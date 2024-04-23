« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:36:27 pm
3-0 Leicester
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:40:51 pm
Vardy Scores  4-0 Leicester
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:41:45 pm
Abdul Fatawu  Hat Tick  5-0 Leicester
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:56:19 pm
Full time

Leicester  5  Southampton  0
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 24, 2024, 07:43:17 pm
Five changes for Sky Blues
published at 19:41
19:41
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

This was perhaps to be expected.

Victor Torp, he of the ill-fated fourth goal which never was, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Carvalho miss out entirely while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk drop to the bench after a long shift at Wembley.

Ben Sheaf and captain Liam Kelly are back in midfield while Kasey Palmer, who missed the FA Cup semi-final through suspension, returns behind lone striker Matty Godden, with Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles part of the XI.

17-year-old academy forward Aidan Dausch is among the subs.

Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Sheaf, Kelly; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden.

Subs: Wilson, Kitching, van Ewijk, Allen, Simms, Wright, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.



One Change for Tigers
published at 19:42
19:42
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

Liam Rosenior has made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday with Liam Delap replacing Ozan Tufan who drops to the bench.

Hull XI: Allsop, Jacob, Greaves, Jones, Slater, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Omur, Carvalho, Delap.

Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Tufan, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Christie.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm
A weird bit of team news there within the Coventry section.  I guess the author got muddled up with Fabio Tavares.

As it was Carvalho did play and scored a penalty as Hull won 3-2.  They're now three points outside the play-offs but with a considerably worse goal difference and only two games remaining.  Realistically they need West Brom or Norwich to drop points in both of their remaining games.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:35:41 pm
QPR vs Leeds 8pm tonight, Leeds must win or, Leeds lose then Leicester get promotion, Leeds draw then Leicester need a point at Preston on Monday night for promotion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:09:52 pm
Come on QPR

GOALLLLLL
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:12:15 pm
