Some utter bollocks in this thread - embarrassing really considering what a phenomenal last couple of years we've had, to which Adrian has 100% contributed.



We got a shellacking in a freak game which included three deflections, played in the midst of a global pandemic . and were not the only ones on the wrong end of an unflattering score line recently either. Id suggest that whilst not perfect, Adrian is a capable deputy for Alisson and deserves our support even if there is the odd blunder here and there. Hes not a machine!!





Firstly Adrian has not been here a couple of years. When we got 97 pointsand won the Champions League Mignolet was our backup keeper.Secondly the Villa game was just a confirmation of how poor a keeper Adrian is. Given his limited playing time last season the number of mistakes he made was pretty incredible. We are not even talking about debatable mistakes. We are talking about huge errors. Over and over again he has passed the ball to the opposition. He then compounds that by awful positioning look at the 3 goals he managed to concede against Atletico for that.Against Chelsea, he spilled a shot that was straight at him in to the corner of his own net. Then we have his inability to dive plus his habit of doing the splits and attempting to save shots with his feet.He has very few redeeming qualities and has immense troubling doing the basics correctly.