Interesting watch - given the new managers and new squad, its fair to say this isnt the Burnley of even 6 months ago and theres not really any comparisons to be drawn; they played a smart-passing progressive game last night and were rewarded for it. I expect there will be some teething issues but a good start.



On Maatsen, for those who didnt know, he is one of Chelseas army of loanees and spent last season at Coventry, playing as their first choice left back. Their fans were desperate to keep him but knew it unlikely. Hes certainly one Chelsea should be monitoring with an eye on integrating into their first team but we know how thatll probably go.



On Huddersfield, they had a statistical anomaly of a season last year, with a negative goal difference and awful xG, as well as a miraculous xGC, so they were always going to struggle when this levelled out alongside losing their three best players - OBrien, Toffolo and Colwill. Theyve bought in a lot of players but the two big ones - Kasumu and Rudoni are League One and Two players who are young and may take time to adapt to the step up. Could be a tough season for them.



As for me, Im leaving shortly to drive to Spotland to watch Rochdale v Crewe Alexandra in League Two and see another side whos basically got an entirely new squad following relegation.