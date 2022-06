Wayne Rooney to leave Derby with immediate effect. Kind of surprising, suggests more movement on the ownership situation.



Yeah he’s got a bad reputation off the back of running Newcastle fairly sensibly but being unwilling to go wild with transfers to take a risk on turning them into a side that gets into Europe.



I think it was only ever pundits and Newcastle fans who ever thought he was really that bad. I have a family member who’s a Derby fan and I asked him would you take him as the owner if he achieved what he did at Newcastle and he said he’d snap anyones hand off for that offer. Derby fans just want to be competitive with the odd play off run and maybe aim for promotion but Newcastle fans seemed to be massively entitled even though they’ve been relegated twice in the past 12 years.



More has come out on Rooney in that he’s found the last few months too draining and he thinks the club will do better with a fresh face not affected by what’s come before. Brave to say, if true.



For all the gushing over him, they were very lucky not to get relegated the season before with what was a good Championship squad. They made a decent crack at it last season in the circumstances - although still had some good players for that league - but were still relegated with a few games to go. They were only in with a fighting chance because Reading had a big points deduction of their own, before managerial mastermind Paul Ince came in and got them on a decent run.Can't imagine Championship clubs falling over themselves to employ him.Aside from anything else Ashley did get Newcastle relegated twice and both times due to his poor running of the football side of the club. He fucked Rafa over a lot as well. If you've got 52,000 crowds every week you aren't going to be content with 13th every season and aspiring to no better before ending up relegated.He keeps a tight reign on the finances though and beggars can't be choosers with where Derby are.