one was too easy for him ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 03:31:17 PM »
That Stokes is crap at catching - is that the first one I've ever seen him drop? Unheard of, looked relieved to get hold of the second chance!
 ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:39:52 PM »
Wow what a ball, he's quite good this Anderson.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:48:27 PM »
That's a quality ball.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 03:49:51 PM »
Oh Jimmy Jimmy!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 03:51:01 PM »
Decent performance with the ball today.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 03:52:05 PM »
Throughly enjoyable day of proper Test cricket. Its great watching Anderson bowl again, I'm tresuring every minute of it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 03:52:07 PM »
I thing England have bowled brilliantly today. They've not let the game get away from them even when Elgar and van der Dussen were looking comfortable at the crease then taken their chances when presented with them.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 03:55:56 PM »
Great day for England. Any kind of lead on this pitch could be worth double the way it is going. Hopefully we knock the last 2 over quickly in the morning.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 03:59:08 PM »
Did really well to keep the scoring rate down today. My worry would be that if the lead manages to get down to about 20/30 then thats a win for SA.

Both batting line ups brittle as fuck, and both bowling attacks potent with more help given from the pitch. Think Maharaj could be a bit of a dark horse with the ball in that second innings. A cooler and cloudier day forecast tomorrow which is a worry.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 04:24:58 PM »
Curran is an excellent change option after Broad and Anderson. Totally different style and always in the wickets
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 04:29:51 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 04:24:58 PM
Curran is an excellent change option after Broad and Anderson. Totally different style and always in the wickets

I agree, also seems more economical than Stokes too. Does Archer get back in for the next test if fit?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 05:47:14 PM »
Intriguing match position.  It comes down to whos batsmen fuck up the least in the 2nd innings.

I must say I fancy the South Africans to learn quicker than their English counterparts.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:53:37 AM »
Anderson picks up the final 2 wickets quickly this morning and ends with a 5fer

Stokes also takes his 5th catch of the innings which I believe is a record for an outfielder
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:54:05 AM »
Cleaned up the tail pretty quickly this morning. Jimmy with a five-for. 46 runs ahead - lets see what our batsmen can do!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:54:32 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:53:37 AM
Anderson picks up the final 2 wickets quickly this morning and ends with a 5fer

Stokes also takes his 5th catch of the innings which I believe is a record for an outfielder

Great work from both this morning. Stokes has made some blinding catches this binge and made them all look very simple.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:58:12 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:54:32 AM
Great work from both this morning. Stokes has made some blinding catches this binge and made them all look very simple.
Hes one of the great slip catchers, thats for sure.

The pessimist in me is full expecting us to be 40-4 in about an hours time  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:01:45 AM »
Youve quoted me now so no point changing it but binge?! Think I meant innings. Nice to get a slip catching binge though.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:05:50 AM »
I usually guess what you were trying to say with your numerous typos, but I must admit I struggled with binge  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:14:15 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:05:50 AM
I usually guess what you were trying to say with your numerous typos, but I must admit I struggled with binge  ;D

:( Sorry about that. Should really have mastered typing on a phone by now! Im blaming the phone for not having a good knowledge of cricketing terms.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:17:44 AM »
Sibley does have an unconventional stance at the crease. Almost as squared up as Chanderpaul!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:38:02 AM »
He's rather good this Anderson bloke, 582 wickets now! If he stays fit there is a good chance of him reaching an incredible 600, then the next target would be Kumble's 619. That's the 28th time he's had a five wicket haul.

http://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/records/93276.html
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:42:06 AM »
I'd say he's guaranteed to get 600. Even reckon he'll breeze past Kumble's tally as well and get towards 650.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:44:02 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:14:15 AM
:( Sorry about that. Should really have mastered typing on a phone by now! Im blaming the phone for not having a good knowledge of cricketing terms.

Is it because you currently have the 'all things xmas' dictionary switched on? I'm expecting more of the  binge, bladdered, bevvied, stuffed, hungover typo's in future. The only surprise is that you haven't referred to anyone as a 'pudding' yet?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:54:46 AM »
Openers continue to disappoint.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:55:11 AM »
Good ball to be fair
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:55:12 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:42:06 AM
I'd say he's guaranteed to get 600. Even reckon he'll breeze past Kumble's tally as well and get towards 650.

He'd have to play what, say another ten tests to get to 600? Sri Lanka away next which will probably be tough for him but then a couple of home series against the West Indies and then Pakistan.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:55:52 AM »
Never looked entirely comfortable there Crawley.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:59:26 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:55:12 AM
He'd have to play what, say another ten tests to get to 600? Sri Lanka away next which will probably be tough for him but then a couple of home series against the West Indies and then Pakistan.

It's 18 wickets. It's probably another 5 tests.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:55:11 AM
Good ball to be fair

Very good ball. Definitely driveable and got a little bit of movement. Don't blame him for going for that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #672 on: Today at 10:08:37 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:59:26 AM
It's 18 wickets. It's probably another 5 tests.

How long does it take to qualify for another country? If he can play a 5 Test series against England, he could easily get 30 wickets.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #673 on: Today at 10:11:34 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:55:12 AM
He'd have to play what, say another ten tests to get to 600? Sri Lanka away next which will probably be tough for him but then a couple of home series against the West Indies and then Pakistan.

If he stays fit he should easily go past 600 by the end of the summer. Home series is where hell cash in. It should take him a lot less than 10 tests, he might not be far off it after this Winter.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #674 on: Today at 10:14:05 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:59:26 AM
It's 18 wickets. It's probably another 5 tests.



Aye we'll see, just being conservative. I don't think he has a great record in Sri Lanka but I think he'll be up for the challenge, I read an interesting article about it.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/25166662/no-rest-james-anderson-seeks-satisfaction-sri-lanka-challenge
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #675 on: Today at 10:21:43 AM »
Hes got another 5 innings in this series so theres an outside chance he does it before he gets to Sri Lanka. With his accuracy I'd be aiming for that crack with every ball in the second innings.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #676 on: Today at 10:27:07 AM »
Well he's certainly dismissed any doubts about whether he still has 'it'. There are still a few doubts about Archer though at this present time.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #677 on: Today at 10:38:50 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:27:07 AM
Well he's certainly dismissed any doubts about whether he still has 'it'. There are still a few doubts about Archer though at this present time.

Should never have been any doubt. Injuries happen, I think questions were raised because of his age when this one occurred.

He was playing more cricket for Lancs than I ever remember and was averaging about 9.50. From what Ive seen of him the first two tests here hes running in and hitting the right areas as well as ever.

All being well hell be able to retire on his own terms, I suspect it may be the summer after the next Ashes as a swansong. A national treasure
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #678 on: Today at 10:43:01 AM »
Excellent session. Steady accumulation for the rest of the day please.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #679 on: Today at 11:55:58 AM »
Neither of these two look like they are 'in', a few streaky runs but long may it continue.
