Author Topic: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro  (Read 8954 times)

Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #40 on: October 23, 2020, 12:21:19 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on October 22, 2020, 02:34:57 pm
His Dalian side have guaranteed top division status with a second leg playoff win. Saw the match earlier and Rafa's side is unsurprisingly well coached.  It's pleasant to see the methodology transfer so well,  the shape,  the cohesive movements of the players...whether it's Liverpool,  Napoli or Dalian.

Where next Rafa.
Do you know what happened this season that had them fighting relegation?
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #41 on: October 23, 2020, 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 23, 2020, 12:21:19 am
Do you know what happened this season that had them fighting relegation?

They lost / drew  lots of games on fine margins. The goal difference bears that out.  By a goal in the final minutes,  set pieces. I watched around 4 - 5 full games,  saw most of the highlights... The impression I have is that of a cohesive side, a clear identity but let down by moments of poor quality.  Their goalie was fun and competent though,  he had a Reina like assist to Rondon one game,  they can play fast one touch football at times.

Also the foreign centre back signing didn't work out. Rondon and Larsson ( the new winger / 10.)  were excellent.

If Rafa / the club agree on a way forward,  he could build on this,  but the league isn't stable enough in terms of its shape and organisation due to longstanding issues and now Covid. He probably has his eye on a return to Europe.

From the coaching angle I found it very interesting,  the Chinese players have been drilled so well (and they have showed the necessary capacity to learn) they exhibit the same movements we saw when winning the 2nd ball at Liverpool,  how the team moves as one unit behind the ball, their attacks were organised compared to the first season,  very little hesitancy,  delay in any movements.
It's a well coached side,  Rafa hasn't lost anything as a coach but obviously the end result isn't good enough.
« Last Edit: October 23, 2020, 01:35:31 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
zabadoh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #42 on: November 24, 2020, 11:30:57 pm »
In the last game of their 2020 season, Rafa's Dalian Pro side found themselves in the 11th-12th place playoff against Giovanni van Bronckhorsts Guangzhou R&F

Dalian Pro were up 3-0 in a massive home win in the first leg, but lost the second leg 0-4 in the 93rd minute to finish 12th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU</a>

This was far away from the relegation places of 15th and 16th, so they were safe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Chinese_Super_League#Relegation_stage

I found the whole playoff setup confusing, so I've written a summary of how the competition worked:

Usually, the Chinese Super League (CSL) is in a single traditional league table, and the bottom two teams are automatically relegated to Chinese League One (CL1)

This season, the CSL's 16 teams was divided into two groups of 8 teams, A and B.

A relegation playoff among the bottom 8 teams was played. The last place team in the playoffs was automatically relegated.  The 1st place team from CL1 was automatically promoted.

The 15th, i.e. second to last team went into a sudden death single match playoff against the 2nd place team from CL1. 

So the two groups of 8 in CSL played within each other for 14 games.

The top 4 in both groups, a total of 8 teams went to a championship playoff.

The bottom 4 in both groups, again a total of 8 teams, went to a relegation playoff. 

Essentially, all a team that found itself in the relegation playoff had to do to stay out of relegation trouble was win one home and away round in the first 2 rounds.

Rafa's team won their 1st round, so everything else was pretty much for fun.

oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #43 on: January 23, 2021, 01:40:31 pm »

'Rafa Benitez has ended his contract at Dalian Professional. He is looking to return to management.'

^ https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1352949292386955269


'Rafael Benitez leaves Chinese side Dalian Professional by mutual consent':-

https://theathletic.com/news/rafa-benitez-china-liverpool-latest/uioJjC0cM0CJ


'Rafael Benítez puts clubs on alert after leaving job in China':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jan/23/rafa-benitez-china-dalian-pro

« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 01:51:13 pm by oojason »
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #44 on: January 23, 2021, 04:31:57 pm »
Off to Celtic?
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #45 on: January 23, 2021, 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 23, 2021, 04:31:57 pm
Off to Celtic?

With the lack of money he would have I cant see it personally
zabadoh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro
« Reply #46 on: January 23, 2021, 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January 23, 2021, 04:40:09 pm
With the lack of money he would have I cant see it personally

There isn't much difference between what Rangers and Celtic spend.

In fact Celtic spent slightly more this season, $-12.32m vs $-11.80m by Rangers (source transfermarkt)

It would set up a stupid "Master vs Apprentice" managers storyline between Rafa and Stevie though.

I can see it now:  "You've mastered nothing but Rangers, Stevie"
« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 06:07:57 pm by zabadoh »
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #47 on: January 24, 2021, 11:45:39 am »
Think the Celtic rumours are based off a fake letter doing the rounds, but he can do better than that.

After leaving us, he really made some poor career choices didnt he. Id like to see him have a successful stint at a decent club.
I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #48 on: January 24, 2021, 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January 24, 2021, 11:45:39 am
Think the Celtic rumours are based off a fake letter doing the rounds, but he can do better than that.

After leaving us, he really made some poor career choices didnt he. Id like to see him have a successful stint at a decent club.
He did, and Celtic will be a terrible move for him. If Rodgers goes to Chelsea, he'd be perfect for the Leicester job.
Elliemental

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #49 on: January 24, 2021, 05:47:09 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on January 24, 2021, 12:11:29 pm
He did, and Celtic will be a terrible move for him. If Rodgers goes to Chelsea, he'd be perfect for the Leicester job.

Leicester would be ideal for Rafa, IMO.

But according to The Mirror Rafa is indeed off to Celtic.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/breaking-rafa-benitez-appointed-celtic-23374588?fbclid=IwAR1_oweU-ViPs8dy9XJGrbcz2VK538kY3dhU3iXMrhXurGQj0mcVj5_8-ME
« Last Edit: January 24, 2021, 06:36:17 pm by Elliemental »
No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #50 on: January 24, 2021, 08:55:14 pm »
BBC says he's having a break and is going neither to Celtic nor Newcastle.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:13:50 am »
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa Benitez - Now with less Dalian Pro
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:22:07 am »
Counting the steps in the room man,  if he weren't a football coach he would make one hell of a serial killer.  ;D

The commitment to precision is lovely.  Though getting lazy these days Rafa,  I thought at 6 months he would've become passable in Mandarin.  Took me less than that, (basics mind,  not reading literature level)  he had a second year with lockdown too.
