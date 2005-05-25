« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20  (Read 98511 times)

Online "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,769
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #880 on: December 29, 2019, 11:39:04 PM »
Thanks Prof!

And I like Manchester Untied on there. to be honest, id love Everton on it ;D
Logged

Offline timbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • 5 GoWs and counting
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #881 on: December 29, 2019, 11:50:57 PM »
I always hesitate before I question the APLT but if we are 55 at half way point and still only  sorry just answered my own question. Wow
Logged

Offline timbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • 5 GoWs and counting
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #882 on: December 29, 2019, 11:51:55 PM »
Sorry to finished that is our 2nd half harder than the first?
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #883 on: December 30, 2019, 12:02:15 AM »
Quote from: timbo on December 29, 2019, 11:51:55 PM
Sorry to finished that is our 2nd half harder than the first?

On paper at the start of the season yes as we have more par one matches I believe

Logged

Online "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,769
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #884 on: December 30, 2019, 12:04:41 AM »
8/12 1 point par games in the second half. That will be our pact with the devil/PL desperate for us to win/media desperate for us to win.
Logged

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #885 on: December 30, 2019, 08:13:26 AM »
APLT Full Table : Matchweek 20
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #886 on: December 30, 2019, 08:14:05 AM »
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations : Matchweek 20
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #887 on: December 30, 2019, 08:14:57 AM »
APLT Table Comparison : Matchweek 20
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #888 on: December 30, 2019, 08:15:30 AM »
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 20
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #889 on: December 30, 2019, 08:16:10 AM »
LFC Current & Projected Form : Matchweek 20
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline AirConGipsyRed

  • The Floater in Camerons Toilet.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #890 on: December 30, 2019, 05:27:24 PM »
Quote from: Prof on December 29, 2019, 10:02:38 PM
You're welcome

Funnily enough it's a pleasure to do nowadays  ;D ;D ;D

Thank you prof. I read this thread regularly, but seldom post. I do wish to say what a great job you have done.
Logged
The wheels on my house go round and round, round and round..........

"I don't care about pollution, I'm an Air-Conditioned Gipsy, That's my solution, Watch the police and the tax man miss me, I'm mobile"

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #891 on: December 30, 2019, 08:27:56 PM »
Quote from: AirConGipsyRed on December 30, 2019, 05:27:24 PM
Thank you prof. I read this thread regularly, but seldom post. I do wish to say what a great job you have done.
Thanks for following.  Glad you enjoy it
Logged

Offline Occy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Loves to Lurk.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #892 on: December 30, 2019, 08:49:55 PM »
I am in that same boat Prof.

Been around a long time. I dont post much.

Appreciate the info. It puts the current table into perspective in relation to ease of fixture order etc.

Good job

In fact that loves to lurk suits me to the T
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:19:50 PM »
As a long time lurker I've been a big fan of this thread for a while, so firstly thanks to Prof and everyone else for posting all of the content!

However, being a bit of a stats geek myself I wanted to know a bit more about how our current performance matched up with the great teams in the PL era, but was surprised to find that those kind of stats didn't seem to be easily available anywhere on the internet.  For example, it's been mentioned a few times in this thread that our current 101 points from our last 38 games is the second best of all time, only behind Mourinho's Chelsea and City under Guardiola, but it's hard to find that info and the best performances by other teams or under different managers.

So naturally I did the obvious thing and downloaded every PL result in history and put together my own spreadsheet to look at those stats (and many others).

So let's start with the best 38 game total mentioned above.  Here is a table with every team which has managed a 90+ point 38 game total (Ive also included the best Liverpool had managed prior to Klopp joining):

      Points     
       Team       
       Date       
102
CHE
Oct-05
102
MC
Apr-18
101
LIV
Dec-19
98
MC
Apr-19
97
MU
Jan-04
96
CHE
Sep-17
96
MU
Feb-01
94
MU
Aug-09
93
ARS
Nov-02
93
CHE
Oct-08
93
MU
Dec-12
92
ARS
Sep-04
92
CHE
Feb-10
91
LIV
Dec-18
90
CHE
Nov-14
90
MC
Dec-14
90
MU
Dec-99
87
LIV
Apr-14

So what do we have to do to equal or beat the 102 point record?  A win against Sheffield Utd today would keep us at 101 points, but then the first game of that 38 game run would be the defeat away to City last season, so a win against Spurs would take us to 104 points, or a draw would take us to 102 points (a draw against Sheffield Utd and win against Spurs would also get us to 102 points).

As a quick extra note on the previous 100+ point teams, Mourinhos Chelsea only managed to maintain a 100+ point 38 game total for 3 games, whereas we have been 100+ for the last 9 games.  Unfortunately we still have a way to go to catch Man Citys record of 13 games (and they managed 15 out of 16).
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:21:00 PM »
Next up we look at how well we are doing over other multi-game periods and how those totals match up to the current PL records:

      Period     
     LFC Form     
      PL Best     
      Holder     
Note
38 Game
101
102
CHE & MC
    W + D to equal, 2x W to beat (104)
50 Game
133
134
MC
    1x W to beat (135)
45 Game
122
120
LIV
   
40 Game
107
107
CHE
    3x W + D to beat (108), 4x W (110)
35 Game
95
96
MC
    2x W to beat (97), 3x W (99)
30 Game
86
82
LIV
    2x W to extend (88)
25 Game
73
71
LIV
   
20 Game
58
58
MC
   
15 Game
43
45
MC & LIV
    Equaled this season when beating CHE (A)
10 Game
30
30
5 Teams

So this season so far we have:

-   Matched the PL record for a 10 game run (achieved by 5 teams  some multiple times)
-   Matched the PL record for a 15 game run (City)
-   Matched the PL record for a 20 game run (City)
-   Set a new PL record for a 25 game run
-   Set a new PL record for a 30 game run
-   Need 2x Wins to beat the PL record for a 35 game run
-   Matched the best PL record for a 40 game run (Chelsea)
-   Set a new PL record for a 45 game run
-   Need to beat Sheffield Utd to beat the PL record for a 50 game run (City)

Of course what is really amazing is that all of the previous records that we have matched, beaten, or have a chance to beat were set by the bottomless pockets of Mourinhos Chelsea or Guardiolas City, whereas Klopp has managed it with a squad built on a net spend of less than £100m and with a starting XI that only includes 3 players that he inherited from the previous manager (plus 4 inherited squad players).

Its hard to believe that we can say this about a team that is 11 points clear in the PL with 2 games in hand and which has only dropped 2 points all season, but their achievements from a historical perspective so far have actually been under-appreciated and under-reported in the media.  This team is very special.
Logged

Online Roblaar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:32:34 PM »
Interesting work.

Notable that for Utd's domination of the premier league for a decent time, they never needed to pump out the sort of win records Chelsea, City and now ourselves have done/had to do.  That's not to say they couldn't have done it had they needed to sometimes.  I suspect, if we happen to win the league early and we're still in cup competitions, we'll start slip a few points.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #896 on: Today at 01:18:41 PM »
As you mentioned Utd, I'll also post the table below which shows how the best runs from the other 'Big 6' teams compares to our current run:

      Period     
     LFC Best     
     ARS Best     
     CHE Best     
      MC Best     
      MU Best     
     TOT Best     
38 Game
101
93
102
102
97
88
50 Game
133
121
133
134
124
113
45 Game
122
111
120
119
113
103
40 Game
107
99
107
106
100
92
35 Game
95
90
93
96
89
82
30 Game
86
80
82
82
77
73
25 Game
73
69
68
71
66
62
20 Game
58
56
55
58
54
50
15 Game
45
43
42
45
41
39
10 Game
30
30
30
30
30
28
Logged

Offline MerrycrRhistmassed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #897 on: Today at 02:35:48 PM »
That's great stuff, to add to the existing great stuff. Thanks for posting.

One of the things I remember from the good old days was that we always flew under the radar in media terms so, long may that continue.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:21:00 PM
Next up we look at how well we are doing over other multi-game periods and how those totals match up to the current PL records:

      Period     
     LFC Form     
      PL Best     
      Holder     
Note
38 Game
101
102
CHE & MC
    W + D to equal, 2x W to beat (104)
50 Game
133
134
MC
    1x W to beat (135)
45 Game
122
120
LIV
   
40 Game
107
107
CHE
    3x W + D to beat (108), 4x W (110)
35 Game
95
96
MC
    2x W to beat (97), 3x W (99)
30 Game
86
82
LIV
    2x W to extend (88)
25 Game
73
71
LIV
   
20 Game
58
58
MC
   
15 Game
43
45
MC & LIV
    Equaled this season when beating CHE (A)
10 Game
30
30
5 Teams

So this season so far we have:

-Matched the PL record for a 10 game run (achieved by 5 teams  some multiple times)
-Matched the PL record for a 15 game run (City)
-Matched the PL record for a 20 game run (City)
-Set a new PL record for a 25 game run
-Set a new PL record for a 30 game run
-Need 2x Wins to beat the PL record for a 35 game run
-Matched the best PL record for a 40 game run (Chelsea)
-Set a new PL record for a 45 game run
-Need to beat Sheffield Utd to beat the PL record for a 50 game run (City)

Of course what is really amazing is that all of the previous records that we have matched, beaten, or have a chance to beat were set by the bottomless pockets of Mourinhos Chelsea or Guardiolas City, whereas Klopp has managed it with a squad built on a net spend of less than £100m and with a starting XI that only includes 3 players that he inherited from the previous manager (plus 4 inherited squad players).

Its hard to believe that we can say this about a team that is 11 points clear in the PL with 2 games in hand and which has only dropped 2 points all season, but their achievements from a historical perspective so far have actually been under-appreciated and under-reported in the media.  This team is very special.
Of course I am duty bound to point out that they were special teams back then and heavily funded so we'll never be able to match that kind of success sadly.
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #898 on: Today at 06:52:08 PM »
Quote from: MerrycrRhistmassed on Today at 02:35:48 PM
That's great stuff, to add to the existing great stuff. Thanks for posting.

One of the things I remember from the good old days was that we always flew under the radar in media terms so, long may that continue. Of course I am duty bound to point out that they were special teams back then and heavily funded so we'll never be able to match that kind of success sadly.
Oh how true! If only we had oil money behind us just think what we could have done! I'm kind of happy to just hang in there and win the odd minor trophy or two.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #899 on: Today at 09:59:15 PM »
Still victory on game 28 based on current ppg.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #900 on: Today at 10:02:50 PM »
Rolling 38 game table.

Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #901 on: Today at 10:03:01 PM »
Nice stats Doc!
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:04:29 PM »
Mind the gap...



2.90 PPG.
City = 2.10 PPG
Everton 1.19 PPG
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • All is well
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #903 on: Today at 10:08:49 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:59:15 PM
Still victory on game 28 based on current ppg.
That would be Watford away on the 29th of February...
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #904 on: Today at 10:09:59 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 10:08:49 PM
That would be Watford away on the 29th of February...

Yes.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • The only club that matters
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #905 on: Today at 10:26:52 PM »
While Im all on board the Watford train, wouldnt us clinching it there require Leicester and City to each drop something like 15 points in their next seven games?
Logged

Online "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,769
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #906 on: Today at 10:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:26:52 PM
While Im all on board the Watford train, wouldnt us clinching it there require Leicester and City to each drop something like 15 points in their next seven games?

If thats their POG so far...
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #907 on: Today at 10:40:18 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:02:50 PM
Rolling 38 game table.



That's still a mightily impressive rolling 38 from Man City.  For them to maintain that they need to win pretty much every game for the rest of the season as that's what they did last season.

Nothing much at all though beneath us and City.  Nobody else even breaking 70 points from a rolling 38 games.  To think Spurs and Chelsea were briefly considered contenders during that period.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #908 on: Today at 10:40:45 PM »
Ill take clinching it vs Palace and then guard of honour vs Man City

Would be glorious  ;D
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #909 on: Today at 10:41:51 PM »




Logged

Online "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,769
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #910 on: Today at 11:00:20 PM »
We are having a stupid season.
Logged

Online johnny74

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:13:44 PM »
We'll get nowt at Tottenham. You know what Mourinho's like. He'll put a special performance on just for that day.
Logged

Online fudge

  • RAWK Gaylord
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
  • "I'm a swine, its my nature"
    • Fat man dancing
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:16:48 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 10:41:51 PM






Just looking at that, whilst wanking furiously, it occurred to me that with our home record alone we've won two more points than United home & away combined. Merry masturbating....
Logged
Rubber Dinghy Rapids....

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,215
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #913 on: Today at 11:17:38 PM »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 11:13:44 PM
We'll get nowt at Tottenham. You know what Mourinho's like. He'll put a special performance on just for that day.
Ach, well be all right
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,773
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #914 on: Today at 11:18:26 PM »
Enough points for two teams; one on 20 to avoid relegation and one on 38, to be in the CL spots....
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 