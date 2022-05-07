« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2120 on: May 7, 2022, 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: McSquared on May  7, 2022, 04:52:07 pm
Fancy being in an automatic promotion spot with a +5 GD, winning 3-1 and not getting promoted 😂

Just a shame it's Joey Barton-led! Although watching it unfold on BT Sport, that feeling was offset by knowing that Peter Walton is a Northampton fan.
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2121 on: May 8, 2022, 02:32:10 pm
Sticking by my prediction of Sheffield winning the playoffs.  Hoping Forest come up tho
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2122 on: May 9, 2022, 09:30:43 pm
Wednesday vs Sunderland has been a fairly high pace game, theyll be knackered in extra time
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2123 on: May 9, 2022, 09:41:03 pm
Does Sheffield Wed need 2 goals now or 1? Away goal rules messes my head nowadays
LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2124 on: May 9, 2022, 09:41:35 pm
Wednesday have been genuinely terrible to be honest. Lump it football despite having the best technician in the league in midfield. Alex Neil a much better coach than Darren Moore it's fair to say.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2125 on: May 9, 2022, 09:41:38 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May  9, 2022, 09:41:03 pm
Does Sheffield Wed need 2 goals now or 1? Away goal rules messes my head nowadays

1 no away goals in the EFL
LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2126 on: May 9, 2022, 09:42:11 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May  9, 2022, 09:41:03 pm
Does Sheffield Wed need 2 goals now or 1? Away goal rules messes my head nowadays

1 to take it to extra time - no away goals in play-off football.
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2127 on: May 9, 2022, 09:44:16 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on May  9, 2022, 09:41:38 pm
1 no away goals in the EFL
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May  9, 2022, 09:42:11 pm
1 to take it to extra time - no away goals in play-off football.
cheers
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2128 on: May 9, 2022, 09:45:05 pm
The weird world of English football. Two teams with 10 League Titles between them play in front of a combined audience of 80,000 for a place in....the second tier!
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2129 on: May 9, 2022, 09:54:07 pm
Might be the first good thing happening for Sunderland I've ever witnessed.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2130 on: May 9, 2022, 10:01:30 pm
Well in Sunderland you beautiful bastards. Need them to beat Wycombe in the final now for £1088
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2131 on: May 9, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  9, 2022, 10:01:30 pm
Well in Sunderland you beautiful bastards. Need them to beat Wycombe in the final now for £1088

Does the Wycombe club and player social media pages need to be warned prior to that game?
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2132 on: May 9, 2022, 10:05:29 pm
Is that Patrick Roberts who was highly rated at Fulham (?) and bought very young by City (?) and then loaned out all over the place? Glad hes doing ok for himself now but fair to say his career didnt pan out as hed hoped.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2133 on: May 9, 2022, 10:09:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2022, 10:05:29 pm
Is that Patrick Roberts who was highly rated at Fulham (?) and bought very young by City (?) and then loaned out all over the place? Glad hes doing ok for himself now but fair to say his career didnt pan out as hed hoped.

Yup, was at Celtic and Girona in that time too. Basically the wrong career path completely.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2134 on: May 9, 2022, 10:31:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May  9, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Does the Wycombe club and player social media pages need to be warned prior to that game?

I think it's only fair they consider it when talking about their tactics for the game.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2135 on: May 9, 2022, 10:41:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  9, 2022, 10:31:39 pm
I think it's only fair they consider it when talking about their tactics for the game.

They will probably have never received the level of hate mail they would likely get if they win. What is Home Counties translation for you need to chuck this one, lads.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2136 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm
Fancy Huddersfield to get past Luton. The other tie is the toss of a coin, although Sheffield United's forwards are all out.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2137 on: Today at 05:56:13 pm
Huddersfield and Luton are both garbage teams that would challenge Derby County's record low point total in the PL. Whoever wins out of Sheffield/Forest should ultimately get promoted.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2138 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm
Cameron Jerome 3 games away from the premier league in 2022. The whole country should be asking questions
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2139 on: Today at 07:47:40 pm
Hahaha already a pen denied for the exact same reason Spurs got one yesterday

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2140 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:56:13 pm
Huddersfield and Luton are both garbage teams that would challenge Derby County's record low point total in the PL. Whoever wins out of Sheffield/Forest should ultimately get promoted.

Yep, rancid football outfits that contribute nothing to a division. Theyd barely win a game and have no money to improve.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2141 on: Today at 08:33:40 pm
Luton in the Premier League would be funny as fuck, they'd get twatted by everyone, Luton are a smaller club than Bournemouth, but i still remember when Luton sent City down. :lmao
I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2142 on: Today at 08:54:08 pm
I'd like to see Forest come up to see what they can do. Last time Huddersfield and Sheffield Utd came up they did the square root of fuck all. Luton will be an easy six points for most teams.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:04:25 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:54:08 pm
I'd like to see Forest come up to see what they can do. Last time Huddersfield and Sheffield Utd came up they did the square root of fuck all. Luton will be an easy six points for most teams.

To be fair, Sheffield Utd were pretty decent in 2019/20, and finished 9th ...
