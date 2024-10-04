« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Online Fromola

  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 09:59:04 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on October  4, 2024, 09:57:46 pm
Meslier has been shit for years.

The shit twat kept Everton up the other year.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Chris~

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 09:59:16 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on October  4, 2024, 09:57:46 pm
Meslier has been shit for years.
Got to be he worst keeper to play at this kind of level for so long
dikwad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:01:11 pm
Amazed he's still there.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:02:06 pm
The worst thing is he doesn't even look that arsed!
Robinred

  Red since '64
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:04:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October  4, 2024, 09:55:42 pm
Oh dear Meslier ;D

The closeup of the Sunderland player Browne, who hit the ball that went in, couldnt keep a straight face, and on his arm the legend: Serios Group; still grinning 5 minutes later in front of the camera, being interviewed 😂
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:24:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October  4, 2024, 09:55:42 pm
Oh dear Meslier ;D

 ;D Fucking hell, had to look it up after seeing this thread. Wow, one of the worst errors I've ever seen, especially given the timing of it. Feel for him to be fair, that must be horrible.
Ray K

  Truthiness
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:29:25 pm
It's a Leeds tradition. He's just following in the footsteps of Gary Sprake.
Bread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 10:34:18 pm
I completely missed the goal as I was on my laptop at the time. Looked up to see the Sunderland player aimlessly put it into the box and looked down back at my laptop just before it reaches Meslier. Then heard the animated commentator a second later.
Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 4, 2024, 11:58:24 pm
Jesus, that was fucking awful... :o
dikwad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 5, 2024, 03:34:44 am
Quote from: Ray K on October  4, 2024, 10:29:25 pm
It's a Leeds tradition. He's just following in the footsteps of Gary Sprake.

Haha, I remember that when I was a kid
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
October 5, 2024, 07:10:02 am
Quote from: Ray K on October  4, 2024, 10:29:25 pm
It's a Leeds tradition. He's just following in the footsteps of Gary Sprake.

I was singing careless hands to myself when it went in.
Bread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 7, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Mark Robins sacked as Coventry manager. Re-joined them in 2017 in League 2, and got them to the cusp of the Premier League AND a disallowed goal away from the FA Cup final.

Can't imagine how poorly this has gone down with the wider Coventry fanbase.
kop306

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 7, 2024, 06:25:41 pm
Quote from: Bread on November  7, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Mark Robins sacked as Coventry manager. Re-joined them in 2017 in League 2, and got them to the cusp of the Premier League AND a disallowed goal away from the FA Cup final.

Can't imagine how poorly this has gone down with the wider Coventry fanbase.

real shocker that they have sacked mark robins

i rated him as a good manager
A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 7, 2024, 06:58:27 pm
Needed a Mark Robins figure to score a skanky header last night and save his job.
Booze And Glory

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 8, 2024, 09:19:47 am
Quote from: kop306 on November  7, 2024, 06:25:41 pm
real shocker that they have sacked mark robins

i rated him as a good manager

Modern Football in a nutshell - one poor start to a season and they pull the trigger. Robins has worked miracles at Coventry under the circumstances he's
faced and on very low budgets. I bet who comes in will be no better than Robins.
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 8, 2024, 09:27:17 am
Quote from: Bread on November  7, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Mark Robins sacked as Coventry manager. Re-joined them in 2017 in League 2, and got them to the cusp of the Premier League AND a disallowed goal away from the FA Cup final.

Can't imagine how poorly this has gone down with the wider Coventry fanbase.
I saw a video a few weeks ago where Robins was arguing with a few Coventry fans in the ground because they were giving the Coventry players dogs abuse when they went across to applaud them.  It seems like there was a bit of fracturing in that relationship which is ridiculous considering what he achieved there.

They spent a bit this summer which raised the already high expectations but they also lost Callum O'Hare who was probably their best player last season (I'm surprised a Premier League team didn't pick him up).

Luton have had a worse start but I'd be amazed if they sacked Rob Edwards.
disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 17, 2024, 11:40:48 pm
Apparently Frank Lampard is going to be the new Coventry manager. Just according to twitter sources but what a mistake that would be.
Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 12:22:08 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 17, 2024, 11:40:48 pm
Apparently Frank Lampard is going to be the new Coventry manager. Just according to twitter sources but what a mistake that would be.

For Coventry?

Or Lampard?

Yes...
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 11:28:23 am
Unless Lampard can still pick up some of the best Chelsea youth/fringe players on season long loans then he doesn't bring anything to Coventry.  I guess it will end up being Lampard's final managerial job unless he picks up something through the FA.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 03:46:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 18, 2024, 11:28:23 am
Unless Lampard can still pick up some of the best Chelsea youth/fringe players on season long loans then he doesn't bring anything to Coventry.  I guess it will end up being Lampard's final managerial job unless he picks up something through the FA.

Had Mason Mount, Tomori and Harry Wilson on loan for a season at Derby (who all hit the ground running) only to finish with less points than the year before and fail to go up. Then somehow got the Chelsea job.
tubby

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 03:52:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 18, 2024, 03:46:20 pm
Had Mason Mount, Tomori and Harry Wilson on loan for a season at Derby (who all hit the ground running) only to finish with less points than the year before and fail to go up. Then somehow got the Chelsea job.

Don't think you can talk about all three hitting the ground running without acknowledging the part the manager would've played in facilitating that.  There's a lot of loans from big clubs to the Championship that don't work out.

He's a shit manager, but he does deserve some credit for his Derby run.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 04:39:57 pm
He doesnt deserve credit for Derby. He deserves scorn. That Derby squad is one of the best the Championship has ever seen and they still fucked it up.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 05:39:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 18, 2024, 03:52:12 pm
Don't think you can talk about all three hitting the ground running without acknowledging the part the manager would've played in facilitating that.  There's a lot of loans from big clubs to the Championship that don't work out.

He's a shit manager, but he does deserve some credit for his Derby run.

He might have done okay developing them but they scraped a play off place on the last day of the season and didn't go up. They really pushed the boat out financially that year and not going up crippled them. The team they had should have got promoted. Lampard's reward was the Chelsea job. Failed there. His reward was the Everton job.

Wouldn't have lasted 5 minutes at Derby had he stuck around after those loans went back (and a lower budget).
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 18, 2024, 06:19:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 18, 2024, 04:39:57 pm
He doesnt deserve credit for Derby. He deserves scorn. That Derby squad is one of the best the Championship has ever seen and they still fucked it up.
I thought your post was hyperbole so went to remind myself who was in Derbys squad in 2019 - youre right, they were utterly stacked for the level. Loads of solid Premier League players with a scattering of future stars. Waghorn, Marriott, Andy King, Curtis Davies, Joe Ledley, Bradley Johnson, Scott Carson, Martin Olsson etc. For the Championship, and looking at the table that year, they had a better squad than the two automatically promoted teams.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 19, 2024, 05:30:02 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 18, 2024, 06:19:31 pm
I thought your post was hyperbole so went to remind myself who was in Derbys squad in 2019 - youre right, they were utterly stacked for the level. Loads of solid Premier League players with a scattering of future stars. Waghorn, Marriott, Andy King, Curtis Davies, Joe Ledley, Bradley Johnson, Scott Carson, Martin Olsson etc. For the Championship, and looking at the table that year, they had a better squad than the two automatically promoted teams.

All those dudes plus the fact they had Craig Forsyth, Andre Wisdom, Richard Keogh, Craig Bryson, Tom Lawrence, Tom Huddlestone and got Ashley Cole for the second half of the season. Thats before we even move on to the loanees. I cant see how you dont get promoted with those at your disposal. Incredible.
gerrardisgod

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 27, 2024, 12:22:58 pm
Sounds like Lampards near completion. Deserve all thats coming to them.
Crouch Potato

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 28, 2024, 03:09:07 pm
At least when he makes a total fuckup at Coventry, no idiots will ever take him seriously again.
DelTrotter

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 04:25:36 pm
It's a miracle Plymouth aren't bottom when you see their performances, 23 shots put on them in 65mins so far today, one of the worst coached teams I've ever seen, no one could have seen this coming.

Make that 24 and 3-0  ;D
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 04:26:02 pm
It's almost as if Rooney is a terrible manager!
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 04:31:01 pm
Rooney might be sacked by the time Coleen gets out of the jungle.
bird_lfc

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 04:48:14 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on November 28, 2024, 03:09:07 pm
At least when he makes a total fuckup at Coventry, no idiots will ever take him seriously again.

Not the best of starts for Frank today by the looks of it

Youve gotta wonder what these players think when they go from actual football managers to having the likes of Lampard and Rooney telling them what to do before a game
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 05:07:24 pm
Plymouth beaten 4-0 by Bristol City - you have to wonder how much longer Rooney has.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
November 30, 2024, 05:11:43 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 30, 2024, 04:25:36 pm
It's a miracle Plymouth aren't bottom when you see their performances, 23 shots put on them in 65mins so far today, one of the worst coached teams I've ever seen, no one could have seen this coming.

Make that 24 and 3-0  ;D

It's like Leicester in the Prem. Out their depth every week but somehow stay out the bottom 3.

That's why I wouldn't have loaned them Danns though. So poorly coached with him there.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 3, 2024, 01:58:06 pm
Quote from: Robinred on November 30, 2024, 05:07:24 pm
Plymouth beaten 4-0 by Bristol City - you have to wonder how much longer Rooney has.
Plymouth's DoF has said everyone at the cub "is behind" Rooney.

Yep, and you can't see any of them  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 3, 2024, 02:14:55 pm
Rooney is not doing a terrific job but also Plymouths squad is really bad and theyve got an injury crisis. They lost the keeper to Sheffield United for peanuts and hes a future England international, they replaced him with an untried geezer from Blackpool. Truth is off the pitch Plymouth are not a Championship club in any way, shape or form bar their fans loyalty and its catching up to them. Their budget is tiny and they are swimming against the tide.
A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:36:04 pm
Just watching Ben Doak embarrass Burnley (on Sky).

 :)
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:36:04 pm
Latte getting a bit frothy with Connor Roberts😂
A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:47:54 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:36:04 pm
Latte getting a bit frothy with Connor Roberts😂

Yeah!  ;D

Doak subbed off on 88mins.
Djimigotamedal

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:50:13 pm
Quality has been crap for the last 20-30 mins with the wind, hopefully its not this bad tomorrow, be dyches wet dream
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:08:13 pm
What a humble young man, our Doak is.
