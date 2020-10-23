In the last game of their 2020 season, Rafa's Dalian Pro side found themselves in the 11th-12th place playoff against Giovanni van Bronckhorsts Guangzhou R&F
Dalian Pro were up 3-0 in a massive home win in the first leg, but lost the second leg 0-4 in the 93rd minute to finish 12th.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU</a>
This was far away from the relegation places of 15th and 16th, so they were safehttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Chinese_Super_League#Relegation_stage
I found the whole playoff setup confusing, so I've written a summary of how the competition worked:
Usually, the Chinese Super League (CSL) is in a single traditional league table, and the bottom two teams are automatically relegated to Chinese League One (CL1)
This season, the CSL's 16 teams was divided into two groups of 8 teams, A and B.
A relegation playoff among the bottom 8 teams was played. The last place team in the playoffs was automatically relegated. The 1st place team from CL1 was automatically promoted.
The 15th, i.e. second to last team went into a sudden death single match playoff against the 2nd place team from CL1.
So the two groups of 8 in CSL played within each other for 14 games.
The top 4 in both groups, a total of 8 teams went to a championship playoff.
The bottom 4 in both groups, again a total of 8 teams, went to a relegation playoff.
Essentially, all a team that found itself in the relegation playoff had to do to stay out of relegation trouble was win one home and away round in the first 2 rounds.
Rafa's team won their 1st round, so everything else was pretty much for fun.