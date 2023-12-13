Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?



Bit early for me. But my grandad got me my brother and my best mate season tickets for a few years there (approx 87-89). None of us were/are Ipswich fans but at that age (10-12) going to football every other week was great.I do remember that the away fans were in the left corner (as its seen in tv) of what used to be known as the North Stand behind the goal to the left. And yep there was definitely fencing