Jos Buttler unable to take the field this morning with a sickness bug, Joe Root has left the field halfway through the session with seemingly the same. Runs flowing, lead up to 230, its going about as badly as it possibly could.



Not sure when the 2nd test starts but hopefully everyone is over the bug by then.



I presume those in the team who havent had it will be likely to come down with it, having shared a dressing room with Root, and handled a cricket ball that Root will also have handled, and possibly put a bit of saliva on to try and give it a shine.