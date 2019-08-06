« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Picking up a paper ticket  (Read 880 times)

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,022
  • Welcome to Heaven
Picking up a paper ticket
« on: August 6, 2019, 01:20:21 PM »
Hi,

Whats the score with picking up a paper ticket for one bought on a Membership when I cant make it to the TO in person?

Anyone had someone else pick one up?

Thanks
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #1 on: August 6, 2019, 01:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Tim on August  6, 2019, 01:20:21 PM
Hi,

What’s the score with picking up a paper ticket for one bought on a Membership when I can’t make it to the TO in person?

Anyone had someone else pick one up?

Thanks

Be very careful, and get the card to the person, if you can.
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #2 on: August 6, 2019, 01:28:18 PM »
You'll need to ring the club and tell them who is picking it up ( they will probably need to take a letter from you with them with your permission). That person will need to take there ID with them and proof of address possibly. Club charges £10 also for a paper ticket
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #3 on: August 6, 2019, 02:58:40 PM »
Quote from: redman1974 on August  6, 2019, 01:28:18 PM
You'll need to ring the club and tell them who is picking it up ( they will probably need to take a letter from you with them with your permission). That person will need to take there ID with them and proof of address possibly. Club charges £10 also for a paper ticket

This.

As long as it's all legit and nothing dodgy then it shouldn't be a problem. I've done it before.
Logged

Offline Milly B

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • JFT 96
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:08:36 PM »
Anyone done this recently, since the whole fan update?
Logged

Online ant

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • Official Liverpool FC Supporters - France
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:16:28 PM »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:08:36 PM
Anyone done this recently, since the whole fan update?

Yes did it for 2 games in 2020 after fan update !

if you send the club an e-mail via their site with all the relavant details for the peron who cant go using their card, the seat reference and the person collecting the paper ticket at Anfield the club should OK the collection of a paper ticket with the presentation of ID, a copy of the letter if possible and a £10 admin fee on the day of the game.

Keep it polite and simple with all the applicable details : names, LFC Membership numbers, addresses, dates of birth.

if all is in order the club are there to help, good luck - YNWA !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down The Lush Bar in Paris for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpool-france.com/forum/topic/3362-lush-bar-%C3%A0-paris-watch-the-reds-in-paris/

TRADE COUNT IN THE TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline 30fiver

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM »
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 04:16:28 PM
Yes did it for 2 games in 2020 after fan update !

if you send the club an e-mail via their site with all the relavant details for the peron who cant go using their card, the seat reference and the person collecting the paper ticket at Anfield the club should OK the collection of a paper ticket with the presentation of ID, a copy of the letter if possible and a £10 admin fee on the day of the game.

Keep it polite and simple with all the applicable details : names, LFC Membership numbers, addresses, dates of birth.

if all is in order the club are there to help, good luck - YNWA !


FY!

you can only do 3 paper tickets a season
Logged

Online ant

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • Official Liverpool FC Supporters - France
Re: Picking up a paper ticket
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:08:43 AM »
Done 2 before fan update in dec and 2 after if that helps !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down The Lush Bar in Paris for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpool-france.com/forum/topic/3362-lush-bar-%C3%A0-paris-watch-the-reds-in-paris/

TRADE COUNT IN THE TICKET EXCHANGE : 24
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 