Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?Or is my telly on the blink.
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.
It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.
