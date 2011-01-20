Jos Buttler unable to take the field this morning with a sickness bug, Joe Root has left the field halfway through the session with seemingly the same. Runs flowing, lead up to 230, its going about as badly as it possibly could.
Not sure when the 2nd test starts but hopefully everyone is over the bug by then.
I presume those in the team who havent had it will be likely to come down with it, having shared a dressing room with Root, and handled a cricket ball that Root will also have handled, and possibly put a bit of saliva on to try and give it a shine.