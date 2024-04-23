Five changes for Sky Blues
published at 19:41
19:41
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)
This was perhaps to be expected.
Victor Torp, he of the ill-fated fourth goal which never was, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Carvalho miss out entirely while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk drop to the bench after a long shift at Wembley.
Ben Sheaf and captain Liam Kelly are back in midfield while Kasey Palmer, who missed the FA Cup semi-final through suspension, returns behind lone striker Matty Godden, with Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles part of the XI.
17-year-old academy forward Aidan Dausch is among the subs.
Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Sheaf, Kelly; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden.
Subs: Wilson, Kitching, van Ewijk, Allen, Simms, Wright, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.
One Change for Tigers
published at 19:42
19:42
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)
Liam Rosenior has made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday with Liam Delap replacing Ozan Tufan who drops to the bench.
Hull XI: Allsop, Jacob, Greaves, Jones, Slater, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Omur, Carvalho, Delap.
Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Tufan, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Christie.