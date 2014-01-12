Wasn't sure where to post this but this seems as good a place as any.



Are Liverpool going to set a new points record for the English top division?



Ive used FiveThirtyEights data to figure out what the chances are.



Roughly a one in three chance that we get 101-or-more. Its like Bullseye



A one in 10 shot that we exactly equal the record, and 75% chance of setting a new club record of 98-or-more (though that wont feel particularly significant to be honest).



The thing I like most though is that the most likely individual sequence of results from the 243 possible combinations is win-win-win-win-win!