Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 4, 2020, 01:22:37 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  3, 2020, 06:23:45 PM
Only get refund if flights cancelled tho.

Yes, of course, I'm lucky that mine have now been cancelled for later this month so I can claim a full refund.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 4, 2020, 02:00:43 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  4, 2020, 01:22:37 PM
Yes, of course, I'm lucky that mine have now been cancelled for later this month so I can claim a full refund.

Oh cool

Mine haven't and I know that they will fly it if they can (even if plane empty).
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 01:43:35 PM
Is anyone going to Europe in September?

Got a flight booked to Spain but think it is too risky
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 02:14:06 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  5, 2020, 01:43:35 PM
Is anyone going to Europe in September?

Got a flight booked to Spain but think it is too risky

My wife, her sister and her brothers wife are all due to go to Prague for the sisters 50th and all are well prepared to travel.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 02:28:00 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  5, 2020, 01:43:35 PM
Is anyone going to Europe in September?

Got a flight booked to Spain but think it is too risky

I'm meant to be going to Sardinia in the last week or August. I will definitely go if able and covered by insurance.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 02:29:46 PM
I'm due to go to Florida in September.

Got no chance have I haha.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 02:55:42 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  5, 2020, 02:29:46 PM
I'm due to go to Florida in September.

Got no chance have I haha.

Virgin are restarting flights to Orlando in 3 weeks from Heathrow, so wouldn't say no just yet. We're still hoping to go to Cancun end of October.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 03:03:24 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2020, 02:55:42 PM
Virgin are restarting flights to Orlando in 3 weeks from Heathrow, so wouldn't say no just yet. We're still hoping to go to Cancun end of October.

That's good news. I just don't even know if it will be a good idea to go over to the states at this current time. I'll see what happens, hopefully you get to go to Cancun mate, boss place!
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 03:04:16 PM
It is tough to know how it will be.

I would like to get away but I wouldn't want to be too restricted with things.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 5, 2020, 03:17:55 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  5, 2020, 03:03:24 PM
That's good news. I just don't even know if it will be a good idea to go over to the states at this current time. I'll see what happens, hopefully you get to go to Cancun mate, boss place!

Never been and this probably will be our only chance to go, so really hope we can get away.

Hard to know with the States, although the theme parks will be better organised than the American Govt
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 11, 2020, 02:22:20 PM
Thinking of booking somewhere for next March to May time, probably Cape Verde with Tui.

Decent time to book or you think they'll put a load of offers on over the next few months?
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 11, 2020, 02:27:49 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  5, 2020, 02:29:46 PM
I'm due to go to Florida in September.

Got no chance have I haha.

Utter pointless in going to Florida is everything isn't open and even if Disney is open the queues would be an utter joke!

No go for me this year even if I could get a flight. Something like that you need to experience when in full operation. Like going to Ibiza for clubbing and all the clubs are shut - pointless.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 11, 2020, 02:28:45 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  5, 2020, 03:04:16 PM
It is tough to know how it will be.

I would like to get away but I wouldn't want to be too restricted with things.

Agree mate and spending most of your time in queues.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 11, 2020, 02:38:31 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 11, 2020, 02:27:49 PM
Utter pointless in going to Florida is everything isn't open and even if Disney is open the queues would be an utter joke!

No go for me this year even if I could get a flight. Something like that you need to experience when in full operation. Like going to Ibiza for clubbing and all the clubs are shut - pointless.

Queues might not be that bad anyway depending when in Sept he goes - we honeymooned in Orlando Sept/Oct 2007 and there were hardly any queues, the parks were very quiet, walked onto Hulk, Duelling Dragons, whatever ride.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 12, 2020, 03:16:18 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 11, 2020, 02:27:49 PM
Utter pointless in going to Florida is everything isn't open and even if Disney is open the queues would be an utter joke!

No go for me this year even if I could get a flight. Something like that you need to experience when in full operation. Like going to Ibiza for clubbing and all the clubs are shut - pointless.

Depends on what you're after. Been quite a few times over the past 2-3 years due to work and holiday. I am done with theme parks, but the beaches/water life, the food and the sports; lots of great smaller places.. And the people/tourists of florida have been getting a hard time lately in these difficult times; but I'd go back tomorrow if I could..  the people you meet when you get into the smaller cities are a strange mix.. From old hippies to the swamp people..
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 13, 2020, 08:55:06 AM
Ours is officially cancelled now to Gran canaria on the 6the July with TUI.

As it stands we plan on going away in February next year somewhere else and we were planning a trip to USA in the autumn but all depends on the situation of course.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 03:33:39 PM
Anyone know of any discount codes / ways to get discounts from Tui / Firstchoice?
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 03:47:45 PM
I know the EU regulations have details re: delayed and rerouted flights in terms of landing, but is there any specific regulation re: the departure location being changed? I'm supposed to be flying next month with my departure airport now being moved to one 250km away from where I originally booked? I'd prefer a refund or voucher (if possible)

Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 04:27:59 PM
Is anyone actually booking holiday for next year? So tempted but I keep reading about the second wave, and if we do get it then fully expect a few airlines to go under
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 04:31:05 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on June 16, 2020, 04:27:59 PM
Is anyone actually booking holiday for next year? So tempted but I keep reading about the second wave, and if we do get it then fully expect a few airlines to go under

Got Dubai booked for Feb and a week in Lanzarote booked for the end of May. Also, if we cannot go to Mexico this October, we are looking at going to Cyprus instead the same week we should be going to Mexico.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 04:32:40 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on June 16, 2020, 04:27:59 PM
Is anyone actually booking holiday for next year? So tempted but I keep reading about the second wave, and if we do get it then fully expect a few airlines to go under

Considering booking something for May and got a wedding which was postponed from this Sept in the June but not booking that until nearer the time (they are sorting the accom so would only be a flight anyway).

Just not sure if deals will kick in come Aug/Sept or if prices on the likes of Tui are the best they're likely to be now.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 05:03:43 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on June 16, 2020, 04:27:59 PM
Is anyone actually booking holiday for next year? So tempted but I keep reading about the second wave, and if we do get it then fully expect a few airlines to go under

Toying with booking Orlando for next April. Will be a gift for the missus' 30th which is the start of August so have between now and then to make my move ....
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 16, 2020, 10:59:10 PM
I had a phone call yesterday confirming that the hotel we booked in the Highlands is going to be open for our dates at the end of July, we had that or Dorset arranged after a trip to Greece next week looked increasingly unlikely (the gf has a house there so we just needed flights). Decided against Dorset due to attractions possibly not being open and the crowds likely to be heading to the beach.

We're still waiting to hear on news of a week in Jordan in mid-September, I'm personally assuming it's not going to happen so have a contingency plan, but we'll see.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 17, 2020, 08:44:15 AM
Quote from: Riquende on June 16, 2020, 10:59:10 PM
I had a phone call yesterday confirming that the hotel we booked in the Highlands is going to be open for our dates at the end of July, we had that or Dorset arranged after a trip to Greece next week looked increasingly unlikely (the gf has a house there so we just needed flights). Decided against Dorset due to attractions possibly not being open and the crowds likely to be heading to the beach.

We're still waiting to hear on news of a week in Jordan in mid-September, I'm personally assuming it's not going to happen so have a contingency plan, but we'll see.

You'll need to wait and find out if we move to phase 3 of lockdown measures in Scotland. As of right now we are still in phase 1, with Sturgeon possible announcing a move to phase 2 tomorrow.

In phase 1 and 2, you are only allowed to travel locally for leasure purposes.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 22, 2020, 02:47:18 PM
If our useless fucking government cancel this stupid quarantine rule they set up to late (wouldn't have been stupid to do it back in March mind) i'm still off to Barcelona in a couple of weeks.

Flight is still planned, Pension has re-opened. Just need to do a temperature check and fill out details of where i'm staying etc.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 24, 2020, 05:49:11 PM
Quote from: Riquende on June 16, 2020, 10:59:10 PM
I had a phone call yesterday confirming that the hotel we booked in the Highlands is going to be open for our dates at the end of July, we had that or Dorset arranged after a trip to Greece next week looked increasingly unlikely (the gf has a house there so we just needed flights). Decided against Dorset due to attractions possibly not being open and the crowds likely to be heading to the beach.

We're still waiting to hear on news of a week in Jordan in mid-September, I'm personally assuming it's not going to happen so have a contingency plan, but we'll see.

Looks like you are in luck for the Highlands, though these are subject to change....

Quote
29 June - Most non-essential shops, many indoor workplaces, visitor attractions including zoos, outdoor sports courts and playgrounds

3 July - Five mile travel distance relaxed, most self-catering holiday homes and second homes can be used

6 July - Outdoor hospitality such as beer gardens can reopen

10 July - People can meet in extended groups outdoors and with two other households indoors

13 July - Shopping centres can reopen, organised outdoor contact sports for children can resume, dentists can reopen for most routine care

15 July - Pubs, restaurants and all holiday accommodation can reopen, as can hairdressers, barbers, museums, cinemas, libraries and childcare
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 25, 2020, 10:29:27 AM
Holiday company we booked Majorca with are having a nightmare with BA (no fucking surprise) trying to get our refund - ombudsman involved etc. Holiday was last week of May and was cancelled by them in mid May.

Shower of c*nts are BA.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 26, 2020, 05:56:31 PM
Missus been looking to see what is happening with TUI for our holiday in Mexico in October, still no news but not expecting to be going. All TUI Florida holidays to the end of Nov are cancelled.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 26, 2020, 05:59:27 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 26, 2020, 05:56:31 PM
Missus been looking to see what is happening with TUI for our holiday in Mexico in October, still no news but not expecting to be going. All TUI Florida holidays to the end of Nov are cancelled.

Just waiting on Virgin to do the same regarding flights to Florida now.  :butt
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 27, 2020, 10:29:27 PM
easyjet return from man>dalaman gone up from £560 to £1100 in 2 days, fuck em.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 28, 2020, 02:29:20 PM
Quote from: tray fenny on June 27, 2020, 10:29:27 PM
easyjet return from man>dalaman gone up from £560 to £1100 in 2 days, fuck em.

For this year?
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 10:53:30 AM
Think holidays this year are still a risk despite these announcements re the air bridges and the apparent surge in bookings.

Lisbon has local lock down from 8pm still and know other cities similar.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 11:12:56 AM
Holiday to Florida in August has officially been postponed. No International flights from BA, they were good, gave us a voucher to use until April 2022 so we will hopefully be able to go next year. I knew it was coming was just waiting for official news.

Just waiting for a response from Disney now to see if we can do the same. Not like we've chosen not to go, we can't get there. Given the state of Florida at the moment I doubt we would have gone even if we could. We were meant to be going with my parents as well, which is too much of a risk to them really.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 07:10:45 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 26, 2020, 05:56:31 PM
Missus been looking to see what is happening with TUI for our holiday in Mexico in October, still no news but not expecting to be going. All TUI Florida holidays to the end of Nov are cancelled.

We've got two weeks booked in Paphos from 6th Sept with Tui. They've just changed our plane this week from a 737 to the dreamliner so i'm hoping that's a positive sign of them planning their aircraft for locations they think will be okay.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 07:38:38 PM
Quote from: tinman1 on June 29, 2020, 07:10:45 PM
We've got two weeks booked in Paphos from 6th Sept with Tui. They've just changed our plane this week from a 737 to the dreamliner so i'm hoping that's a positive sign of them planning their aircraft for locations they think will be okay.

Missus rang TUI earlier, the girl she spoke to couldn't find our flight, not coming up on their system and she told the missus the longhaul flights have all been cancelled. I read somewhere the other day that they will not fly to anywhere that will require quarantine, so hopefully Cyprus will be on the list. We need to ring back about the 23rd July and we are aiming to move the booking to Cyprus too. She's found 3 places that all look great.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 08:26:19 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 29, 2020, 07:38:38 PM
Missus rang TUI earlier, the girl she spoke to couldn't find our flight, not coming up on their system and she told the missus the longhaul flights have all been cancelled. I read somewhere the other day that they will not fly to anywhere that will require quarantine, so hopefully Cyprus will be on the list. We need to ring back about the 23rd July and we are aiming to move the booking to Cyprus too. She's found 3 places that all look great.

Hi Rob, that probably explains why they've moved the Dreamliner over to the Cyprus flights if they're not being used long haul. If you're looking at Paphos I can highly recommend Hotel Louis Imperial. We got married there in Sept 2018 and we are going back for our second wedding anniversary this Sept. Food is exceptional and i've traveled a lot of all inclusive hotels across the world but this is up there with the best food i've had on holiday.  Customer service was top notch with a very proud general manager and the entertainment was good too. The hotel is a tad bit dated but absolutely spotlessly clean. I've read they've done some improvements the past year but if your looking for good food and good service you can't go wrong with this hotel.

Location is spot on with a 15 min walk to the harbour along a lovely beach side path. i would highly recommend a seaview room as the sunsets each night are something else in Paphos. Not sure how procedures are going to be with the covid situation but knowing the way the GM Chris is proud of his hotel and team he will have it spot on if we get there.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 29, 2020, 08:38:15 PM
Quote from: tinman1 on June 29, 2020, 08:26:19 PM
Hi Rob, that probably explains why they've moved the Dreamliner over to the Cyprus flights if they're not being used long haul. If you're looking at Paphos I can highly recommend Hotel Louis Imperial. We got married there in Sept 2018 and we are going back for our second wedding anniversary this Sept. Food is exceptional and i've traveled a lot of all inclusive hotels across the world but this is up there with the best food i've had on holiday.  Customer service was top notch with a very proud general manager and the entertainment was good too. The hotel is a tad bit dated but absolutely spotlessly clean. I've read they've done some improvements the past year but if your looking for good food and good service you can't go wrong with this hotel.

Location is spot on with a 15 min walk to the harbour along a lovely beach side path. i would highly recommend a seaview room as the sunsets each night are something else in Paphos. Not sure how procedures are going to be with the covid situation but knowing the way the GM Chris is proud of his hotel and team he will have it spot on if we get there.

Brilliant cheers, that's really helpful that as that hotel is actually on her shortlist, we've two lads 12 and 9 and she loves the fact the family rooms have a screen to seperate the space. The amount of facilities grabbed her too and we do love good food.
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
June 30, 2020, 12:20:44 PM
Yeah I've got not chance of going to Florida in August now by the look of it.

120 day refund from Virgin if you don't reschedule aswell apparently!
Re: Holiday 2020 (Now Cancelled due to Coronavirus) will we get away in 2021?
Today at 04:49:55 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 30, 2020, 12:20:44 PM
Yeah I've got not chance of going to Florida in August now by the look of it.

120 day refund from Virgin if you don't reschedule aswell apparently!
Mate, you may not want to go to Florida in August anyway... The young knuckleheads there will ruin it for all unless a vaccine is fond by then.
