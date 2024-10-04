Mark Robins sacked as Coventry manager. Re-joined them in 2017 in League 2, and got them to the cusp of the Premier League AND a disallowed goal away from the FA Cup final.



Can't imagine how poorly this has gone down with the wider Coventry fanbase.



I saw a video a few weeks ago where Robins was arguing with a few Coventry fans in the ground because they were giving the Coventry players dogs abuse when they went across to applaud them. It seems like there was a bit of fracturing in that relationship which is ridiculous considering what he achieved there.They spent a bit this summer which raised the already high expectations but they also lost Callum O'Hare who was probably their best player last season (I'm surprised a Premier League team didn't pick him up).Luton have had a worse start but I'd be amazed if they sacked Rob Edwards.