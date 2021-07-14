You're right. I saw the change, from the days on weekend supplements when good writing was a holy grail, to recent years when they just wanted you to churn out crap with a pre-agreed angle to which a catchy headline could be attached. Had a great time, met interesting people, travelled all over but wouldn't go near the profession now.



I can't speak to journalism in the UK but here in the states most of the local newsrooms were gutted due their owners not realizing that Google, Facebook and Craigslist would destroy their ad revenue. They then sold the papers to new owners (investors) who strip mined them for money. I believe NYT and WaPo have record high subscription numbers and are doing really well. You also have the burgeoning Substack crowd. So I think people do value and will pay for good reporting. The biggest issue is the owners of the papers not caring about that, cutting costs and just running it into the ground as they load it with debt and pay themselves mega bucks. Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Baltimore, Philly, etc etc. All places that used to have great papers but now are just trash due to private equity scum like Alden Capital.If Mackenzie Scott (Bezos) really wants to make a difference with all her billions that she wants to give away the biggest thing she could do is fund these papers again as most of these communities have a real lack of local reporting now. My hometown used to have a twice weekly paper just for local county issues which you would never see in a big national paper but were important to the locals. All that is gone.As far as the Athletic, again I can't compare it to UK papers, but here in the US it's probably got the best set of sports writers around.