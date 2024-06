One thing Amazon have absolutely nailed is the customer service side of it. A handful of times i've had issues with an order (often food orders via Morrisons) and after a few clicks you get an immediate refund for the item in question without a need to send it back.



Amazon Warehouse is good, but you've got to keep an eye out for what is clearly a dodgy product. I saw a Logitech Harmony remote that was about £150 brand new available via Warehouse for about £90, when I looked they must have had a hundred of them available for a similar price. It arrived, and it was the worst piece of tech i've ever touched in my life - no wonder everyone was returning them. But again, no issue with sending it back and getting a refund.