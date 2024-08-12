Foster was some no mark on Gerrard's staff in Saudi. How Plymouth have gone for him and Rooney beggars belief.
Be careful what you wish for. If Rooney's not managing a team then he's nailed on for one of the high profile punditry jobs.
He isnt a no mark he won a world cup with England youth team and he had like 15 games or something at Plymouth not exactly alot to go off.This is the problem now if you dont hit the ground running you are sacked quickly not saying Foster is good but he must have something about him.
Preston North End have parted company with manager Ryan Lowe after just one match of the Championship season.Lowe leaves following their 2-0 defeat at home by Sheffield United on Friday.The 45-year-old had been in charge at Deepdale since December 2021 when he joined from Plymouth.But despite finishing in 13th, 12th and 10th, he has departed after discussions with the clubs board on Sunday.In a statement,, external club director Peter Ridsdale said it was "mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a changes to be made.
Manager in the Championship sacked after one game of the new season... and it's not Rooney.
1-0. Burnley winning.
Be waiting 5 minutes in the PL to see if he was offside.
Goal fashioned and taken ruddy bravely...
2-0. Luton defending there was abject.
Luton really haven't been at the races, have they?Burnley have been brave, though...
There must be a scouser on the board down at Plymouth. Their recent managers are Rooney, Foster, Schumacher and Lowe.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Burnley - Blackburn is a feisty game. Feels like Rovers have been hard done by - goal incorrectly chalked off for offside.Catch Weimanns goal if you can. Worldie.
Not quite Championship, but I see another club have been hoodwinked by Steve Bruce and his fat head again, Blackpool this time.
It does make you wonder what the owners expect to happen. Basic football and making treading water for a season or two is about the best that will happen.
