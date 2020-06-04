Holiday to Florida in August has officially been postponed. No International flights from BA, they were good, gave us a voucher to use until April 2022 so we will hopefully be able to go next year. I knew it was coming was just waiting for official news.



Just waiting for a response from Disney now to see if we can do the same. Not like we've chosen not to go, we can't get there. Given the state of Florida at the moment I doubt we would have gone even if we could. We were meant to be going with my parents as well, which is too much of a risk to them really.