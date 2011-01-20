Well he's certainly dismissed any doubts about whether he still has 'it'. There are still a few doubts about Archer though at this present time.



Should never have been any doubt. Injuries happen, I think questions were raised because of his age when this one occurred.He was playing more cricket for Lancs than I ever remember and was averaging about 9.50. From what Ive seen of him the first two tests here hes running in and hitting the right areas as well as ever.All being well hell be able to retire on his own terms, I suspect it may be the summer after the next Ashes as a swansong. A national treasure