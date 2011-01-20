« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Some outstanding bowling from Philander. 284 all of a sudden looks massive
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Daft batting from the South Africans too, Ive no idea what Du Plessis was doing just now.  Its probably too late for England mind.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
2 no balls in a row from Archer for dangerous bowling, could have been pulled out of the attack but seems to have gotten away with it.

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Jos Buttler unable to take the field this morning with a sickness bug, Joe Root has left the field halfway through the session with seemingly the same. Runs flowing, lead up to 230, its going about as badly as it possibly could.

Not sure when the 2nd test starts but hopefully everyone is over the bug by then.

I presume those in the team who havent had it will be likely to come down with it, having shared a dressing room with Root, and handled a cricket ball that Root will also have handled, and possibly put a bit of saliva on to try and give it a shine.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Runs flowing you say? Certainly sounds like it.

Not great on the pitch either, no wicket in the first hour with a night watchman out there and surely any hope now has gone.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Its been pretty shambolic.  They body language isnt great, theyre lacking belief out there and just going through the motions.  This Nortje bloke who looks like hes never batted before is into the 30s.
Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Seems that pulling in some of our seasoned campaigners into the setup has paid off.

Holding thumbs quietly here - this is most unexpected - expected us to be thrashed to be honest
Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Effortless six that by QdK

Nice

Edit x 2

2nd one was a top edge tbf
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
He's looking leaner and fitter than at any time in his career.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Not sure what youd seen from England to expect that!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Loving this lunch interval bit on number 11 bats :lmao
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
This one's gone.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
So unlike us to massively underperform in the first Test of a series. All the illness cant help but its far too frequent an occurrence to be able to put it all down to that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
I'd seen us, didn't need to see England
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
And it will continue so long as we turn up for a series expecting one half-arsed practice match to get us into the Test groove.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
One player who averages over 40.

A decent bowling line up on paper but Anderson has bowled 4 overs in 9 months before this Test and Archer still raw. No spinner, not that it would make a huge difference here.

Your batting looks ropey too but De Kock made a difference in the first innings.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Thats true. Is that down to choice, or just the way almost all yours are now (I know the Aussies had a lot longer to acclimatise in England this summer but having the World Cup helped as all their none ODI players got much more practice than they normally would).
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
It is fun when it is our all rounders doing the slogging, not so much when it is theirs :(
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
376 in 2 and a half days, piece of piss ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Whilst queuing up for my flight yesterday, I managed to catch some of the lunchtime feature on my phone. They showed the the 1998 contest between Atherton and Donald during the Trent Bridge Test Match. Two great players going at each other hammer and tongs in one of the best passages of play during a Test Match I can remember seeing.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/FH-VX0HybnU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/FH-VX0HybnU</a>
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Nobody wants to say anything.

(God, I hope that wasn't too much).
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
nasser does love a leave
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
I think if England can get to say, 340-3 then they might be able to get the final 36 with seven wickets in hand.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Hmmmm, you've seen out tail?!?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
England 121/1 at the close. Burns 77*, credit where its due that was a really good session.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Everyone scratching their heads about what happened to the pitch today, utterly mystifying why it settled down. Let's hope it's flat and evenly-paced tomorrow too, but South Africa remain heavy favourites regardless.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
I wonder if Philander had an inkling this might happen in his interview at the end of play yesterday.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/FH-VX0HybnU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/FH-VX0HybnU</a>


Just as great as the cricket was what they did after that days play.  Atherton went into the South Africa dressing room with a pack of beers, sat down with Donald and they talked over that passage play, the match and the game as a whole.  It was Donalds benefit year at Warwickshire and just as Atherton got up to leave he produced a signed batting glove for Donald to auction...it had a great big red spot on it from incident that kicked the whole thing off!  They apparently both had a good chuckle. 

I love stories like that, its a shame stuff like that is no longer common place.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Burns falls for 84, poor mistimed pull shot after an excellent knock. Cant help but feel he gave that one away though
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
The BBC saying he averages 47 since the beginning of the Ashes. Shows the rewards you get for having some patience in your batsman at times.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Here we go

Collapse incoming

3 down
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
171/3 at Lunch. Slow going and sounds like SA have bowled well. Still over 200 to get but were not definitively out of it yet so not a terrible session. Root and Stokes both in and a lot depending on them.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Have we lost yet?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Will Root play one of the greatest innings ever by an England batsman or get out for 50?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Just started getting some confidence and Stokes drags on. 4 down
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Bairstow in, they probably know how to bowl at him, walking wicket this lad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Amazing how the pitch looks like a minefield when a wicket falls
