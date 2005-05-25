Next up we look at how well we are doing over other multi-game periods and how those totals match up to the current PL records:
Period
LFC Form
PL Best
Holder
Note
38 Game
101
102
CHE & MC
| W + D to equal, 2x W to beat (104)
50 Game
133
134
MC
| 1x W to beat (135)
45 Game
122
120
LIV
|
40 Game
107
107
CHE
| 3x W + D to beat (108), 4x W (110)
35 Game
95
96
MC
| 2x W to beat (97), 3x W (99)
30 Game
86
82
LIV
| 2x W to extend (88)
25 Game
73
71
LIV
|
20 Game
58
58
MC
|
15 Game
43
45
MC & LIV
| Equaled this season when beating CHE (A)
10 Game
30
30
5 Teams
So this season so far we have:
- Matched the PL record for a 10 game run (achieved by 5 teams some multiple times)
- Matched the PL record for a 15 game run (City)
- Matched the PL record for a 20 game run (City)
- Set a new PL record for a 25 game run
- Set a new PL record for a 30 game run
- Need 2x Wins to beat the PL record for a 35 game run
- Matched the best PL record for a 40 game run (Chelsea)
- Set a new PL record for a 45 game run
- Need to beat Sheffield Utd to beat the PL record for a 50 game run (City)
Of course what is really amazing is that all of the previous records that we have matched, beaten, or have a chance to beat were set by the bottomless pockets of Mourinhos Chelsea or Guardiolas City, whereas Klopp has managed it with a squad built on a net spend of less than £100m and with a starting XI that only includes 3 players that he inherited from the previous manager (plus 4 inherited squad players).
Its hard to believe that we can say this about a team that is 11 points clear in the PL with 2 games in hand and which has only dropped 2 points all season, but their achievements from a historical perspective so far have actually been under-appreciated and under-reported in the media. This team is very special.