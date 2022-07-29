Interesting watch - given the new managers and new squad, its fair to say this isnt the Burnley of even 6 months ago and theres not really any comparisons to be drawn; they played a smart-passing progressive game last night and were rewarded for it. I expect there will be some teething issues but a good start.
On Maatsen, for those who didnt know, he is one of Chelseas army of loanees and spent last season at Coventry, playing as their first choice left back. Their fans were desperate to keep him but knew it unlikely. Hes certainly one Chelsea should be monitoring with an eye on integrating into their first team but we know how thatll probably go.
On Huddersfield, they had a statistical anomaly of a season last year, with a negative goal difference and awful xG, as well as a miraculous xGC, so they were always going to struggle when this levelled out alongside losing their three best players - OBrien, Toffolo and Colwill. Theyve bought in a lot of players but the two big ones - Kasumu and Rudoni are League One and Two players who are young and may take time to adapt to the step up. Could be a tough season for them.
As for me, Im leaving shortly to drive to Spotland to watch Rochdale v Crewe Alexandra in League Two and see another side whos basically got an entirely new squad following relegation.