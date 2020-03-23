« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Adrian

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:42:59 PM
Did he shite.
The team was playing so well we won despite him . Remember the Southampton game where he gifted them a goal and we were left hanging on for the win?
Can you remember any fantastic saves he made to earn us the points?

I support the team. We win as a team. We lose as a team.

He was thrown in the deep end and was a contributing member of the squad that played well in ten games for us.

I don't even want to get in a discussion of 'which  are our worst keepers' - support the squad and that means everyone.

The number of dickheads of match days giving certain of our players down the banks was embarrasing when others could do no wrong.

He made one bad mistake and Allisson has made a few in his time with us. It happens. A forward or midfielder misjudges the ball or makes a bad decision and it's usually forgotten about. If you're a keeper than any lack of judgement or error could quite easily result in a goal.

Re: Welcome Adrian
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:30:51 PM
Some utter bollocks in this thread - embarrassing really considering what a phenomenal last couple of years we've had, to which Adrian has 100% contributed.

We got a shellacking in a freak game which included three deflections, played in the midst of a global pandemic. and were not the only ones on the wrong end of an unflattering score line recently either. Id suggest that whilst not perfect, Adrian is a capable deputy for Alisson and deserves our support even if there is the odd blunder here and there. Hes not a machine!!


Firstly Adrian has not been here a couple of years. When we got 97 points  ;D and won the Champions League Mignolet was our backup keeper.

Secondly the Villa game was just a confirmation of how poor a keeper Adrian is. Given his limited playing time last season the number of mistakes he made was pretty incredible. We are not even talking about debatable mistakes. We are talking about huge errors. Over and over again he has passed the ball to the opposition. He then compounds that by awful positioning look at the 3 goals he managed to concede against Atletico for that.

Against Chelsea, he spilled a shot that was straight at him in to the corner of his own net. Then we have his inability to dive plus his habit of doing the splits and attempting to save shots with his feet.

He has very few redeeming qualities and has immense troubling doing the basics correctly.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:04:19 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Ez0Dy4spbE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Ez0Dy4spbE</a>
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!
Re: Welcome Adrian
You wouldn't have saved shit...literally or figuratively.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:09:50 PM
It's not the real Billy Koumetio so I don't see the point?

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!

It doesnt have the same funny music that Als video has (the one taking the piss out of a Liverpool player) so probably doesnt seem as memorable
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!

By way of balance it didn't show the three excellent saved he made in the first half against Everton in the FA Cup.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!


:lmao

Yeah, any old average fella would save a shot from a top level footballer - you'd more than likely end up with a broken wrist.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:28:38 PM
It doesnt have the same funny music that Als video has (the one taking the piss out of a Liverpool player) so probably doesnt seem as memorable

You do realize that both videos were uploaded by Liverpool edits. So they have posted Adrian's amazing saves and his mistakes. I would call that pretty balanced.

To me that doesn't suggest it is someone deliberately attempting to make Adrian look bad.
Re: Welcome Adrian
No one does a "Bad" video other than to mock someone.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:00 PM
No one does a "Bad" video other than to mock someone.

Or maybe they just want to point out how many mistakes someone has made.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Yes in the context of "I want to take the piss out of him". No one is doing a video on Adrian's mistakes or anyone's for that matter because they get happiness from doing them.   ;D
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:48 PM
You do realize that both videos were uploaded by Liverpool edits. So they have posted Adrian's amazing saves and his mistakes. I would call that pretty balanced.

To me that doesn't suggest it is someone deliberately attempting to make Adrian look bad.

Yeah I noticed that Al, the one you went to the effort of posting was definitely more effective though because it had the funny music (even if it was mocking a current Liverpool player).
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:55:22 PM
Yeah I noticed that Al, the one you went to the effort of posting was definitely more effective though because it had the funny music (even if it was mocking a current Liverpool player).

The hypocrisy is unbelievable. If someone uploads the good and the bad then instead of saying that is balanced you just choose to castigate the one you do not like. That is the kind of shite the right wing in this Country says about the BBC. It is also the shite that Trump comes out with.

You cannot attack the actual message because Adrian obviously made those mistakes, so you choose to try and discredit the messenger, classic Trump. Why not actually discuss the mistakes Adrian made ?
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:03 PM
Yes in the context of "I want to take the piss out of him". No one is doing a video on Adrian's mistakes or anyone's for that matter because they get happiness from doing them.   ;D

I am sorry Samie but someone is not going to upload a video containing five yard passes. It is the exceptional and the piss poor that end up in compilation videos. I find it strange that people want to talk about the messenger and not the message.
Re: Welcome Adrian
You get compilation videos on all the amazing skills certain players to as well.  Those are for peoples enjoyment. ;D

A bad compilation videos are for piss takes.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:30 PM
You get compilation videos on all the amazing skills certain players to as well.  Those are for peoples enjoyment. ;D

A bad compilation videos are for piss takes.

I am not sure that is true you get compilation videos of every touch a player makes in a game. That is warts and all both good and bad.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:01:57 PM
The hypocrisy is unbelievable. If someone uploads the good and the bad then instead of saying that is balanced you just choose to castigate the one you do not like. That is the kind of shite the right wing in this Country says about the BBC. It is also the shite that Trump comes out with.

You cannot attack the actual message because Adrian obviously made those mistakes, so you choose to try and discredit the messenger, classic Trump. Why not actually discuss the mistakes Adrian made ?

What hypocrisy? ;D

Im just talking about the videos Al, thats all. The one with his saves didnt have catchy music, the editing was similar and of course made by the same people. The one you posted (the one mocking him) had the catchier comedy music but was very similar apart from that. I do think the comedy music makes the one slagging him of more effective but theyre both quite slick efforts.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:33:24 PM
:lmao

Yeah, any old average fella would save a shot from a top level footballer - you'd more than likely end up with a broken wrist.
My point is, not one of them saves was exceptional. All were run of the mill saves for a top level keeper, if he hadnt saved any of them they wouldve been classed as bad errors.
He doesnt make top class saves, that would maybe be acceptable if he didnt make so many amateurish errors.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:33:13 PM
What hypocrisy? ;D

Im just talking about the videos Al, thats all. The one with his saves didnt have catchy music, the editing was similar and of course made by the same people. The one you posted (the one mocking him) had the catchier comedy music but was very similar apart from that. I do think the comedy music makes the one slagging him of more effective but theyre both quite slick efforts.

The hypocrisy is that you only seem to have taken umbrage with one video.

Why not do the sensible thing and actually discuss the content of the videos instead of pontificating about the possible motives.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:46:19 PM
My point is, not one of them saves was exceptional. All were run of the mill saves for a top level keeper, if he hadnt saved any of them they wouldve been classed as bad errors.
He doesnt make top class saves, that would maybe be acceptable if he didnt make so many amateurish errors.

The main points I took from that video is that Adrian is good at reflex saves in which he doesn't have to move his feet or worry about getting his positioning right. The other is how often he pushes the ball back into the danger area.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:51:12 PM
The main points I took from that video is that Adrian is good at reflex saves in which he doesn't have to move his feet or worry about getting his positioning right. The other is how often he pushes the ball back into the danger area.
He does push the ball into the danger area, if he manages to save it that is. Although to be fair Alisson does that sometimes too.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:49:10 PM
The hypocrisy is that you only seem to have taken umbrage with one video.

Why not do the sensible thing and actually discuss the content of the videos instead of pontificating about the possible motives.

The content of the videos have been discussed to death, hes made big errors in big games. We need a better back up keeper, but hes what we have right now so he needs backing until Alisson is back (well, as long as hes at the club actually but that shouldnt need saying should it....). As usual, youve planted your feet quite firmly in criticism of the club or a player at the club and seem to be imagining arguments which no one is actually making.

The far more interesting thing to discuss is this mocking of a Liverpool player, and the mindset behind it. I can certainly see why thats something you personally wouldnt want to though, so maybe best to leave it there eh. You posted a video to take the piss out of a Liverpool player.

Instead of just admitting it was probably in bad taste, you want to discuss the errors in the video ;D

Ok.

1) Misplaced pass vs Atletico. Really poor.

2) Closed down quickly vs Red Bull. Poor.

3) Allows Willian shot through his hands. Really poor.

4) Misplaced pass vs Villa. Really poor.

5) Closed down by Ings, concedes. Really poor.

6) Throws ball out of play directly vs Chelsea. Meh.

7) Concedes free kick vs Brighton. Bit daft.

8 - Mix up with VVD vs Arsenal. Poor.

9) Closed down against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.

10) Gives ball away against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.

Do you think people are arguing that he didnt make those errors Al? Or that they werent poor? Errors were all aware of and have been discussed many pages ago. The video mocking a Liverpool player with mocking music, including ones that knocked us out of competitions, isnt something extra that was really needed but is something you should be hugely embarrassed at posting and the Liverpool supporters YouTube channel should be embarrassed at putting together.
Re: Welcome Adrian
The club shouldn't be in a position where the best argument for having Adrian in the lineup is because he's all we got and the others aren't as experienced.

No-one is expecting Alisson part 2 as a backup, but it needn't be this big a drop off when he's injured either.

He genuinely seems like a good hearted fella, and did really well when he first came, but he shouldn't have been part of the team at the start of this season. We were knocked out of 2 cup competitions within 10 or so days and while it wasn't solely down to his performance, it was most certainly in large part because of it. That should have been the biggest signal that a replacement was needed.

Bottom line, this isn't on the lad. This is firmly on the club's failure to address this glaring issue that we're all now biting our nails until Alisson's back.
Re: Welcome Adrian
If you wanted to make a video mocking Gerrard for crap passes, bad misses, vital slips, shit tackles, getting sent off and the like then you could have one an hour long.

But that ignores the fact that you'd also be able to have a video 12 hours long of world class passes, moves, tackles and sheer brilliance.

Reading this thread people have got the issue with someone being approving of a video mocking one of our players. Like thhey don't all make stupid mistakes from time to time.

At the end of the day he played in a quarter of the season and helped us win the league.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:09:57 PM


Ok.

1) Misplaced pass vs Atletico. Really poor.

2) Closed down quickly vs Red Bull. Poor.

3) Allows Willian shot through his hands. Really poor.

4) Misplaced pass vs Villa. Really poor.

5) Closed down by Ings, concedes. Really poor.

6) Throws ball out of play directly vs Chelsea. Meh.

7) Concedes free kick vs Brighton. Bit daft.

8 - Mix up with VVD vs Arsenal. Poor.

9) Closed down against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.

10) Gives ball away against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.



I have deleted the deflection and shooting the messenger bit and cut to the chase.

So at least we have moved the discussion on from the 'one bad pass', 'Adrian has been an excellent back up' nonsense and are now actually judging Adrian. That is all people were asking for.

We both agree that Adrian simply isn't good enough, so what do we do. Bring in a keeper from the Championship, promote from within or persist with Adrian.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Al you seem like a Jack Butland man.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 06:15:10 PM
If you wanted to make a video mocking Gerrard for crap passes, bad misses, vital slips, shit tackles, getting sent off and the like then you could have one an hour long.

But that ignores the fact that you'd also be able to have a video 12 hours long of world class passes, moves, tackles and sheer brilliance.

Reading this thread people have got the issue with someone being approving of a video mocking one of our players. Like thhey don't all make stupid mistakes from time to time.

At the end of the day he played in a quarter of the season and helped us win the league.

Make your mind up. You were the one saying it was just one bad pass. Face facts Adrian has made a huge number of errors for someone who has made 20 starts for us.

The problem with your argument is that with Adrian the mistakes far out weigh any brilliance. Again Adrian did help us win the League, but he was also hugely responsible for us being dumped out of the Champions League and FA Cup.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:15:33 PM
I have deleted the deflection and shooting the messenger bit and cut to the chase.

So at least we have moved the discussion on from the 'one bad pass', 'Adrian has been an excellent back up' nonsense and are now actually judging Adrian. That is all people were asking for.

We both agree that Adrian simply isn't good enough, so what do we do. Bring in a keeper from the Championship, promote from within or persist with Adrian.

For a start Al, you should start showing more respect for Liverpool players. I dont think thats too much for you :)

We persist with Adrian because hes the best we have right now, and he isnt this walking disaster zone you want people to think. Weve shown we can win a lot of games with him in goal, so we use him when Alisson is injured and maybe look for a new keeper in January. There isnt anyone in the Championship of available right now who would be worth getting. So get behind the players Al, thats what we should do. And dont join in the pile on with the snide videos and comments about him throwing games
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:06 PM
Al you seem like a Jack Butland man.

Nah if we are going to sign a Championship keeper then for me David Raya would be a better choice but that would be going all Mac Red.
Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:22:27 PM
For a start Al, you should start showing more respect for Liverpool players. I dont think thats too much for you :)

I see you continue to live up to your username mate. It is very simple if you think I am crossing the line and disrespecting our players or mocking them then just report my post to the mods.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:22:27 PM
We persist with Adrian because hes the best we have right now, and he isnt this walking disaster zone you want people to think. Weve shown we can win a lot of games with him in goal, so we use him when Alisson is injured and maybe look for a new keeper in January. There isnt anyone in the Championship of available right now who would be worth getting. So get behind the players Al, thats what we should do. And dont join in the pile on with the snide videos and comments about him throwing games

You can't help yourself, the video highlighted Adrian's plus when have I joined in with comments about throwing games ?
