Fancy being in an automatic promotion spot with a +5 GD, winning 3-1 and not getting promoted 😂
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Does Sheffield Wed need 2 goals now or 1? Away goal rules messes my head nowadays
1 no away goals in the EFL
1 to take it to extra time - no away goals in play-off football.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Well in Sunderland you beautiful bastards. Need them to beat Wycombe in the final now for £1088
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is that Patrick Roberts who was highly rated at Fulham (?) and bought very young by City (?) and then loaned out all over the place? Glad hes doing ok for himself now but fair to say his career didnt pan out as hed hoped.
Does the Wycombe club and player social media pages need to be warned prior to that game?
I think it's only fair they consider it when talking about their tactics for the game.
Huddersfield and Luton are both garbage teams that would challenge Derby County's record low point total in the PL. Whoever wins out of Sheffield/Forest should ultimately get promoted.
I'd like to see Forest come up to see what they can do. Last time Huddersfield and Sheffield Utd came up they did the square root of fuck all. Luton will be an easy six points for most teams.
