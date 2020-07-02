« previous next »
Author Topic: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?  (Read 16144 times)

Offline rakey_lfc

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #360 on: July 2, 2020, 03:18:04 PM »
We were staying at my Mum's house in Florida for ours, we did think about going over anyways if flights were going. But given how slack they've been with Covid-19 we didn't really feel it was worth the risk. Bars and restaurants are either closed or going to be risky going to. Seemed pointless going somewhere to quarantine either.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #361 on: July 2, 2020, 05:00:01 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on July  2, 2020, 02:46:11 PM
The UK government is still advising against all non essential travel so even though you may be able to fly to Spain and there is no quarantine, your travel insurance will be voided due to the government advisory. Travel companies will still cover you I believe under package insurance but book the trip by yourself and you are fecked if anything goes wrong. Basically we are pretty much stuck right now.

It must be OK to travel, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson absolute stuck up c*nt of a father flew to Greece this week.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:43:19 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on July  2, 2020, 02:46:11 PM
The UK government is still advising against all non essential travel so even though you may be able to fly to Spain and there is no quarantine, your travel insurance will be voided due to the government advisory. Travel companies will still cover you I believe under package insurance but book the trip by yourself and you are fecked if anything goes wrong. Basically we are pretty much stuck right now.

That is being changed tomorrow, so, with the lifting of the quarantine today, happy days.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:04:32 AM »
We might actually get to go to France in October to have a look at some properties now the restrictions are being lifted.

I've picked out dozens online already that I'd like to view but being able to go and spend time in and around the area we want to buy in will be great.

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 02:22:19 PM »
I'm just going to go ahead with Barcelona in September. Clearly won't be getting a refund on flights as most airlines are now starting up and hotels there are now all opening as well
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 02:27:14 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:04:32 AM
We might actually get to go to France in October to have a look at some properties now the restrictions are being lifted.

I've picked out dozens online already that I'd like to view but being able to go and spend time in and around the area we want to buy in will be great.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



What are your plans if/when you buy something, Debs?
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 03:48:39 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 02:27:14 PM
What are your plans if/when you buy something, Debs?

Fucking huge RAWK party in the garden ;)
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 02:27:14 PM
What are your plans if/when you buy something, Debs?
It'll be a holiday home whilst we're still working where we are as we'll only get 4wks a year to go out there.

We might consider renting it out for a while as we've another 5yrs before I can retire but that'll depend on how much work needs doing to it.

However if our plans to set up the nature reserve at my brothers comes off then we'll pack in working in Yorkshire to go down to Wales and that'll be seasonal work so we'll be able to spend a few months each year in France.

If we have the money and there's outbuildings I'd like to set up a nice bunkhouse type holiday accommodation for backpackers  kayakers, walkers, cyclists.  Just bring a sleeping bag but don't expect breakfast

It's something we used a lot when we were kayaking every weekend, especially in the winter.  Somewhere to cook a meal, have a shower and get a decent night's kip.

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 03:48:39 PM
Fucking huge RAWK party in the garden ;)
And one of those too.  Maybe even an annual get together at season end

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:39:57 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 02:22:19 PM
I'm just going to go ahead with Barcelona in September. Clearly won't be getting a refund on flights as most airlines are now starting up and hotels there are now all opening as well

Us too. We were heading to Berlin for the marathon (now cancelled) but we're not getting the money back on flights or accommodation.

Hopefully we can have a few days away and see a bit of the city without my girlfriend running 26.2 miles on the Sunday
