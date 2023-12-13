Ipswich on top after another win. 4 in a row after the West Brom defeat. I thought that might knock them a bit, but not at all. Still a long way to go, hope they keep it up
The Old Farm derby at 12:30 Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]