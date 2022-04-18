Yeah Coopers been excellent since becoming a head coach. Swansea fans didnt warm to him because he moved away from their attractive possession-based approach but he did well with them. When you look at his spend their and the squad he adopted, play off final was a big over-achievement. Hes gone and turned Forest into a completely different beast, really lit a fire there. Theyre currently 3-0 up and in stroll mode, they go 5th with 2 games in hand on Luton and Huddersfield.



Bournemouth comfortably handled Coventry today and I cant see them and Fulham not being the top 2 now their slide seems arrested. Its been overshadowed by Mitrovics antics but Solanke has 26 goals this season, 4 off the pre-Mitrovic record and with Bournemouth having 5 left to play. If they dont go up, he likely will.



Thankfully we can finally write off West Brom, theyre 6 off the play off places, only have 3 left to play and due to the combination of whos playing who up there in the remaining games, only winning all their games and having a combined 7 pager score lines go their way across three gameweeks would result in them finishing 6th.



Huddersfields 2-0 win away at Boro means one more win guarantees them a play off spot. Luton keep finding a way to scrape wins - 1-0 at Cardiff today, they need 4 points and a Boro defeat in the next two games to ensure they make the play offs. In order to meet Premier League regulations, they would have to completely update their turnstile system, install all new floodlights and renovate the media facilities. Kenilworth Roads capacity is just over 10k, theyd never survive in the Premier League if that were the case moving forward but they do have plans to build a 23k seater (not sure if this is only in the event of promotion or regardless, but they certainly wouldnt be playing in it next season). Theyd have precedence for small grounds being allowed into the league - Dean Court is only 11k but with far better facilities. If they make it, it could be the smallest budget to ever get to the Premier League, relatively speaking.



Millwall beat Hull to remain just a point off the top 6 and Ive a sneaking suspicion theyll swap places with Sheffield Utd and all the other sides currently there will stay there. Boro seem to be collapsing, Sheffield Utd have zero consistency and Blackburn and QPR just cant keep enough key players fit to maintain the form that got them both up there early season - QPR scraped past Derby today and Blackburn lost at home to Stoke City.



Down in League Two, Forest Green have had a horrid wobble of late but confirmed their promotion and almost certainly doomed Oldham to the non-league today with a 2-0 win. They havent sealed the title yet as theyre only 5 clear with 4 to go, but Port Vale travel to Exeter still so they cant drop out of the top 3. Tranmere got their best result in ages, beating an Exeter side that had been rampaging through the division recently. Tranmere move to 6th as Mansfield lost to Carlisle, but Mansfield have a game in hand and they share the same points total. Port Vale blew the chance to go 2nd with a home defeat to 5th placed Bristol Rovers. Northampton also won - I wouldnt like to bet who out of Bristol, Northampton and Vale will get that last automatic place with all having played the same amount and only 2 points in it. Exeter have a game in hand and I feel theyll have enough to get across the line.



In the National League, Stockport maintained their 7 point lead by beating Solihull Moors, Wrexham won 4-0 with Altrincham the opponent, they are one point ahead of Halifax Town. Paul Mullin now has 22 goals this season in a much improved Wrexham side. Scored 26 last season in League Two. Kabongo Tshimanga of Chesterfield will surely be playing League football next season even if the Spireites arent - hes got 24 goals, the most in the division. Hes diligently moved up through the non-league tiers since being released as a teenager from MK Dons having been part of the same youth team as Dele Alli. He even spent a few months playing in Iceland on all weather pitches. After dipping as low as the 8th tier, he banged in 24 in one season for Oxford City (not to be confused with Maxwells lot) scored 44 in 82 appearances for Boreham Wood in the 5th tier, before moving to Chesterfield where he has 24 in 27 this season. Hes missed the last 7 games injured though and Chesterfield have only won once in that time, dropping from 2nd to 5th. Basically every Championship club has scouted him this season and its thought hell likely move for a 6 figure fee this summer.