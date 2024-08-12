« previous next »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Fromola on August 12, 2024, 09:15:20 am
Foster was some no mark on Gerrard's staff in Saudi. How Plymouth have gone for him and Rooney beggars belief.
I think they know they're a minnow in a relatively big pond so they try for left field managers.  The type of managers that can have you punching well above your weight (like Steven Schumacher) or embarrassingly uncompetitive (almost certainly Rooney's fate).

It could also just be that they're cheap!
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on August 12, 2024, 08:42:20 am
Be careful what you wish for.  If Rooney's not managing a team then he's nailed on for one of the high profile punditry jobs.
;D Guaranteed he will be unfortunately.
Offline Legs

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Fromola on August 12, 2024, 09:15:20 am
Foster was some no mark on Gerrard's staff in Saudi. How Plymouth have gone for him and Rooney beggars belief.

He isnt a no mark he won a world cup with England youth team and he had like 15 games or something at Plymouth not exactly alot to go off.

This is the problem now if you dont hit the ground running you are sacked quickly not saying Foster is good but he must have something about him.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Legs on August 12, 2024, 09:37:33 am
He isnt a no mark he won a world cup with England youth team and he had like 15 games or something at Plymouth not exactly alot to go off.

This is the problem now if you dont hit the ground running you are sacked quickly not saying Foster is good but he must have something about him.

Won 1 of his last 11 games, lost 5 consecutive home games without even scoring a goal (a club record) and played some of the most eye splittingly painful football you could ever see. Oh and he ostracised the club captain who as it turned out scored the goal that kept them up after theyd finally realised Foster is a fraud.
Offline Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Legs on August 12, 2024, 09:37:33 am
He isnt a no mark he won a world cup with England youth team and he had like 15 games or something at Plymouth not exactly alot to go off.

This is the problem now if you dont hit the ground running you are sacked quickly not saying Foster is good but he must have something about him.

England have been beasting youth tournaments for a while now..the volume of talent produced is much better than most.

To be fair Steve Cooper won one and kicked on as a club manager but Foster was plucked out of Saudi Arabia by Plymouth and managed to alienate everyone in the time he was there.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Manager in the Championship sacked after one game of the new season... and it's not Rooney.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c990yxd90y5o
Preston North End have parted company with manager Ryan Lowe after just one match of the Championship season.

Lowe leaves following their 2-0 defeat at home by Sheffield United on Friday.

The 45-year-old had been in charge at Deepdale since December 2021 when he joined from Plymouth.

But despite finishing in 13th, 12th and 10th, he has departed after discussions with the clubs board on Sunday.

In a statement,, external club director Peter Ridsdale said it was "mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a changes to be made.
Offline Ray K

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on August 12, 2024, 02:28:48 pm
Manager in the Championship sacked after one game of the new season... and it's not Rooney.

Way to bury the lede that Peter Ridsdale is still a director of a Championship-level football club. After serving a 7 year ban as a company director.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
1-0. Burnley winning.
Offline Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 12, 2024, 08:07:26 pm
1-0. Burnley winning.

Be waiting 5 minutes in the PL to see if he was offside.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Fromola on August 12, 2024, 08:08:16 pm
Be waiting 5 minutes in the PL to see if he was offside.
I'm so looking forward to that on Saturday morning. ;D
Online afc tukrish

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 12, 2024, 08:07:26 pm
1-0. Burnley winning.

Goal fashioned and taken ruddy bravely...
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 12, 2024, 08:23:03 pm
Goal fashioned and taken ruddy bravely...
Scotty Parker bravely...

That was my first thought when I saw that he's now the Burnley manager. ;D
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
2-0. Luton defending there was abject.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 12, 2024, 08:38:21 pm
2-0. Luton defending there was abject.

Luton really haven't been at the races, have they?

Burnley have been brave, though...
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 12, 2024, 08:55:35 pm
Luton really haven't been at the races, have they?

Burnley have been brave, though...
Getting caught out twice, by by more or less the same play, say's they've not been working hard on defending.

But, Burnley, as you say...reflections of their manager.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
2-1.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Now 4-1, fourth goal started with a dribble inside the Burnley box, before sashaying three quarters of the length of the pitch.

Luton have basically decided that defending is something of a bother, so they're just not, well, bothering...
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Burnley are the new yoyo on the block.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Fromola on August 12, 2024, 09:15:20 am
Foster was some no mark on Gerrard's staff in Saudi. How Plymouth have gone for him and Rooney beggars belief.
There must be a scouser on the board down at Plymouth.  Their recent managers are Rooney, Foster, Schumacher and Lowe. 
Offline Elzar

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 13, 2024, 10:57:48 am
There must be a scouser on the board down at Plymouth.  Their recent managers are Rooney, Foster, Schumacher and Lowe. 

Their director of football is Neil Dewsnip, a former Liverpool trainee who was in Evertons youth coaching set up for years until 2013.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neil_Dewsnip
Offline Oskar

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Sunderland are destroying Sheffield Wednesday, second-half has just started and they've gone 4-0 up.

Chris Rigg looks a talent for them in midfield, 17 years old and he's been brilliant. Think he made his senior debut at 15.
Offline Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Rigg is quality. The left back Cirkin is really good.
Offline Draex

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Walsall fan thought he got a bargain when he booked his hotel in Portsmouth 11 miles away, he didn't realise it was on the Isle Of White
Offline Keita Success

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Burnley - Blackburn is a feisty game. Feels like Rovers have been hard done by - goal incorrectly chalked off for offside.

Catch Weimanns goal if you can. Worldie.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Keita Success on August 31, 2024, 01:11:54 pm
Burnley - Blackburn is a feisty game. Feels like Rovers have been hard done by - goal incorrectly chalked off for offside.

Catch Weimanns goal if you can. Worldie.

Very similar strike to the one Blackburn were on the end of last week from Oxford.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Not quite Championship, but I see another club have been hoodwinked by Steve Bruce and his fat head again, Blackpool this time.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:16:52 pm
Not quite Championship, but I see another club have been hoodwinked by Steve Bruce and his fat head again, Blackpool this time.
It does make you wonder what the owners expect to happen.  Basic football and making treading water for a season or two is about the best that will happen.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
It does make you wonder what the owners expect to happen.  Basic football and making treading water for a season or two is about the best that will happen.

Tides might shift a bit...
