« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nuno Espirito Santo  (Read 4027 times)

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #40 on: November 26, 2019, 09:54:27 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 25, 2019, 09:00:17 PM
Mental that a team that was won 4 out of 13 games can be fifth. For comparison purposes, all teams down to and including 10th had won at least 5 games after 13 fixtures last season. No one below 4th has this season. Crazy.
They have also lost less games than Man City and have less defeats than anyone in the league barring the runaway leaders.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #41 on: November 26, 2019, 11:54:15 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 25, 2019, 09:00:17 PM
Mental that a team that was won 4 out of 13 games can be fifth. For comparison purposes, all teams down to and including 10th had won at least 5 games after 13 fixtures last season. No one below 4th has this season. Crazy.


<<< cough >>>   Burnley   <<< cough >>>

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #42 on: November 27, 2019, 02:34:00 PM »
Nuno is a class manager.  I really hope he doesn't go to Arsenal!
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,659
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #43 on: November 27, 2019, 02:47:32 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPZBOT on November 25, 2019, 09:01:50 PM
Isn't this the thing Catholics say when they do that cross thing?

Totus minimus canus. Costacurta. Baggio. Roberto.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #44 on: November 27, 2019, 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on November 27, 2019, 02:34:00 PM
Nuno is a class manager.  I really hope he doesn't go to Arsenal!

Funny enough, they don't think he is accomplished/ good enough for them! Read some of their reactions.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #45 on: November 27, 2019, 04:03:39 PM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on November 27, 2019, 03:05:22 PM
Funny enough, they don't think he is accomplished/ good enough for them! Read some of their reactions.

Given Emery's similar Valencia background, once bitten twice shy I guess?

I doubt Wolves would let him go mid-season either way. It's hard to recruit employed managers mid-season, especially from the same league. Therefore, Arsenal are in a bit of a hole if they want to sack Emery right now. They probably should hire an interim and check the options next summer. Then Nuno would also be easier to recruit.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,789
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #46 on: November 27, 2019, 09:44:34 PM »
With the likes of Arsenal and Everton getting itchy trigger fingers, I can't help wondering if calls are being made to China for a certain someone.

Hope NES stays at Wolves though, always had a soft(ish) spot for them
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:55:00 PM »
I'm hoping Nuno does us a favour tonight...
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:40:32 PM »
Thank you Nuno.

Good manager...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,199
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 PM »
Now play shit on Sunday, many thanks Nuno.  :wave
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 PM »
Wondered if this thread would get bumped. So 19 games in now they are sitting 5th, 2 points off 4th. Are they legit, is Nuno legit? If not what would they need to do to convince, top 4?  Remember everyone wrote them off about 5 games into the season.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,350
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 PM »
Around 15s to win the Europa btw
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 10:13:08 PM
Around 15s to win the Europa btw

17s on Unibet but I don't use 'em, had money in my paddypower so got on them @ 14s... Espanyol in the next round shoud be easy enough.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:51:51 PM »
Potential for the last couple of months of the season to be difficult after playing that many games using about 18 lads, but what a job Santo has done. Can't say I relish tackling them, they love to cut the bigger clubs down to size.
Logged

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:21:27 AM »
Will he stay if City come sniffing?
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Online Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • YNWA!
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:19:20 AM »
Thank fuck blue shit didnt go all out for him.
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:37:09 AM »
Quote from: Chig on Today at 01:19:20 AM
Thank fuck blue shit didnt go all out for him.

I was also thinking similar. Moshilad was up shit creek though, so he had to go for the flash name rather than the better fit.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • YNWA!
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:50:20 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 01:37:09 AM
I was also thinking similar. Moshilad was up shit creek though, so he had to go for the flash name rather than the better fit.

Carlo might get them a League cup, unlikely but he just might. But Nuno will make them top 6 every year with the occasionally top 4 finish.
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:59:05 AM »
Wolves were magnificent last night.

Hopefully their shattered now.
Logged

Online Lethul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuno Espirito Santo
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:01:55 AM »
Should the title not be Sir Nuno Espirito Santo?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 