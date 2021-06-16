« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Adrian  (Read 120445 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,210
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on June 16, 2021, 02:21:52 pm
you mean 'mess' like season 19/20 when Alisson got injured and Adrian played 11 Premiership Matches and ended the season with a Premiership winners medal?
He's a terrific, humble lad and clearly a good personality fit for the squad, and he did amazingly well when initially called upon.

His errors also knocked us out of the FA Cup and CL within a week, and as many posters have said is not the person you want to depend on more than the odd game or half a game even. The abuse he received on here at that time -from people who rarely single out individuals- was considerable.

Personally, I wouldn't want him anywhere near the backup role, so if as is being reported that he'll be 3rd choice there shouldn't be too much to worry about hopefully.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 12:52:49 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:30:34 am
The abuse he received on here at that time -from people who rarely single out individuals- was considerable.
Yeh that describes me, the only player I've dug into. I hold may hands up to that; I was particularly pissed off at the time, but it's not an valid excuse. I wouldn't do it now.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,210
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 01:07:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:52:49 am
Yeh that describes me, the only player I've dug into. I hold may hands up to that; I was particularly pissed off at the time, but it's not an valid excuse. I wouldn't do it now.
You weren't alone mate, I did it too.

Still think about what might have been if he'd just cleared that back pass to the CL stands.

Like you though, I wouldn't lay into him now the way I did at the final whistle back then. I'm sure quite a lot of us would do the same too.

He reminds me of Moreno, a genuinely likable lad, just limited in his capacity.
Logged

Online scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • Know nothing.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 04:55:18 am »
He was training by his self in the park, rarely gets a game.

I could not ask more of the lad.

Keep living the dream lad  :champ
Logged
Why was my post deleted?
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 