« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 94095 times)

Offline cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2000 on: April 18, 2022, 09:45:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2022, 08:38:53 pm
That Johnson who played against us for Forest one to keep an eye on?

Yes. I think he's premier league quality at the very least. Seen him twice in the flesh this season (Blackpool home and away) and he has been comfortably the most impressive player I've seen in the division this year.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2001 on: April 18, 2022, 09:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 18, 2022, 08:47:38 pm
What a goal from Forest! So hoping he meant that (he probably didn't).
You're never going to see a bigger fluke, it looked spectacular but no way in hell he meant it.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2002 on: April 18, 2022, 10:09:46 pm »
Yeah Coopers been excellent since becoming a head coach. Swansea fans didnt warm to him because he moved away from their attractive possession-based approach but he did well with them. When you look at his spend their and the squad he adopted, play off final was a big over-achievement. Hes gone and turned Forest into a completely different beast, really lit a fire there. Theyre currently 3-0 up and in stroll mode, they go 5th with 2 games in hand on Luton and Huddersfield.

Bournemouth comfortably handled Coventry today and I cant see them and Fulham not being the top 2 now their slide seems arrested. Its been overshadowed by Mitrovics antics but Solanke has 26 goals this season, 4 off the pre-Mitrovic record and with Bournemouth having 5 left to play. If they dont go up, he likely will.

Thankfully we can finally write off West Brom, theyre 6 off the play off places, only have 3 left to play and due to the combination of whos playing who up there in the remaining games, only winning all their games and having a combined 7 pager score lines go their way across three gameweeks would result in them finishing 6th.

Huddersfields 2-0 win away at Boro means one more win guarantees them a play off spot. Luton keep finding a way to scrape wins - 1-0 at Cardiff today, they need 4 points and a Boro defeat in the next two games to ensure they make the play offs. In order to meet Premier League regulations, they would have to completely update their turnstile system, install all new floodlights and renovate the media facilities. Kenilworth Roads capacity is just over 10k, theyd never survive in the Premier League if that were the case moving forward but they do have plans to build a 23k seater (not sure if this is only in the event of promotion or regardless, but they certainly wouldnt be playing in it next season). Theyd have precedence for small grounds being allowed into the league - Dean Court is only 11k but with far better facilities. If they make it, it could be the smallest budget to ever get to the Premier League, relatively speaking.

Millwall beat Hull to remain just a point off the top 6 and Ive a sneaking suspicion theyll swap places with Sheffield Utd and all the other sides currently there will stay there. Boro seem to be collapsing, Sheffield Utd have zero consistency and Blackburn and QPR just cant keep enough key players fit to maintain the form that got them both up there early season - QPR scraped past Derby today and Blackburn lost at home to Stoke City.

Down in League Two, Forest Green have had a horrid wobble of late but confirmed their promotion and almost certainly doomed Oldham to the non-league today with a 2-0 win. They havent sealed the title yet as theyre only 5 clear with 4 to go, but Port Vale travel to Exeter still so they cant drop out of the top 3. Tranmere got their best result in ages, beating an Exeter side that had been rampaging through the division recently. Tranmere move to 6th as Mansfield lost to Carlisle, but Mansfield have a game in hand and they share the same points total. Port Vale blew the chance to go 2nd with a home defeat to 5th placed Bristol Rovers. Northampton also won - I wouldnt like to bet who out of Bristol, Northampton and Vale will get that last automatic place with all having played the same amount and only 2 points in it. Exeter have a game in hand and I feel theyll have enough to get across the line.

In the National League, Stockport maintained their 7 point lead by beating Solihull Moors, Wrexham won 4-0 with Altrincham the opponent, they are one point ahead of Halifax Town. Paul Mullin now has 22 goals this season in a much improved Wrexham side. Scored 26 last season in League Two. Kabongo Tshimanga of Chesterfield will surely be playing League football next season even if the Spireites arent - hes got 24 goals, the most in the division. Hes diligently moved up through the non-league tiers since being released as a teenager from MK Dons having been part of the same youth team as Dele Alli. He even spent a few months playing in Iceland on all weather pitches. After dipping as low as the 8th tier, he banged in 24 in one season for Oxford City (not to be confused with Maxwells lot) scored 44 in 82 appearances for Boreham Wood in the 5th tier, before moving to Chesterfield where he has 24 in 27 this season. Hes missed the last 7 games injured though and Chesterfield have only won once in that time, dropping from 2nd to 5th. Basically every Championship club has scouted him this season and its thought hell likely move for a 6 figure fee this summer.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2003 on: April 18, 2022, 10:22:24 pm »
Thanks DS. You go to all that effort and all I can think is that Anthony Taylor will be gutted tonight.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2004 on: April 19, 2022, 01:05:53 am »
Cheers DS.  Solanke ..opposite of Mitrovic, he will be an actual threat next season. Of Forest are in some kind of form. Nobody wants that final playoff spot but looks like Sheffield United might stutter their way into playoffs
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,458
  • Bam!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2005 on: April 19, 2022, 12:15:01 pm »
Playoffs looking like Huddersfield, Luton, Forest and one of Sheff Utd, Blackburn, Millwall, Boro, QPR, Coventry.

I would want Blackburn or Forest out of that lot.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,820
  • The first five yards........
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2006 on: April 19, 2022, 12:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 19, 2022, 12:15:01 pm
Playoffs looking like Huddersfield, Luton, Forest and one of Sheff Utd, Blackburn, Millwall, Boro, QPR, Coventry.

I would want Blackburn or Forest out of that lot.

It's got to be Town hasn't it?

If not Town, then Blackburn, Sheff U, or Forest. The last thing the Premier League needs is another southern club (especially with Fulham and Bournemouth coming back up)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2007 on: April 19, 2022, 12:55:22 pm »
Dont think anybody wants to do business with Forest over 2 legs with their home record this year. Were the only team to have beaten them and theyve toppled everybody else bar Stoke.
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2008 on: April 19, 2022, 01:13:40 pm »
Nathan Jones is doing an incredible job at Luton give how limited the players hes got are.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2009 on: April 19, 2022, 01:14:00 pm »
Sounds like Bowyer's about to be sacked by Birmingham.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2010 on: April 19, 2022, 01:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 19, 2022, 12:33:34 pm
It's got to be Town hasn't it?

If not Town, then Blackburn, Sheff U, or Forest. The last thing the Premier League needs is another southern club (especially with Fulham and Bournemouth coming back up)

Would be a bit mad to have Chelsea, QPR, Fulham and Brentford all in the top flight at the same time.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2011 on: April 19, 2022, 03:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Dree on April 19, 2022, 01:13:40 pm
Nathan Jones is doing an incredible job at Luton give how limited the players hes got are.

Even more incredible when you think of his spell at Stoke. Obviously he must be a good coach, but also definitely a case of "right man, right club" (or just as likely, Stoke was "wrong man, wrong club"). 

He basically rescued Luton from relegation into the National League, then in effect got them back-to-back promotions into the Championship. Then he failed horrendously at Stoke split over two seasons, and very likely would have taken them down.. before going back to Luton, rescuing them from the same relegation plight, and within two seasons has them fighting for promotion.
« Last Edit: April 19, 2022, 03:11:57 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,458
  • Bam!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2012 on: April 19, 2022, 03:22:33 pm »
Lutons top earner is apparantly only on 10k a week. Going to be a bit mad if they go up, the process of new contracts, signing players, loaning players etc will have to be done very well.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2013 on: April 19, 2022, 06:42:04 pm »
On Jones, I think its one of those situations where a manager just gets a certain club and does far better there than at any other club. Curbishley at Charlton, Adkins at Southampton, Pulis at Stoke etc - theres just something about the environment that suits both parties that wouldnt be possible to replicate elsewhere.

Stoke fans found Jones to be inflexible, a bad judge of a player and somewhat bizarre with the heavy religious imagery hed litter his pressers with - many thought it tolerable that he is a devout Christian but found his vocal nature around his spirituality to be bizarre and ill-fitting within the sphere of football, which I do personally agree with. Luton seem to tolerate it, its not the distraction there it was at Stoke, which is somewhat ironic as Luton have one of the most culturally and religiously diverse set of fans in the country, not something that can be said of Stokes largely white atheist/ agnostic and Protestant fan base.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2014 on: April 19, 2022, 10:16:58 pm »
Had the Fulham game on in the background during our triumph - They beat Preston 3-0 to confirm automatic promotion back to the Premier League. 7 players in their squad whove now been promoted three times with them.

Mitrovic bagged 2 to take his seasons tally to 40 and Carvalho scored an absolutely lovely goal, some talent that lad. Grown into arguably Fulhams best attacking player alongside Mitrovic.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2015 on: April 19, 2022, 10:40:07 pm »
Congrats to Fulham. Does that mean we can announce Fabio now?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2016 on: April 19, 2022, 10:58:10 pm »
Can't wait for Carvalho to join us, looks a real gem.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2017 on: April 19, 2022, 11:06:16 pm »
Looking forward to Mitrovic scoring 5 Premier League goals next season.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2018 on: April 20, 2022, 10:58:35 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 19, 2022, 11:06:16 pm
Looking forward to Mitrovic scoring 5 Premier League goals next season.
He's improved but I doubt you'll see him score more than 10 or 11 league goals. Fulham are in an interesting situation now - this squad clearly is not good enough to stay in the Premier League. It's failed once already. They've also been promoted recently and spent £100m+ with no success.

They have to sign players, that's patently obvious. They're also losing one of their best creative and goalscoring players in Carvalho, one of the few who look ready for the jump in quality. Wilson has been phenomenal for them this season, as has Mitrovic, but they're not good enough to carry the entire team. You look at their squad and where the minutes have been spent in the Championship and I reckon they need 5 or 6 signings and they're going to have to make them with far more consideration than last time. Anguissa will likely come back, which is excellent for them (seems to have signed a weird 3 year deal where he's allowed to leave on loan every time they're relegated as long as he comes back to play in the Premier League, he's played full seasons in La Liga and Serie A since he signed little over 3 years ago) but you look at their defence and midfield and the depth there and you think they need to sign players. I personally think they'd be better signing 3 or 4 high-quality additions than stacking their squad with a lot of mediocre players, and sack off the cup competitions to focus on maintaining a competitive core in the league. Their squad currently is packed with high-end Championship players who can't quite make the jump to the Premier League, which translates into the entire team having the same problem: Mitrovic, Hector, Cairney, Knockaert, Adarabioyo, Reed, Cavaleiro. The jury's still out on Wilson and Williams too.

If they win at Bournemouth this weekend they are then only 1 point or Bournemouth failing to win one of their remaining four off winning the title.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2019 on: April 20, 2022, 11:00:59 am »
Harry Wilson top of the Championship assist charts too, and with 10 goals to boot. Looking forward to seeing another attacking team in the league next season.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2020 on: April 20, 2022, 11:20:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 20, 2022, 11:00:59 am
Harry Wilson top of the Championship assist charts too, and with 10 goals to boot. Looking forward to seeing another attacking team in the league next season.
I do actually think Wilson will end up being a decent, Premier League level attacker for a side in the bottom half. He's certainly good enough to have been playing for a Burnley or a Newcastle this season. Even Everton.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2021 on: April 20, 2022, 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 20, 2022, 10:58:35 am
He's improved but I doubt you'll see him score more than 10 or 11 league goals. Fulham are in an interesting situation now - this squad clearly is not good enough to stay in the Premier League. It's failed once already. They've also been promoted recently and spent £100m+ with no success.

They have to sign players, that's patently obvious. They're also losing one of their best creative and goalscoring players in Carvalho, one of the few who look ready for the jump in quality. Wilson has been phenomenal for them this season, as has Mitrovic, but they're not good enough to carry the entire team. You look at their squad and where the minutes have been spent in the Championship and I reckon they need 5 or 6 signings and they're going to have to make them with far more consideration than last time. Anguissa will likely come back, which is excellent for them (seems to have signed a weird 3 year deal where he's allowed to leave on loan every time they're relegated as long as he comes back to play in the Premier League, he's played full seasons in La Liga and Serie A since he signed little over 3 years ago) but you look at their defence and midfield and the depth there and you think they need to sign players. I personally think they'd be better signing 3 or 4 high-quality additions than stacking their squad with a lot of mediocre players, and sack off the cup competitions to focus on maintaining a competitive core in the league. Their squad currently is packed with high-end Championship players who can't quite make the jump to the Premier League, which translates into the entire team having the same problem: Mitrovic, Hector, Cairney, Knockaert, Adarabioyo, Reed, Cavaleiro. The jury's still out on Wilson and Williams too.

If they win at Bournemouth this weekend they are then only 1 point or Bournemouth failing to win one of their remaining four off winning the title.

Yeah it'll be interesting. They've got a few like Mitrovic and Harry Wilson who have shown they're brilliant Championship players, but not shown they're PL quality. I wonder if they'll 'do a Norwich' and pretty much keep the same team, knowing its likely to come straight back up again when they are relegated.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2022 on: April 21, 2022, 11:14:47 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 20, 2022, 11:20:39 am
Yeah it'll be interesting. They've got a few like Mitrovic and Harry Wilson who have shown they're brilliant Championship players, but not shown they're PL quality. I wonder if they'll 'do a Norwich' and pretty much keep the same team, knowing its likely to come straight back up again when they are relegated.
Perhaps. They might be looking at the continued influx of cash for relegation and parachute payments and thinking that as long as they don't grow their squad spend too much, it's not the worst plan in the world to yo yo.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2023 on: April 21, 2022, 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 19, 2022, 11:06:16 pm
Looking forward to Mitrovic scoring 5 Premier League goals next season.
He will get that many against Man U alone.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2024 on: April 22, 2022, 12:13:17 pm »
I don't really think being relegated a couple of years means that much, if anything the extra Premier League experience will stand the squad in good stead. The Burnley team that went down last time had Ings, Trippier, Mee, Keane, Barnes, Vokes, Ward and Arfield, and all subsequently proved themselves to be Premier League quality.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,001
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2025 on: April 22, 2022, 05:05:27 pm »
Looks like Fat Head is staying on at West Brom. They don't half circle the wagons of shit-on-a-stick football managers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2026 on: April 23, 2022, 11:23:25 am »
Huddersfield struggled past relegated Barnsley with a 2-1 win last night, their form has been incredible this year. Theyre guaranteed a play off spot, but having played 3 more games than Bournemouth above them, theyre unlikely to go up automatically. Anything can happen though.

Big games to keep an eye on the results of today in the football league:

Luton play Blackpool in the early kick off with a chance to solidify their ply off credentials. Both sides in good form. Sheffield Utd have the same opportunity against struggling Cardiff.

QPR and Boro are away at Stoke and Swansea respectively - both absolutely need to win to stay in touch with the play off spots. Milwall perhaps have the easiest match out of the sides chasing the top 6, away at Birmingham, who have given up and look utterly dreadful at present. WBA play Coventry, neither will probably make it as theyd need a mad combination of results to go their way - a draw means neither can make the play offs but any winner still retains a slim chance. Forest host Peterborough - anything other than a Peterborough win relegates them and means there will be zero jeopardy for the rest of the league in the two final games, with Barnsley and Derby already down. Lancashire derby v Blackburn and Preston, Rovers absolutely have to win this one, theyve been poor since New Year.

In League One, Sunderland absolutely have to win against midtable Cambridge or risk losing their play off chance. Wigan host super solid Plymouth who are themselves hunting a play off spot, if Wigan win theyre promoted but not yet Champions. 5 clear of Rotherham, who will try to contain their recent implosion against 8th placed Oxford who can get back into the play off spots with a win. MK Dons play Morecambe needing to win to stay within touching distance of automatic promotion. Doncaster will be relegated if they fail to beat Burton. AFC Wimbledon are looking increasingly doomed and are on the football leagues only 25 game winless run. Theyre away at Fleetwood who only have 4 points more themselves. A Fleetwood win also relegated Doncaster regardless of Rovers result.

The big one in League Two is 5th placed Bristol hosting top of the table Forest Green Rovers. 3 automatic spots in League Two so its super competitive for that third place, which Bristol are only 2 points off. Port Vale currently occupy third and are away to Walsall, who have had a poor season but are dangerous. On Forest Green Rovers, a win puts them one point off the title with three games left to achieve that. Exeter, who are chasing the title in 2nd host Rochdale, who have little to play for having secured their league status with a win last week. Tranmere visit Stevenage needing to win to stay in the play off spots. Oldham host Salford in the derby, needing desperately to win to try and stay up.
« Last Edit: April 23, 2022, 11:51:28 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,617
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2027 on: April 25, 2022, 08:12:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 22, 2022, 05:05:27 pm
Looks like Fat Head is staying on at West Brom. They don't half circle the wagons of shit-on-a-stick football managers.

Just seen their results since he took over,  they were 5th,  in contention for promotion.  13th now,  8 points adrift of that.

It's not like there was a lack of info on him,  he seems to have been ever present for decades. Somehow still gets jobs. 
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm »
Bournemouth really dicing with danger right now. Losing 2-0 to Swansea whilst Forest are beating Fulham.

Edit: 3-0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm »
Play each other this time next week, too.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm
Bournemouth really dicing with danger right now. Losing 2-0 to Swansea whilst Forest are beating Fulham.

Edit: 3-0


Cyrus Christie! If hes scoring against you it cant be good.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 09:36:13 pm »
Pulled it back to 3-3! Still not great for them though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2032 on: Yesterday at 09:48:40 pm »
That Bournemouth/Forest game looks huge. Same goal difference too, so potential for Forest to overtake them with a win there.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 04:56:39 am »
think forest go up in 2nd now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 