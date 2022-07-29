« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2200 on: July 29, 2022, 04:09:33 pm
I can see Kompany being an absolute disaster at Burnley. Just doesn't seem to fit right at all.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2201 on: July 29, 2022, 04:10:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 29, 2022, 03:38:45 pm
Starts off with Huddersfield-Burnley tonight. Didn't realize it would be this quick, shite match but I will take it.

Interested to see how Kompany gets them playing. Huddersfield are going to struggle this season probably. Lost their manager and their best players. A bit similar to Barnsley last season after being in the play offs the year before.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2202 on: July 29, 2022, 04:15:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 29, 2022, 04:10:28 pm
Interested to see how Kompany gets them playing. Huddersfield are going to struggle this season probably. Lost their manager and their best players. A bit similar to Barnsley last season after being in the play offs the year before.

And probably won't be even a 1/10th as fortunate as they were last season. Weren't a top half attacking team or top half defensively in the metrics. Corboran was wise to jump while his stock is high because it's going to be grim regardless of whether he and those players were there or not.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2203 on: July 29, 2022, 06:04:24 pm
Yeah, not the most enticing of matches but I'll take it.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2204 on: July 29, 2022, 06:44:03 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 29, 2022, 04:15:01 pm
And probably won't be even a 1/10th as fortunate as they were last season. Weren't a top half attacking team or top half defensively in the metrics. Corboran was wise to jump while his stock is high because it's going to be grim regardless of whether he and those players were there or not.

Yeah their XG was very low compared to their position last season. But then they managed to get promoted last time with a minus goal difference (and then 3 draws in the play offs) and then somehow managed to stay up while barely scoring a goal. They've given someone from his coaching staff the job, so a season of struggle beckons.
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2205 on: July 29, 2022, 07:22:27 pm
That Burnley lineup looks even worse than I expected, Ill be amazed if he sees the season out with this rabble.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2206 on: July 29, 2022, 07:26:40 pm
28 players have left burnley in the summer, thats a complete meltdown
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2207 on: July 29, 2022, 07:56:55 pm
Who is the presenting crew? Only recognise Jobi Mcanuff of the 4
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2208 on: July 29, 2022, 07:58:14 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July 29, 2022, 07:56:55 pm
Who is the presenting crew? Only recognise Jobi Mcanuff of the 4
Michelle Owens the presenter, shes decent. No idea on the other two.
Fazak_Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2209 on: July 29, 2022, 08:20:23 pm
Burnley pressing high and playing like Brazil in their prime.
LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2210 on: July 29, 2022, 08:25:57 pm
Burnley playing some lovely stuff, Maatsen looks way too talented to be playing LB in the Champo again.

Agree with above comments about Hudds, they look garbage.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2211 on: July 29, 2022, 08:36:49 pm
This is the best ive seen Burnley play...ever
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2212 on: July 29, 2022, 08:38:54 pm
It helps when youve offloaded your deadwood to Everton.
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2213 on: July 29, 2022, 08:44:02 pm
Look out for Twine if he comes on for Burnley, he looked really talented in League One last season. 
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2214 on: July 29, 2022, 08:48:46 pm
Burnley look pretty good. Strange to see them make passes through midfield. Huddersfield as expected look absolutely rancid.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2215 on: July 29, 2022, 08:49:39 pm
Always so jarring watching shit Prem teams just turn into beasts in the Championship. Burnley playing a 433, playing out from the back with the 6 dropping in and dominating. Its kind of comical just how different it is but theyre also now richer than most there, at least for a while. Doubt I see any more of Burnley for the rest of the season but not a bad opener.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2216 on: July 29, 2022, 08:52:15 pm
Sky put their betting odds on for the title before the game. Burnley were 6th at something like 5/1 and Huddersfield were 7th with 14/1.

It shows there's a massive gap behind the expected top 6 (i.e. the PL)  but the idea of Huddersfield are the best of the rest seems ridiculous. That's a lazy assumption because they made the play off final but they've lost their manager, their best players and they outperformed all their underlying numbers to get there anyway last season.

Burnley on paper are miles ahead of this Huddersfield side.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2217 on: July 29, 2022, 08:55:15 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 29, 2022, 08:49:39 pm
Always so jarring watching shit Prem teams just turn into beasts in the Championship. Burnley playing a 433, playing out from the back with the 6 dropping in and dominating. Its kind of comical just how different it is but theyre also now richer than most there, at least for a while. Doubt I see any more of Burnley for the rest of the season but not a bad opener.

A lot of pressure on Burnley to go up though. If they don't go up while they have the parachute money they'll be the next Derby given their leveraged buyout.

They seem to have bought quite smart and the likes of Cork, Westwood and Barnes are good players for the level. Kompany seems like he'll get them playing and they could do a Fulham if they get a regular source of goals. That's where they'll fall down otherwise.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2218 on: July 29, 2022, 09:56:23 pm
I only watched the last 20 minutes but Huddersfield's only touches were blocking shots or desperately hacking the ball out of their penalty area.  Burnley were miles ahead of them.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2219 on: July 30, 2022, 09:51:34 am
Interesting watch - given the new managers and new squad, its fair to say this isnt the Burnley of even 6 months ago and theres not really any comparisons to be drawn; they played a smart-passing progressive game last night and were rewarded for it. I expect there will be some teething issues but a good start.

On Maatsen, for those who didnt know, he is one of Chelseas army of loanees and spent last season at Coventry, playing as their first choice left back. Their fans were desperate to keep him but knew it unlikely. Hes certainly one Chelsea should be monitoring with an eye on integrating into their first team but we know how thatll probably go.

On Huddersfield, they had a statistical anomaly of a season last year, with a negative goal difference and awful xG, as well as a miraculous xGC, so they were always going to struggle when this levelled out alongside losing their three best players - OBrien, Toffolo and Colwill. Theyve bought in a lot of players but the two big ones - Kasumu and Rudoni are League One and Two players who are young and may take time to adapt to the step up. Could be a tough season for them.

As for me, Im leaving shortly to drive to Spotland to watch Rochdale v Crewe Alexandra in League Two and see another side whos basically got an entirely new squad following relegation.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2220 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm
A little Monday night action with Sheffield and Watford. Pretty hectic first 10 minutes. Watford with Joao Pedro, Dennis and Sarr in the front 3.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2221 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm
Dennis is premier league quality, too good for the championship. If Watford keep their strikers theyll
Go up .
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2222 on: Today at 08:25:21 pm
Come on Brewster. Hell come on and score tonight
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2223 on: Today at 08:32:43 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:25:21 pm
Come on Brewster. Hell come on and score tonight

Brewster and score dont belong in the same sentence.
