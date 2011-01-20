« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Over in 3 days!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 24, 2019, 05:14:48 PM
Over in 3 days!

I think your being overly optimistic there.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 24, 2019, 12:28:55 PM
He's not as quick as Marshall Nick but I think he's almost as hard to read. I worry about how some of our newer Test batsmen will be able to get on the front foot against him.

Think you're right about the Saffer batting line up, though they'll probably surprise us. Archer should do well on those pitches - not necessarily Centurion, but certainly the Wanderers and Cape Town.

For a moment I was trying to figure out who Marshall Nick played for.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 24, 2019, 05:05:57 PM


The pitch.

What the fuck is that supposed to be?

Ive seen pitches prepared by the local council jobsworth that look better than that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on December 24, 2019, 10:31:55 PM
What the fuck is that supposed to be?

Ive seen pitches prepared by the local council jobsworth that look better than that.

Does anyone remember Edgbaston 1995? First ball of the match from Ambrose went over the keeper's head for 4 byes.

Hang on, it was 4 wides.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Worried that Stokes might not play due to his father's condition. In which case I'd go for something as follows:

Burns
Denly
Bairstow
Root
Pope
Buttler
Curran
Archer
Broad
Leach
Anderson

I doubt they'd go for that though, as Sibley will probably play instead of a bowler (hopefully not Leach) or Bairstow.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
I wouldn't be too concerned with the Centurion pitch just yet. A couple of days under the sun will dry out that grass quite quickly. In fact, the pitch has played slow and sticky for the last couple of years now.

It will be an interesting match for sure. SA are in a massive rebuilding phase and there are all sorts of shenanigans behind the scenes with the cricket board in complete disarray. Mark Boucher's been named head coach and it's a promising appointment for sure. The only thing is he was appointed about two weeks ago so it's hard so say how much he would have done to address SA's weak points, which is their batting by far.

For me, England are probably favourites, mostly because they might have at least two batsmen in form, whereas South Africa have none.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 07:25:44 AM
I wouldn't be too concerned with the Centurion pitch just yet. A couple of days under the sun will dry out that grass quite quickly. In fact, the pitch has played slow and sticky for the last couple of years now.

It will be an interesting match for sure. SA are in a massive rebuilding phase and there are all sorts of shenanigans behind the scenes with the cricket board in complete disarray. Mark Boucher's been named head coach and it's a promising appointment for sure. The only thing is he was appointed about two weeks ago so it's hard so say how much he would have done to address SA's weak points, which is their batting by far.

For me, England are probably favourites, mostly because they might have at least two batsmen in form, whereas South Africa have none.

That's interesting, I did post that article earlier which suggested that the wickets have started to offer more for spinners in recent times. Will Leach play for England?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:07:15 AM
That's interesting, I did post that article earlier which suggested that the wickets have started to offer more for spinners in recent times. Will Leach play for England?

If he's over his illness, then most definitely. When South Africa played against India two years back the pitch was almost subcontinental in nature. It was less so against Pakistan last year, but they were also really poor with the bat all series so it was hard to get a good gauge of pitch conditions.

The only pitch in South Africa where a spinner may be inessential is Wanderers. At every other ground, I'd say a spinner would definitely be in the xi.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 01:29:54 AM
Worried that Stokes might not play due to his father's condition. In which case I'd go for something as follows:

Burns
Denly
Bairstow
Root
Pope
Buttler
Curran
Archer
Broad
Leach
Anderson

I doubt they'd go for that though, as Sibley will probably play instead of a bowler (hopefully not Leach) or Bairstow.


That's a VERY long tail.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Sounds like Stokes will be in. Hopefully we can actually take 20 wickets.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:31:46 PM

That's a VERY long tail.

Apart from having an opener at 10.  ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Never been less excited for a South Africa v England test match. Usually both teams have 2 or 3 World Class bowlers and a couple of top notch batsmen to offer. Aside from Rabada and Root you'd be struggling to name another specialist that threatens to make a World Test XI these days. Stokes would be a given without being outstanding in either discipline. 
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:45:59 PM
Never been less excited for a South Africa v England test match. Usually both teams have 2 or 3 World Class bowlers and a couple of top notch batsmen to offer. Aside from Rabada and Root you'd be struggling to name another specialist that threatens to make a World Test XI these days. Stokes would be a given without being outstanding in either discipline.

Be nice to see Anderson back though.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:05:47 PM
Be nice to see Anderson back though.

Be good to see him bowling again but South Africa hasn't been a happy hunting ground for him previously. Admittedly 8 games isn't a huge sample but he's only taken 25 scalps at an average a few ticks under 40.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:31:46 PM

That's a VERY long tail.

Latest update is that Stokes will probably play as his dad's condition has improved.

Nonetheless, I'd still pick the strongest bowling lineup (fitness permitting) which includes all of Archer, Leach, Broad, and Anderson.

Edit: Leach, Pope, and Woakes haven't travelled to the ground today, as they are still suffering from the flu bug that spread through the camp last week. Imagine no spinner in that case.

England win toss and bowl.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Seems like the locals and pundits are a bit surprised by the bowl first decision, pitch deteriorates a fair bit towards the end so need to try and make it count.

5 seamers picked, no spinner. Bairstow back in.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Any streams?
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Crawley dropped after one test for Bairstow. All seam attack. South Africa would have batted first.

Interesting decisions, Ill make a couple of predictions.  Bairstow bowled through the gate early on in his innings. The pitch will fall apart and turn square after day 2.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
No Leach then eh? Let's hope they don't need somebody to 'hang on' in there when we bat.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Haha wicket first ball from a real loosener from Jimmy!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Elgar gone first ball

Get in Jimmy ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Welcome back Jimmy!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:05:47 PM
Be nice to see Anderson back though.

Actually VERY nice to see him back!!
  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Umm, Buttler keeps the gloves, good call I think.
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Anderson being unusually expensive and searching for his length.
 ???
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
32-2

Magic Curran.
