Five changes for Sky Blues

published at 19:41

19:41

Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)



This was perhaps to be expected.



Victor Torp, he of the ill-fated fourth goal which never was, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Carvalho miss out entirely while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk drop to the bench after a long shift at Wembley.



Ben Sheaf and captain Liam Kelly are back in midfield while Kasey Palmer, who missed the FA Cup semi-final through suspension, returns behind lone striker Matty Godden, with Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles part of the XI.



17-year-old academy forward Aidan Dausch is among the subs.



Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Sheaf, Kelly; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden.



Subs: Wilson, Kitching, van Ewijk, Allen, Simms, Wright, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.







One Change for Tigers

published at 19:42

19:42

Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)



Liam Rosenior has made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday with Liam Delap replacing Ozan Tufan who drops to the bench.



Hull XI: Allsop, Jacob, Greaves, Jones, Slater, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Omur, Carvalho, Delap.



Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Tufan, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Christie.