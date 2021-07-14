« previous next »
Today at 10:22:26 am
Went to cancel my monthly subscription after paying full price for four or five months (initial getting first six months for 1 quid a month).

when i click the cancel subscription button, they offered an annual subscription  for 17.99 all in. Decided to do that.
Today at 03:26:41 pm
Classycara:
Went to cancel my monthly subscription after paying full price for four or five months (initial getting first six months for 1 quid a month).

when i click the cancel subscription button, they offered an annual subscription  for 17.99 all in. Decided to do that.

After reading this, I decided to check my account to see when my sub was up. It's expiring in late August and was set to auto-renew at £59.99 a year. I clicked 'Cancel' and pop-up came along offering to subscribe at £17.99. I accepted it and now my sub will renew in August at that reduced price.

Thanks!
Today at 03:33:11 pm
I did that, but just cancelled. I felt better about that having read the James Pearce article today, I have to say.
Today at 03:44:43 pm
stoa:
To be honest, I do kind of think journalism as we know it is fucked. I say that as someone who works as a (local) journalist. For all the talk about "being prepared to pay for good journalism" I just don't see it happening. I just don't believe people will be paying a significant amount of money for something they can get elsewhere for free or they don't really care that much about.
You're right. I saw the change, from the days on weekend supplements when good writing was a holy grail, to recent years when they just wanted you to churn out crap with a pre-agreed angle to which a catchy headline could be attached. Had a great time, met interesting people, travelled all over but wouldn't go near the profession now.
Today at 05:35:18 pm
No666:
You're right. I saw the change, from the days on weekend supplements when good writing was a holy grail, to recent years when they just wanted you to churn out crap with a pre-agreed angle to which a catchy headline could be attached. Had a great time, met interesting people, travelled all over but wouldn't go near the profession now.

I can't speak to journalism in the UK but here in the states most of the local newsrooms were gutted due their owners not realizing that Google, Facebook and Craigslist would destroy their ad revenue.  They then sold the papers to new owners (investors) who strip mined them for money.  I believe NYT and WaPo have record high subscription numbers and are doing really well.  You also have the burgeoning Substack crowd.  So I think people do value and will pay for good reporting.  The biggest issue is the owners of the papers not caring about that, cutting costs and just running it into the ground as they load it with debt and pay themselves mega bucks.  Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Baltimore, Philly, etc etc.  All places that used to have great papers but now are just trash due to private equity scum like Alden Capital.

If Mackenzie Scott (Bezos) really wants to make a difference with all her billions that she wants to give away the biggest thing she could do is fund these papers again as most of these communities have a real lack of local reporting now.  My hometown used to have a twice weekly paper just for local county issues which you would never see in a big national paper but were important to the locals.  All that is gone.

As far as the Athletic, again I can't compare it to UK papers, but here in the US it's probably got the best set of sports writers around. 
Today at 05:47:35 pm
I'm not sure if The Athletic's coverage here is that much better in quality than the better broadsheets, but I like the fact there are a few articles on Liverpool each week, some of which (not all) are insightful. However, I'd rather read Pep Lijnder's diary from LFC than today's piece on Henderson's contract. & good self-generated content sounds the death-knell for their business model.
Today at 06:07:48 pm
The thing I want most right now when it comes to football is quality analysis of how teams play, what certain players offer, how players are scouted in modern football, etc. Tifo offers a little of this but seems to be covering a much broader range of topics now and seem to have shifted their focus to transfers as that's where the clicks/views are, though maybe that'll change once the season starts.

Quality tactical analysis laid out in an easy to follow way is something I would pay for, not fluff pieces that hint at transfers but ultimately say nothing of substance.
Today at 06:26:48 pm
Schmidt:
The thing I want most right now when it comes to football is quality analysis of how teams play, what certain players offer, how players are scouted in modern football, etc. Tifo offers a little of this but seems to be covering a much broader range of topics now and seem to have shifted their focus to transfers as that's where the clicks/views are, though maybe that'll change once the season starts.

Quality tactical analysis laid out in an easy to follow way is something I would pay for, not fluff pieces that hint at transfers but ultimately say nothing of substance.

This is available if you know where to look for it.  It just may not be focused on LFC. 

I also think the UK press is conditioned not to ask these things as I can't recall a press conference where any of this is discussed in any detail.  It's always just about character and referee incidents.  Any actual probing questions seem to be actually dissuaded.
Today at 07:42:09 pm
.adam:
After reading this, I decided to check my account to see when my sub was up. It's expiring in late August and was set to auto-renew at £59.99 a year. I clicked 'Cancel' and pop-up came along offering to subscribe at £17.99. I accepted it and now my sub will renew in August at that reduced price.

Thanks!

No worries mate!
