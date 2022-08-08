« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 108866 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2240 on: August 8, 2022, 08:15:00 pm »
Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
Logged
AHA!

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2241 on: August 8, 2022, 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2022, 08:15:00 pm
Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2242 on: August 8, 2022, 08:25:01 pm »
Quote from: quasimodo on August  8, 2022, 08:19:52 pm
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.

You'd want him to do that in September not August. Brilliant goal.

West Brom have been all over Watford.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2243 on: August 8, 2022, 08:40:33 pm »
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?

Or is my telly on the blink.
Logged
AHA!

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2244 on: August 8, 2022, 09:22:10 pm »
West Brom have absolutely battered them so far. 1-1 is a robbery from Watford. Grim signs though when youre getting played off the pitch by a Steve Bruce outfit.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2245 on: August 8, 2022, 09:34:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2022, 08:40:33 pm
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?

Or is my telly on the blink.

It's not your TV.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,451
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2246 on: August 8, 2022, 09:39:02 pm »
Ismaila Sarr went from scoring the goal of the season to taking the worst penalty football has ever seen
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2247 on: August 8, 2022, 09:59:00 pm »
Why didnt he strike it from twelve yards, like he did fifty yards?

Because it would have flew over the bar Andy.
Logged
AHA!

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,353
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2248 on: August 8, 2022, 10:46:44 pm »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 04:49:07 pm »
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • Seis Veces
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:49:07 pm
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.

Their best bet probably would have been keeping hold of Farke, getting another promotion and then sacking him  ;D

I do believe that by the way although whoever you bring in is probably still taking you down in their position.

I think Watford take one of the automatic spots. Interesting from there as I don't see Norwich coming back up this season.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:49:07 pm
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.

It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,826
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm
It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.

The fact that he got promotion AND avoided relegation with Mings starting most of the games is a pretty solid feat.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • Seis Veces
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Liking Blackburn's chances of doing well this season, fighting for promotion I think. They were doing well last season but tailed off towards the end.

2-0 up against West Brom here, Morton has come on at half time.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 