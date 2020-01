Great performance from the lad. Would have been my choice for taker if we'd won a penalty, too.



What a sixth months the lad has had. Without a club, training with a lower league Spanish team just to keep his fitness up and then the phone rings. What? Liverpool want me? But they've got Becker. OK, cool, guess I could sit on their bench and make a packet.



Less than six months later and he's been absolutely instrumental in the season so far. Could go on to play in an FA Cup final and win it.