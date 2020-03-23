« previous next »
Online fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:50:19 AM
I really dont get this notion that you cant criticise a player that plays for the club you support. I can honestly say that in all my time watching Liverpool, over 30 years, in my opinion Adrian is the worst keeper  to have played for us.

It seems from some comments on here that people dont care how many goals/games he costs us because hes a Liverpool player. If a player is not good enough you replace him otherwise the team never improves.

There isnt a notion that you cant criticise a Liverpool player. Theres a notion that you really shouldnt be joining in the shit banter taking the piss out of Liverpool players and that they all deserve a bit of respect, regardless of what media youre using.

As for the notion that hes the worst keeper youve seen for us in 30 years....:duh
JRed

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:17:38 AM
There isnt a notion that you cant criticise a Liverpool player. Theres a notion that you really shouldnt be joining in the shit banter taking the piss out of Liverpool players and that they all deserve a bit of respect, regardless of what media youre using.

As for the notion that hes the worst keeper youve seen for us in 30 years....:duh
Who was worse than Adrian?
Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome Adrian
He'll have a worldy against the bitters.
has gone odd

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:31:06 AM
Who was worse than Adrian?

Bogdan
jepovic

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:50:19 AM
I really dont get this notion that you cant criticise a player that plays for the club you support. I can honestly say that in all my time watching Liverpool, over 30 years, in my opinion Adrian is the worst keeper  to have played for us.
It seems from some comments on here that people dont care how many goals/games he costs us because hes a Liverpool player. If a player is not good enough you replace him otherwise the team never improves.
15 pages of criticism says you can. Just don't expect everyone to agree with your opinion.
JRed

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:57:08 AM
Bogdan
Well, apart from Bogdan, who is worse.
To be fair tho, Bogdan only played 2 games.
fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:31:06 AM
Who was worse than Adrian?

Not that we should particularly be talking about which Liverpool players were the crappest....but Bogdan is a nice easy starting point. Brad Jones, Doni, Itandje, Cavalieri and Arphexad were all pretty poor

Hang on....they were all back ups too werent they?
Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:17:38 AM
There isnt a notion that you cant criticise a Liverpool player. Theres a notion that you really shouldnt be joining in the shit banter taking the piss out of Liverpool players and that they all deserve a bit of respect, regardless of what media youre using.

As for the notion that hes the worst keeper youve seen for us in 30 years....:duh

Let's be honest here he is up there with the worst keepers we have had over the last 30 years. I still can't believe a player who lost his place in goal because of making too many errors to Darren Randolph is considered good enough for Liverpool.

His technique is appalling, he looks like someone who never played in goal until he was forced to because of an injury to the regular goalie.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:17:09 AM
Not that we should particularly be talking about which Liverpool players were the crappest....but Bogdan is a nice easy starting point. Brad Jones, Doni, Itandje, Cavalieri and Arphexad were all pretty poor

Hang on....they were all back ups too werent they?

Doni played for Corinthians and Roma and had 10 caps for Brazil.
fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:26:20 AM
Doni played for Corinthians and Roma and had 10 caps for Brazil.

Adrian was born in Seville in 1987 and is 6 foot 3
jepovic

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:17:09 AM
Not that we should particularly be talking about which Liverpool players were the crappest....but Bogdan is a nice easy starting point. Brad Jones, Doni, Itandje, Cavalieri and Arphexad were all pretty poor

Hang on....they were all back ups too werent they?
Yeah, the relevant question is when we had a better backup.
Difficult to say since none of them played much, especially against proper opposition . My feeling is that Adrian is pretty typical, while Becker is probably the best first keeper I've seen.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:36:55 AM
Yeah, the relevant question is when we had a better backup.
Difficult to say since none of them played much, especially against proper opposition . My feeling is that Adrian is pretty typical, while Becker is probably the best first keeper I've seen.

We had Mignolet in 18/19 as backup to Alisson in the season we won the Champions League and finished runners-up in the League with 96 points. We sold Mignolet for £6m a sum we lost in that one game against Atletico.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:29:24 AM
Adrian was born in Seville in 1987 and is 6 foot 3

Yeh and played as a striker and midfield player until he was 10 and the regular goalie got injured, and he went in goal. You would never guess.
jepovic

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:41:57 AM
We had Mignolet in 18/19 as backup to Alisson in the season we won the Champions League and finished runners-up in the League with 96 points. We sold Mignolet for £6m a sum we lost in that one game against Atletico.
Mignolet wasn't exactly flawless.
And he would never have joined us to be a backup,like Adrian did.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:41:57 AM
We had Mignolet in 18/19 as backup to Alisson in the season we won the Champions League and finished runners-up in the League with 96 points. We sold Mignolet for £6m a sum we lost in that one game against Atletico.

97, please.
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:29:24 AM
Adrian was born in Seville in 1987 and is 6 foot 3
Quoting random irrelevant facts in response to random relevant facts is really a bit childish isn't it?

Oh and it was Doni who alerted us to Alisson in the first place at Internacional before he came to Roma.

rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:44:56 AM
Mignolet wasn't exactly flawless.
And he would never have joined us to be a backup,like Adrian did.
He was quite happy to stay as backup though, before we accepted a bid from Bruges. I actually had a lot of respect for Migs for accepting his obvious demotion/replacement with good grace. It was up there with Sami's handing over the captaincy to Gerrard.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Adrian
This thread is going round in circles.

Hes going to be in goal for the next few matches unless we sign someone from the Championship.
ubb! please

Re: Welcome Adrian
Al is just laying the groundwork to build a bigger case against FSG, I dunno why anyone bothers arguing with him.
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:05:13 AM
Hes going to be in goal for the next few matches unless we sign someone from the Championship.
Remains to be seen. Klopp hasn't said that.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:06:52 AM
Remains to be seen. Klopp hasn't said that.

Unlikely he throws in someone inexperienced for the derby.
aw1991

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:41:57 AM
We had Mignolet in 18/19 as backup to Alisson in the season we won the Champions League and finished runners-up in the League with 96 points. We sold Mignolet for £6m a sum we lost in that one game against Atletico.
And how many league/CL games did he play in 18/19?
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:08:24 AM
Unlikely he throws in someone inexperienced for the derby.
Agree I don't see Kelleher being given a baptism of fire for Everton (even if I would, given there's no baying hordes in attendance) but he's a valid option for the other games we've got coming up. Not sure about the CL aways but a struggling Sheff United (albeit with added Brewster) might be an opportunity.

Not only would it give everyone a chance to see what Kelleher has at a senior level, it would serve as a kick up the arse for Adrian. It's not as if he has confidence issues anyway so I'm sure he'd take it on the chin.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:12:10 AM
Agree I don't see Kelleher being given a baptism of fire for Everton, but he's a valid option for the other games we've got coming up. Not sure about the CL aways but a struggling Sheff United (albeit with added Brewster) might be an opportunity.

This team won 10 matches with Adrian in sticks last season.

Might be a case of reverting to those tactics.
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:13:02 AM
This team won 10 matches with Adrian in sticks last season.

Might be a case of reverting to those tactics.
That team isn't the current team performance-wise unfortunately. And having Adrian back in in only exacerbates that significant drop off.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:17:05 AM
That team isn't the current team performance-wise unfortunately. And having Adrian back in in only exacerbates that significant drop off.

We have had one freak result.

We were brilliant against both Arsenal and Chelsea.
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:19:05 AM
We have had one freak result.

We were brilliant against both Arsenal and Chelsea.
Fair enough, but still, it wasn't a freak performance from Adrian which is the crux of the discussion here, So he just gets a free ride does he? Not for me.
[new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:19:05 AM
We have had one freak result.

We were brilliant against both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Pretty much :) He does drop the odd clanger but he's what we have and we should protect him if he's on a dodgy one and lets face it, the last performance everyone sh*t the bed.
Bangin Them In

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:24:30 AM
Fair enough, but still, it wasn't a freak performance from Adrian which is the crux of the discussion here, So he just gets a free ride does he? Not for me.
Free ride ?

Have you seen the press and our own fans online ?

He gets more shite than the rest put together
fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:24:30 AM
Fair enough, but still, it wasn't a freak performance from Adrian which is the crux of the discussion here, So he just gets a free ride does he? Not for me.

You seem to be imagining things to try and justify your constant slaughtering of a Liverpool player, which is a bit odd.

No one is saying he should be immune from criticism
Max_powers

Re: Welcome Adrian
If Mignolet was here you know damn well that Al would still be in that thread telling us how crap he is.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:44:56 AM
Mignolet wasn't exactly flawless.
And he would never have joined us to be a backup,like Adrian did.

We didn't have to sign him as a backup he was already here. If we decided to cash in on Mignolet then surely the sensible thing to do would be to bring in a keeper of around the same quality or better.

Adrian made it crystal clear that he did not want to be a backup keeper by refusing West Ham's contract offer. Personally I think we should have moved him on in the summer after his horror shows against Atletico and Chelsea.
Machae

Re: Welcome Adrian
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Welcome Adrian
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:50:19 AM
I really dont get this notion that you cant criticise a player that plays for the club you support. I can honestly say that in all my time watching Liverpool, over 30 years, in my opinion Adrian is the worst keeper  to have played for us.
It seems from some comments on here that people dont care how many goals/games he costs us because hes a Liverpool player. If a player is not good enough you replace him otherwise the team never improves.

Don't talk shite he literally helped us win the league last season
