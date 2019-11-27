people like big dick nick.
Pope was unfit and they were unwilling to risk Crawley after his failure in the last test.
Well the first bit is true but you've made the second bit up
Pope was unfit and they were unwilling to risk Crawley after his failure in the last test.Edit: soft dismissal for Jonny driving Rabada away from the body, threw it away really
What? They clearly don't think Crawley is ready yet to play test cricket.
How do you know that? Maybe with the illness going around the squad they wanted to have a back up wicket keeper on the field just incase Buttler fell ill? You're just making the Crawley stuff up.
Thick as mince, Bairstow.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
They could at least have let us win considering we let them win the rugby.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]