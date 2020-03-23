« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Adrian  (Read 103774 times)

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 03:04:58 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:42:59 PM
Did he shite.
The team was playing so well we won despite him . Remember the Southampton game where he gifted them a goal and we were left hanging on for the win?
Can you remember any fantastic saves he made to earn us the points?

I support the team. We win as a team. We lose as a team.

He was thrown in the deep end and was a contributing member of the squad that played well in ten games for us.

I don't even want to get in a discussion of 'which  are our worst keepers' - support the squad and that means everyone.

The number of dickheads of match days giving certain of our players down the banks was embarrasing when others could do no wrong.

He made one bad mistake and Allisson has made a few in his time with us. It happens. A forward or midfielder misjudges the ball or makes a bad decision and it's usually forgotten about. If you're a keeper than any lack of judgement or error could quite easily result in a goal.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 03:09:50 PM »
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 03:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:30:51 PM
Some utter bollocks in this thread - embarrassing really considering what a phenomenal last couple of years we've had, to which Adrian has 100% contributed.

We got a shellacking in a freak game which included three deflections, played in the midst of a global pandemic. and were not the only ones on the wrong end of an unflattering score line recently either. Id suggest that whilst not perfect, Adrian is a capable deputy for Alisson and deserves our support even if there is the odd blunder here and there. Hes not a machine!!


Firstly Adrian has not been here a couple of years. When we got 97 points  ;D and won the Champions League Mignolet was our backup keeper.

Secondly the Villa game was just a confirmation of how poor a keeper Adrian is. Given his limited playing time last season the number of mistakes he made was pretty incredible. We are not even talking about debatable mistakes. We are talking about huge errors. Over and over again he has passed the ball to the opposition. He then compounds that by awful positioning look at the 3 goals he managed to concede against Atletico for that.

Against Chelsea, he spilled a shot that was straight at him in to the corner of his own net. Then we have his inability to dive plus his habit of doing the splits and attempting to save shots with his feet.

He has very few redeeming qualities and has immense troubling doing the basics correctly.
Offline JRed

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 03:19:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:04:19 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Ez0Dy4spbE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Ez0Dy4spbE</a>
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 03:24:35 PM »
You wouldn't have saved shit...literally or figuratively.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 03:27:34 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:09:50 PM
It's not the real Billy Koumetio so I don't see the point?

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 03:28:38 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!

It doesnt have the same funny music that Als video has (the one taking the piss out of a Liverpool player) so probably doesnt seem as memorable
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 03:28:52 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!

By way of balance it didn't show the three excellent saved he made in the first half against Everton in the FA Cup.
Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 03:33:24 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Is that it? Thats his highlights?
I wouldve saved them and Im well past my prime!


:lmao

Yeah, any old average fella would save a shot from a top level footballer - you'd more than likely end up with a broken wrist.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 03:41:48 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:28:38 PM
It doesnt have the same funny music that Als video has (the one taking the piss out of a Liverpool player) so probably doesnt seem as memorable

You do realize that both videos were uploaded by Liverpool edits. So they have posted Adrian's amazing saves and his mistakes. I would call that pretty balanced.

To me that doesn't suggest it is someone deliberately attempting to make Adrian look bad.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 03:44:00 PM »
No one does a "Bad" video other than to mock someone.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 03:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:00 PM
No one does a "Bad" video other than to mock someone.

Or maybe they just want to point out how many mistakes someone has made.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 03:55:03 PM »
Yes in the context of "I want to take the piss out of him". No one is doing a video on Adrian's mistakes or anyone's for that matter because they get happiness from doing them.   ;D
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 03:55:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:48 PM
You do realize that both videos were uploaded by Liverpool edits. So they have posted Adrian's amazing saves and his mistakes. I would call that pretty balanced.

To me that doesn't suggest it is someone deliberately attempting to make Adrian look bad.

Yeah I noticed that Al, the one you went to the effort of posting was definitely more effective though because it had the funny music (even if it was mocking a current Liverpool player).
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 04:01:57 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:55:22 PM
Yeah I noticed that Al, the one you went to the effort of posting was definitely more effective though because it had the funny music (even if it was mocking a current Liverpool player).

The hypocrisy is unbelievable. If someone uploads the good and the bad then instead of saying that is balanced you just choose to castigate the one you do not like. That is the kind of shite the right wing in this Country says about the BBC. It is also the shite that Trump comes out with.

You cannot attack the actual message because Adrian obviously made those mistakes, so you choose to try and discredit the messenger, classic Trump. Why not actually discuss the mistakes Adrian made ?
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 04:04:59 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:03 PM
Yes in the context of "I want to take the piss out of him". No one is doing a video on Adrian's mistakes or anyone's for that matter because they get happiness from doing them.   ;D

I am sorry Samie but someone is not going to upload a video containing five yard passes. It is the exceptional and the piss poor that end up in compilation videos. I find it strange that people want to talk about the messenger and not the message.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 04:07:30 PM »
You get compilation videos on all the amazing skills certain players to as well.  Those are for peoples enjoyment. ;D

A bad compilation videos are for piss takes.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 04:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:30 PM
You get compilation videos on all the amazing skills certain players to as well.  Those are for peoples enjoyment. ;D

A bad compilation videos are for piss takes.

I am not sure that is true you get compilation videos of every touch a player makes in a game. That is warts and all both good and bad.
