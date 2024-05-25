Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new contract with Ipswich. This is great news really. Everyone seems to be in a rush to join a big club, or Chelsea. He looks like someone who knows that he'll be in the managerial game a long time so might as well learn the ropes in the premier league with Ipswich than be under pressure to produce results, results, results from day 1 at another club. And at least Ipswich fans will have something to look forward to other than not being as shit as Sheffield United this season.



Mind you, Borussia Dortmund or someone similar will probably be in for him next summer.