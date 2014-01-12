« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20  (Read 176477 times)

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 AM »
APLT Table Comparison : Matchweek 33
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 AM »
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 33
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 AM »
LFC Current & Projected Form : Matchweek 33
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:51:42 AM
Think your graph is wrong mate, united should be rocketing upwards with their recent run of results.
You just need to hold your phone/ipad/monitor on an angle.  That'll fix it.  Or maybe a strategically placed brick?
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 08:39:03 AM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:03:25 AM
You just need to hold your phone/ipad/monitor on an angle.  That'll fix it.  Or maybe a strategically placed brick?

But then we'd go vertical.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:41:42 AM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:39:03 AM
But then we'd go vertical.
sounds about right.  No?
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:25:35 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  6, 2020, 11:32:44 PM
Sunderland in 1892 or something, when there were 13 home games

So probably before Liverpool were even formed?
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:10:59 PM »
Wasn't sure where to post this but this seems as good a place as any.

Are Liverpool going to set a new points record for the English top division?

Ive used FiveThirtyEights data to figure out what the chances are.

Roughly a one in three chance that we get 101-or-more. Its like Bullseye

A one in 10 shot that we exactly equal the record, and 75% chance of setting a new club record of 98-or-more (though that wont feel particularly significant to be honest).

The thing I like most though is that the most likely individual sequence of results from the 243 possible combinations is win-win-win-win-win!
Logged

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:59:00 PM »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Today at 12:10:59 PM
Wasn't sure where to post this but this seems as good a place as any.

Are Liverpool going to set a new points record for the English top division?

Ive used FiveThirtyEights data to figure out what the chances are.

Roughly a one in three chance that we get 101-or-more. Its like Bullseye

A one in 10 shot that we exactly equal the record, and 75% chance of setting a new club record of 98-or-more (though that wont feel particularly significant to be honest).

The thing I like most though is that the most likely individual sequence of results from the 243 possible combinations is win-win-win-win-win!
Excellent, that, Andy, but may I remind you and everyone else here of the law of mockers...we prefer talk such as:

97 points? We'll never do that again
Probably not win again this year
Etc etc
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 02:13:15 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 01:59:00 PM
Excellent, that, Andy, but may I remind you and everyone else here of the law of mockers...we prefer talk such as:

97 points? We'll never do that again
Probably not win again this year
Etc etc

Haha, well it's more likely that we won't do it than we will, so there we are. Not going to happen!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 