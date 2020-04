Had to fly back from New Zealand a week into our three week holiday. Managed to get out just before the lockdown. Looking to claim back about £2,500 from travel insurance but not holding out much hope.



Next two trips are meant to both be to Italy (Garda in May and Sardinia in August). Not expecting either of these to go ahead.



Last year we lost a holiday to Cuba as a result of Thomas Cook's collapse.



All in all it's been a bit of a kick in the bollocks really.