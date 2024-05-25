« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 202757 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,426
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3560 on: May 25, 2024, 01:41:26 pm »
:lmao

I saw Fowler tweeting he was down there the other day, assume thats another gig hes missed.
Logged
AHA!

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,426
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3561 on: May 26, 2024, 08:32:39 pm »
Turns out Leeds still owe around £190m in transfer payments. A few sellable players but they could be in for a struggle again.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,104
  • Truthiness
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3562 on: May 27, 2024, 04:33:28 pm »
Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new contract with Ipswich.  This is great news really. Everyone seems to be in a rush to join a big club, or Chelsea. He looks like someone who knows that he'll be in the managerial game a long time so might as well learn the ropes in the premier league with Ipswich than be under pressure to produce results, results, results from day 1 at another club. And at least Ipswich fans will have something to look forward to other than not being as shit as Sheffield United this season.

Mind you, Borussia Dortmund or someone similar will probably be in for him next summer.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,134
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3563 on: May 27, 2024, 04:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 27, 2024, 04:33:28 pm
Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new contract with Ipswich.  This is great news really. Everyone seems to be in a rush to join a big club, or Chelsea. He looks like someone who knows that he'll be in the managerial game a long time so might as well learn the ropes in the premier league with Ipswich than be under pressure to produce results, results, results from day 1 at another club. And at least Ipswich fans will have something to look forward to other than not being as shit as Sheffield United this season.

Mind you, Borussia Dortmund or someone similar will probably be in for him next summer.

Good to hear. Don't want 3 duds coming up again.

Could still do a Burnley but Ipswich fans wouldn't begrudge him going next year, at least give it a go in the PL

The risk with Mckenna is he didn't make a lot of money as a player so he can be tempted easily by big money, but a new contract at Ipswich will still set him up financially
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3564 on: May 27, 2024, 05:00:07 pm »
https://fxtwitter.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1794821220229415399

Great banter

Some bloke has just called up Absolute Radio and requested a song for someone called Ellen Droad and asked for this 😭😭😭

 Leeds are falling apart again
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3565 on: June 15, 2024, 09:45:57 am »
Woke up this morning to the news Millwalls goalkeeper died while away. Fell ill and passed away apparently

Only 26. Awful news
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,549
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3566 on: June 15, 2024, 10:07:59 am »
Thats dreadful

RIP
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,894
  • Dutch Class
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3567 on: June 15, 2024, 11:08:44 am »
RIP.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3568 on: June 15, 2024, 11:14:04 am »
Horiffic. Rip
Logged

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
    • Telly addicts
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3569 on: June 15, 2024, 10:27:07 pm »
How very sad. 26 is no age.
RIP

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,894
  • Dutch Class
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3570 on: August 4, 2024, 11:13:34 am »
Imagine if the PL could be this proactive

Quote
West Bromwich Albion have been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan which will limit their transfer activity in this window, Sky Sports News can reveal, amid concerns that they are on course to breach the League's financial rules.

Albion made the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, losing to Southampton over two legs, but their hopes of strengthening the squad this summer for another promotion push are now in jeopardy.

Sky Sports News has been told there is no issue with the financial health of the club, or any danger of Albion being unable to pay their bills - rather, the threat is centred around whether the club can stay within the financial guidelines of the League.

The money problems are linked to the club's previous owners, and the new owners are determined to still strengthen the squad where they can - albeit with possible further outgoing

More here: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11698/13189875/west-brom-transfers-championship-club-to-be-restricted-by-efl-business-plan-amid-financial-concerns
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
First Saturday of the season. All 12.30 kick off.

And because there's no longer someone to do your searches for streams.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



Cardiff   vs   Sunderland

Hull City   vs   Bristol City

Leeds   vs   Portsmouth

Middlesbrough   vs   Swansea

Millwall   vs   Watford

Oxford Utd   vs   Norwich

QPR   vs   West Brom

Stoke   vs   Coventry
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Leeds hitting the woodwork, twice in the opening minutes.

Make that three off the woodwork. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:05 pm by Baby Huey »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
And now a penalty. Portsmouth might not be as good as Leeds
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 12:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:41:05 pm
And now a penalty. Portsmouth might not be as good as Leeds
You think. ;D And there's the inevitable goal.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm »
Some pass that by Marlon Pack, Portsmouth equalise against the run of play.

Meslier should do better.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Meslier still rubbish then
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:55:27 pm
Some pass that by Marlon Pack, Portsmouth equalise against the run of play.

Meslier should do better.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:56:04 pm
Meslier still rubbish then
Yeah, shit keeping.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,426
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
Oxford take the lead, think they could be a surprise contender for a playoff place minimum this season. Feels like its more open than ever.
Logged
AHA!

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,878
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:56:04 pm
Meslier still rubbish then

How on earth is he still there? He's been terrible for three seasons.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 01:14:21 pm »
Nice finish.Can't blame the keeper for that one. 2-1 Pompey.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,392
  • Seis Veces
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 01:25:12 pm »
Great goal from Callum Lang who is actually a scouser. Meslier is fucking poo.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 