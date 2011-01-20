« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa  (Read 7088 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,962
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 05:14:48 PM »
Over in 3 days!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 05:58:51 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:14:48 PM
Over in 3 days!

I think your being overly optimistic there.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:24:09 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:28:55 PM
He's not as quick as Marshall Nick but I think he's almost as hard to read. I worry about how some of our newer Test batsmen will be able to get on the front foot against him.

Think you're right about the Saffer batting line up, though they'll probably surprise us. Archer should do well on those pitches - not necessarily Centurion, but certainly the Wanderers and Cape Town.

For a moment I was trying to figure out who Marshall Nick played for.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 05:05:57 PM


The pitch.

What the fuck is that supposed to be?

Ive seen pitches prepared by the local council jobsworth that look better than that.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:00:09 AM »
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
What the fuck is that supposed to be?

Ive seen pitches prepared by the local council jobsworth that look better than that.

Does anyone remember Edgbaston 1995? First ball of the match from Ambrose went over the keeper's head for 4 byes.

Hang on, it was 4 wides.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:46 AM by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • 'The opposite of love isn't hate, it's apathy.'
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:29:54 AM »
Worried that Stokes might not play due to his father's condition. In which case I'd go for something as follows:

Burns
Denly
Bairstow
Root
Pope
Buttler
Curran
Archer
Broad
Leach
Anderson

I doubt they'd go for that though, as Sibley will probably play instead of a bowler (hopefully not Leach) or Bairstow.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Zee_26

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:25:44 AM »
I wouldn't be too concerned with the Centurion pitch just yet. A couple of days under the sun will dry out that grass quite quickly. In fact, the pitch has played slow and sticky for the last couple of years now.

It will be an interesting match for sure. SA are in a massive rebuilding phase and there are all sorts of shenanigans behind the scenes with the cricket board in complete disarray. Mark Boucher's been named head coach and it's a promising appointment for sure. The only thing is he was appointed about two weeks ago so it's hard so say how much he would have done to address SA's weak points, which is their batting by far.

For me, England are probably favourites, mostly because they might have at least two batsmen in form, whereas South Africa have none.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:07:15 AM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:25:44 AM
I wouldn't be too concerned with the Centurion pitch just yet. A couple of days under the sun will dry out that grass quite quickly. In fact, the pitch has played slow and sticky for the last couple of years now.

It will be an interesting match for sure. SA are in a massive rebuilding phase and there are all sorts of shenanigans behind the scenes with the cricket board in complete disarray. Mark Boucher's been named head coach and it's a promising appointment for sure. The only thing is he was appointed about two weeks ago so it's hard so say how much he would have done to address SA's weak points, which is their batting by far.

For me, England are probably favourites, mostly because they might have at least two batsmen in form, whereas South Africa have none.

That's interesting, I did post that article earlier which suggested that the wickets have started to offer more for spinners in recent times. Will Leach play for England?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Zee_26

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:48:36 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:07:15 AM
That's interesting, I did post that article earlier which suggested that the wickets have started to offer more for spinners in recent times. Will Leach play for England?

If he's over his illness, then most definitely. When South Africa played against India two years back the pitch was almost subcontinental in nature. It was less so against Pakistan last year, but they were also really poor with the bat all series so it was hard to get a good gauge of pitch conditions.

The only pitch in South Africa where a spinner may be inessential is Wanderers. At every other ground, I'd say a spinner would definitely be in the xi.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,749
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:31:46 PM »
Quote from: demain on Today at 01:29:54 AM
Worried that Stokes might not play due to his father's condition. In which case I'd go for something as follows:

Burns
Denly
Bairstow
Root
Pope
Buttler
Curran
Archer
Broad
Leach
Anderson

I doubt they'd go for that though, as Sibley will probably play instead of a bowler (hopefully not Leach) or Bairstow.


That's a VERY long tail.
Logged
Earn cashback on all your purchases with Quidco!

http://www.quidco.com/user/3878046/1870622/

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:38:11 PM »
Sounds like Stokes will be in. Hopefully we can actually take 20 wickets.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #371 on: Today at 08:36:02 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:31:46 PM

That's a VERY long tail.

Apart from having an opener at 10.  ;)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:45:59 PM »
Never been less excited for a South Africa v England test match. Usually both teams have 2 or 3 World Class bowlers and a couple of top notch batsmen to offer. Aside from Rabada and Root you'd be struggling to name another specialist that threatens to make a World Test XI these days. Stokes would be a given without being outstanding in either discipline. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 