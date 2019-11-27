« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa

plucking affattedgoose

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #600 on: Today at 11:37:44 AM
The amount of no balls really is fucking poor, no excuses to be losing wickets because youve over stepped that far.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #601 on: Today at 11:38:01 AM
Wow, what's going on with all these no-balls nowadays? Ridiculous.
IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #602 on: Today at 11:39:36 AM
Is that KP I can hear on comms?
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #603 on: Today at 11:40:46 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:38:01 AM
Wow, what's going on with all these no-balls nowadays? Ridiculous.

Theyre hardly ever being called unless a wicket is taken.  The bowlers probably dont realise they are regularly that close to being over the line/actually over the line until its too late.

Its not new, people have been saying it for years now but the ICC are doing nothing about it.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #604 on: Today at 11:41:00 AM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:39:36 AM
Is that KP I can hear on comms?
yep
IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #605 on: Today at 11:43:57 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:41:00 AM
yep
Thought so. Dare I say hes much better than I wouldve thought hed be?  Seems much more understated, insightful and calm than I imagined.
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #606 on: Today at 11:44:24 AM
Stokes a mile over the line there too but not given.

Umpires not calling these means they wont re-adjust. Shocking all round really
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #607 on: Today at 11:44:56 AM
Another monster no ball from Stokes not called

Scandalous this, almost certain to be a few more over turned wickets for the same reason at this rate
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #608 on: Today at 11:46:15 AM
Yet another wicket taken from a no ball where the ball before was a massive no ball as well.

They've got to be calling these. If the bowler doesn't know they have to pull back then they're going to be unfairly punished like this.
Zend...en the clowns

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #609 on: Today at 11:51:17 AM
In a world where T20 and ODIs dominate, Dean Elgar is a proper, proper good Test batsman.

These no-balls man, how can they expect bowlers to know if theyre not getting called? Got sympathy with the bowlers here, and did last night with Rabada.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #610 on: Today at 11:52:26 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:46:15 AM
Yet another wicket taken from a no ball where the ball before was a massive no ball as well.

They've got to be calling these. If the bowler doesn't know they have to pull back then they're going to be unfairly punished like this.

Do you reckon it should be the on-field umpire? I know they are moving towards the third umpire making these calls?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #611 on: Today at 11:53:09 AM
South Africa rattling along at the minute. Partnership is already 60.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #612 on: Today at 12:05:51 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:52:26 AM
Do you reckon it should be the on-field umpire? I know they are moving towards the third umpire making these calls?

Whilst there isn't an alternative around then the on-field umpire should still be calling them. Especially if they're that big! Ultimately it needs to go to the third umpire to be able to watch for them. It's not just wickets either, how many runs are teams missing out from with it? There's been at least a dozen in this innings so far.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #613 on: Today at 12:11:29 PM
I think every ball in that Stokes over was a no ball
Tommy Torres

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #614 on: Today at 12:29:21 PM
Need to get this Van Der Dussans lottery numbers for tonight! Unbelievable how lucky he has been! 2 decisions over turned, an edge through 3rd slip early on that would have been a dolly and now one that drops just short of slip! Got a ton written all over him!!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #615 on: Today at 12:30:48 PM
If Bess is the spinner they landed on they simply didn't look very hard. The guy is useless.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #616 on: Today at 12:46:18 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:05:51 PM
Whilst there isn't an alternative around then the on-field umpire should still be calling them. Especially if they're that big! Ultimately it needs to go to the third umpire to be able to watch for them. It's not just wickets either, how many runs are teams missing out from with it? There's been at least a dozen in this innings so far.

This was the article I was reading about, but really they need to make a decision on this pretty sharpish as its as if the on-field umpires are no longer looking for them. They must just be focussing on the stumps now, they can't be looking at the line anymore? This might sound daft but I actually think that it helps the umpire looking at the line first and then changing focus onto the stumps rather than being transfixed on the stumps. I get the impression that they are getting more LBW and edges calls incorrect now despite only looking at the stumps now.

ICC trial: TV umpires to call all front foot no balls

https://www.wisden.com/stories/international-cricket/no-ball-call-third-umpire-icc-india-west-indies-series
Tommy Torres

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #617 on: Today at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:30:48 PM
If Bess is the spinner they landed on they simply didn't look very hard. The guy is useless.

I think this is his 4th test, Ive still not seen him turn one.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #618 on: Today at 01:05:49 PM
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Today at 12:51:32 PM
I think this is his 4th test, Ive still not seen him turn one.

What's going on, is he in for his batting?
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #619 on: Today at 01:06:34 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:30:48 PM
If Bess is the spinner they landed on they simply didn't look very hard. The guy is useless.

Dont mess with the Bess cos the Bess dont mess. Or turn it.

Im confident enough to say Parkinson would be a bigger wicket taking threat. Just doesnt have the economy or batting ability of Bess.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #620 on: Today at 01:11:42 PM
Shite.
Tommy Torres

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #621 on: Today at 01:13:11 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:05:49 PM
What's going on, is he in for his batting?

I would say so as he wasnt an original tour selection but was picked ahead of Parkinson who was.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #622 on: Today at 01:13:15 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:11:01 PM
It's Graeme Thorpe. It was Mark Ramprakash, it might take a little while for Thorpe to iron out what he did...

I'm not even annoyed by this anymore, we know they aren't very good so we just have to ride with it for a while.

Saw a stat earlier that his average as captain is over 10 runs less than his average before he was captain. He's not a good captain and he's not good with the bat when he is - take it off him.

I been thinking about this Stat on Root's batting and I think that there is a bigger picture that we should be considering. Namely that we've had a big problem with openers for a few years now meaning that Root is getting exposed to the new ball more often than he should. So it would be interesting to see what his averages are like when he comes in later in an innings, I bet he comes in within 20 overs most of the times nowadays?
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #623 on: Today at 01:18:51 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 01:06:34 PM
Dont mess with the Bess cos the Bess dont mess. Or turn it.

Im confident enough to say Parkinson would be a bigger wicket taking threat. Just doesnt have the economy or batting ability of Bess.

HeHe!

 ;D ;D

Maybe in Tests he only gets runs and wickets in Yorkshire?
 ;)
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #624 on: Today at 02:08:19 PM
We really do look boned when Broad and Jimmy retire
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #625 on: Today at 02:16:22 PM
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Today at 12:51:32 PM
I think this is his 4th test, Ive still not seen him turn one.

There you go, that one turned
Zee_26

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #626 on: Today at 02:29:09 PM
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:08:19 PM
We really do look boned when Broad and Jimmy retire

I bet Archer is looking forward to bowling 25 overs a day.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #627 on: Today at 02:36:18 PM
decent beer snake there.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #628 on: Today at 02:52:50 PM
Yes DeKock gone. Massive!
