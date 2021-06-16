you mean 'mess' like season 19/20 when Alisson got injured and Adrian played 11 Premiership Matches and ended the season with a Premiership winners medal?

He's a terrific, humble lad and clearly a good personality fit for the squad, and he did amazingly well when initially called upon.His errors also knocked us out of the FA Cup and CL within a week, and as many posters have said is not the person you want to depend on more than the odd game or half a game even. The abuse he received on here at that time -from people who rarely single out individuals- was considerable.Personally, I wouldn't want him anywhere near the backup role, so if as is being reported that he'll be 3rd choice there shouldn't be too much to worry about hopefully.