Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa

DelTrotter

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #480 on: Today at 11:40:25 AM
Another shit shot, fuck him off.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #481 on: Today at 11:40:43 AM
Thick as mince, Bairstow.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #482 on: Today at 11:40:49 AM
Quote from: demain on Today at 11:35:08 AM
Pope was unfit and they were unwilling to risk Crawley after his failure in the last test.

Well the first bit is true but you've made the second bit up
cdav

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #483 on: Today at 11:40:50 AM
Bairstow gone, utterly brainless against the new ball
gerrardisgod

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #484 on: Today at 11:40:56 AM
At least he wasnt bowled.
demain

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #485 on: Today at 11:41:51 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:40:49 AM
Well the first bit is true but you've made the second bit up

What? They clearly don't think Crawley is ready yet to play test cricket.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #486 on: Today at 11:42:21 AM
Quote from: demain on Today at 11:35:08 AM
Pope was unfit and they were unwilling to risk Crawley after his failure in the last test.

Edit: soft dismissal for Jonny driving Rabada away from the body, threw it away really

Yeah Bairstow gets out for 9 today, so yeah all good, at least he's consistent!
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #487 on: Today at 11:44:33 AM
Quote from: demain on Today at 11:41:51 AM
What? They clearly don't think Crawley is ready yet to play test cricket.

How do you know that? Maybe with the illness going around the squad they wanted to have a back up wicket keeper on the field just incase Buttler fell ill? You're just making the Crawley stuff up.
demain

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #488 on: Today at 11:49:20 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:44:33 AM
How do you know that? Maybe with the illness going around the squad they wanted to have a back up wicket keeper on the field just incase Buttler fell ill? You're just making the Crawley stuff up.

Crawley only played in NZ because of a last minute injury to Buttler, they have earmarked him as one for the future as evidenced by his selection for the England Lions team that will play in Australia next month. Obviously it was a toss-up between Bairstow and Crawley and they went for the more experienced man, which won't have happened if they felt Crawley was ready to play now. You're just arguing for the sake of it.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #489 on: Today at 11:53:22 AM
No I'm arguing because you're making shit up about him failing in NZ  and that being the reason he isnt playing and Bairstow is. Now if you had said they wanted the more experience player in the team instead of the one they wanted for the future there wouldn't be an issue but instead you went for hyperbolic bollocks.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #490 on: Today at 12:03:49 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 11:40:43 AM
Thick as mince, Bairstow.

Didn't realise mince was think?  :o

I might just stick to Quorn mince from now on.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #491 on: Today at 12:13:57 PM
Aaaaand there he goes :duh
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #492 on: Today at 12:19:32 PM
That's it.
lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #493 on: Today at 12:29:46 PM
I had England down to lose this by 87. Can't see Curran or Buttler holding together any kind of tail, but they might take a chunk out of the score.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #494 on: Today at 12:36:20 PM
I've changed my mind. We're winning this. Archer half century.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #495 on: Today at 12:36:43 PM
Joe Root
Start the collapse
Joe Root Joe Root start the collapse!
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #496 on: Today at 12:37:48 PM
Oops.
Rush 82

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #497 on: Today at 12:51:41 PM
Whoop!

Good win that.

Lost 5 on the trot before this game.

Hope we can sustain it.
sinnermichael

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #498 on: Today at 12:52:07 PM
They could at least have let us win considering we let them win the rugby.
Rush 82

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #499 on: Today at 12:52:53 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:07 PM
They could at least have let us win considering we let them win the rugby.
:lmao :lmao
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #500 on: Today at 12:54:15 PM
All over at the cricket, lost by 107 runs. From 139-1 & an outside chance of winning it, to 268 all out.

Not sure what we can do to change things for 2nd test, Bairstiw out?
