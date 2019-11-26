Mental that a team that was won 4 out of 13 games can be fifth. For comparison purposes, all teams down to and including 10th had won at least 5 games after 13 fixtures last season. No one below 4th has this season. Crazy.
Isn't this the thing Catholics say when they do that cross thing?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Nuno is a class manager. I really hope he doesn't go to Arsenal!
Funny enough, they don't think he is accomplished/ good enough for them! Read some of their reactions.
Around 15s to win the Europa btw
Thank fuck blue shit didnt go all out for him.
I was also thinking similar. Moshilad was up shit creek though, so he had to go for the flash name rather than the better fit.
