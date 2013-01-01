WEEK 30 FIXTURES
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa V Sheffield United (1-1)
Manchester City V Arsenal (2-1)
Friday 19th June
Norwich City V Southampton (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester United (1-2)
Saturday 20th June
Watford V Leicester City (1-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-1)
West Ham United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle United V Sheffield United (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Everton V Liverpool (1-2)
Monday 22nd June
Manchester City V Burnley (1-0)