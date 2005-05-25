Points Team Date 102 CHE Oct-05 102 MC Apr-18 101 LIV Dec-19 98 MC Apr-19 97 MU Jan-04 96 CHE Sep-17 96 MU Feb-01 94 MU Aug-09 93 ARS Nov-02 93 CHE Oct-08 93 MU Dec-12 92 ARS Sep-04 92 CHE Feb-10 91 LIV Dec-18 90 CHE Nov-14 90 MC Dec-14 90 MU Dec-99 87 LIV Apr-14

As a long time lurker I've been a big fan of this thread for a while, so firstly thanks to Prof and everyone else for posting all of the content!However, being a bit of a stats geek myself I wanted to know a bit more about how our current performance matched up with the great teams in the PL era, but was surprised to find that those kind of stats didn't seem to be easily available anywhere on the internet. For example, it's been mentioned a few times in this thread that our current 101 points from our last 38 games is the second best of all time, only behind Mourinho's Chelsea and City under Guardiola, but it's hard to find that info and the best performances by other teams or under different managers.So naturally I did the obvious thing and downloaded every PL result in history and put together my own spreadsheet to look at those stats (and many others).So let's start with the best 38 game total mentioned above. Here is a table with every team which has managed a 90+ point 38 game total (Ive also included the best Liverpool had managed prior to Klopp joining):So what do we have to do to equal or beat the 102 point record? A win against Sheffield Utd today would keep us at 101 points, but then the first game of that 38 game run would be the defeat away to City last season, so a win against Spurs would take us to 104 points, or a draw would take us to 102 points (a draw against Sheffield Utd and win against Spurs would also get us to 102 points).As a quick extra note on the previous 100+ point teams, Mourinhos Chelsea only managed to maintain a 100+ point 38 game total for 3 games, whereas we have been 100+ for the last 9 games. Unfortunately we still have a way to go to catch Man Citys record of 13 games (and they managed 15 out of 16).