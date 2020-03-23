Unlikely he throws in someone inexperienced for the derby.



Agree I don't see Kelleher being given a baptism of fire for Everton (even if I would, given there's no baying hordes in attendance) but he's a valid option for the other games we've got coming up. Not sure about the CL aways but a struggling Sheff United (albeit with added Brewster) might be an opportunity.Not only would it give everyone a chance to see what Kelleher has at a senior level, it would serve as a kick up the arse for Adrian. It's not as if he has confidence issues anyway so I'm sure he'd take it on the chin.