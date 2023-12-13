« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 161184 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December 13, 2023, 01:24:34 am
Ipswich on top after another win. 4 in a row after the West Brom defeat.
I thought that might knock them a bit, but not at all. Still a long way to go, hope they keep it up
They were awful in that WBA defeat, they couldn't handle their press which is not a good sign if they get promotion. But their response has been pretty amazing.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 07:58:24 am »
The Old Farm derby at 12:30  :)

Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:58:24 am
The Old Farm derby at 12:30  :)

Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:03:50 am
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
Probably +20 years under George Burley Id imagine.

If they play their normal game they should win but this is the first derby since 2009 so the occasion may get to them. They have good discipline under McKeena and theyll need it today.

Told my boy to behave himself today, I know what gobby 16 years old are like  :)
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm »
How is that not a yellow for that thug Barnes
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm »
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:53:39 pm
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Typical ex-Everton player 😁
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:54:12 pm
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
Bit early for me. But my grandad got me my brother and my best mate season tickets for a few years there (approx 87-89). None of us were/are Ipswich fans but at that age (10-12) going to football every other week was great.

I do remember that the away fans were in the left corner (as its seen in tv) of what used to be known as the North Stand behind the goal to the left. And yep there was definitely fencing
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Couldnt miss that one
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm »
They deserved that.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 