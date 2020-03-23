The hypocrisy is that you only seem to have taken umbrage with one video.
Why not do the sensible thing and actually discuss the content of the videos instead of pontificating about the possible motives.
The content of the videos have been discussed to death, hes made big errors in big games. We need a better back up keeper, but hes what we have right now so he needs backing until Alisson is back (well, as long as hes at the club actually but that shouldnt
need saying should it....). As usual, youve planted your feet quite firmly in criticism of the club or a player at the club and seem to be imagining arguments which no one is actually making.
The far more interesting thing to discuss is this mocking of a Liverpool player, and the mindset behind it. I can certainly see why thats something you personally wouldnt want to though, so maybe best to leave it there eh. You posted a video to take the piss out of a Liverpool player.
Instead of just admitting it was probably in bad taste, you want to discuss the errors in the video
Ok.
1) Misplaced pass vs Atletico. Really poor.
2) Closed down quickly vs Red Bull. Poor.
3) Allows Willian shot through his hands. Really poor.
4) Misplaced pass vs Villa. Really poor.
5) Closed down by Ings, concedes. Really poor.
6) Throws ball out of play directly vs Chelsea. Meh.
7) Concedes free kick vs Brighton. Bit daft.
8 - Mix up with VVD vs Arsenal. Poor.
9) Closed down against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.
10) Gives ball away against Southampton, didnt concede. Poor.
Do you think people are arguing that he didnt make those errors Al? Or that they werent poor? Errors were all aware of and have been discussed many pages ago. The video mocking a Liverpool player with mocking music, including ones that knocked us out of competitions, isnt something extra that was really needed but is something you should be hugely embarrassed at posting and the Liverpool supporters YouTube channel should be embarrassed at putting together.