Watford are a weird one. They have been solidly mid-table for a few years and I would have put a lot of money on them finishing somewhere between 9th and 15th at the start of the season. Their squad should also be nowhere near a relegation battle. I guess its a consequence of not really changing the playing squad and things going a little bit stale - compounded by bringing in an ex manager who wasn't going to change anything. They also have a habit of jacking it once they become safe so without many new recruits, its probably difficult to get back into the right mindset when a new season begins.



I still reckon they should survive. If they sack Flores and get a decent, motivated manager in then the new manager bounce alone should be enough.



The curse of the cup final.Could become one of a few clubs who have made it to a final but ended up being relegated (or near enough) soon after. The correlation is quite interesting - does a long cup run take away focus from a relegation battler (Wigan in 2013, Birmingham in 2011, Portsmouth 2010) or do European campaigns create unwanted fixture pile up the next year?Quite bizarre though really. In the past decade, five clubs from outside what I'd call the traditional top 7 in the PL have reached a Wembley final only to be relegated the same or subsequent season, two more clubs were relegated within a couple of years and two more had terrible seasons the year after their finals and have never really recovered. The only outlier seems to be Stoke in 2011 who stayed at about the same level for years until they went down.Southampton - EFL Cup final, 2017. Came 8th place that season. Following year they came 17th and avoided the drop by 3 points and looked poor since.Sunderland - EFL Cup final, 2014. Came a respectable 14th place that season. The following year 16th, then 17th, then 20th and tumbling ever downwards.Swansea - EFL Cup final, 2013. Had one slightly improved league season, then tailed off to be relegated 4 years later.Birmingham City - EFL Cup final, 2011. Won the tournament but got relegated.Palace - FA Cup final, 2016. Disastrous season afterwards and were 19th with 10 games to go. Rescued by a great run at the back end of the season.Villa - FA Cup final, 2015. Relegated the next year, finishing 20th.Hull - FA Cup final, 2014. Relegated the next year, finishing 18th.Wigan - FA Cip final, 2013. Won the tournament but got relegated.Portsmouth - FA Cup final, 2010. Relegated the same season.