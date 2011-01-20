I wouldn't be too concerned with the Centurion pitch just yet. A couple of days under the sun will dry out that grass quite quickly. In fact, the pitch has played slow and sticky for the last couple of years now.



It will be an interesting match for sure. SA are in a massive rebuilding phase and there are all sorts of shenanigans behind the scenes with the cricket board in complete disarray. Mark Boucher's been named head coach and it's a promising appointment for sure. The only thing is he was appointed about two weeks ago so it's hard so say how much he would have done to address SA's weak points, which is their batting by far.



For me, England are probably favourites, mostly because they might have at least two batsmen in form, whereas South Africa have none.