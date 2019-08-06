Anyone done this recently, since the whole fan update?



Yes did it for 2 games in 2020 after fan update !if you send the club an e-mail via their site with all the relavant details for the peron who cant go using their card, the seat reference and the person collecting the paper ticket at Anfield the club should OK the collection of a paper ticket with the presentation of ID, a copy of the letter if possible and a £10 admin fee on the day of the game.Keep it polite and simple with all the applicable details : names, LFC Membership numbers, addresses, dates of birth.if all is in order the club are there to help, good luck - YNWA !