Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1960 on: April 3, 2022, 04:50:12 pm
Brereton was linked with West Ham, which makes sense as Antonio is injury prone. Brighton should be all over him aswell.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1961 on: April 3, 2022, 05:26:10 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on April  3, 2022, 12:32:22 pm
Who do people reckon will be the third club promoted?  Sheffield and Blackburn look to have run their race. Forest?

Forest and Boro are the teams with the bit between their teeth. Wilder a good manager at the level and Cooper has done a great job there although fell short in the play offs twice with Swansea that experience might help.

Huddersfield have a decent chance. Their play off record is second to none, whereas Sheff United's is about the worst.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1962 on: April 3, 2022, 05:46:06 pm
Also the good news is West Brom aren't going back up with one shitball manager after another. Should be the last we see of them in the PL for a while once their parachute money runs out.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1963 on: April 3, 2022, 07:18:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  3, 2022, 05:46:06 pm
Also the good news is West Brom aren't going back up with one shitball manager after another. Should be the last we see of them in the PL for a while once their parachute money runs out.
Its not to be underestimated how excellent this news is. Played some of the worst stuff in the Championship having subjected the Premier League to it last season.

Quote from: mallin9 on April  3, 2022, 04:40:55 pm
Great post, cheers. Would love to see Tranmere win those playoffs.

If Blackburn stay in the championship, which is looking increasingly likely, where do you (and Desert Red Fox) think Big Ben Brereton will be playing next season?  It feels like we can only have one really feel good story at a time, because Big Ben basically been off the boil since Christian Eriksen has been back playing, and playing at a high level.
No worries. Ive a soft spot for Tranmere too, theyre my closest league club geographically.

On Brereton, the post Christmas period has been a bit tough injury wise for him. Hell certainly be in the Premier League next season, though given hes experienced such a different football culture to our own given his Chile call ups, he might not be averse to a move abroad. Most foreign clubs likely wont pay the money Blackburn will want though. Moyes is a known admirer.

Brereton wont sign a new deal, it technically runs out this Summer but Blackburn have the option to extend - theyre absolutely going to do that. It might surprise many to learn Venkys - they of Indian Chicken fame - still own the club over a decade after they took them down. They want to keep Brereton in the hope hell spearhead another promotion push then hell stay once theyre promoted. The issues with that, as I see it, are Breretons own ambitions and the likelihood that unless Venkys invest more than they typically do into the squad, Blackburn probably wont go up next season and theyll have lost their chance to get an 8 figure sum for Brereton.

Just on the topic of Blackburn, theyve a wide forward from Prestons academy called Thyrys Dolan (I think thats the spelling) who looks a cracking prospect. A few of the whyscout pages have him as the second best U21 attacker in the division after Carvalho. Hes got 5 goals and 3 assists this season which whilst not phenomenal, hes still young. Hes got electric pace, really quick acceleration and similarly to Carvalho is gifted in one on ones. Im not sure whether he ever reaches Liverpool standard but he certainly will play decent Premier League level. Was called up at U20 Level recently and scored v Germany.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1964 on: April 3, 2022, 07:29:33 pm
Given the way Blackburn have fell off a cliff since Christmas I wonder if they'd rather have done more to keep Clarkson. He didn't impress there but he barely got a chance as they weren't going to change what was at the time a winning team.

They've still got a chance in the play offs anyway but making them looks doubtful.

With Brereton if they go up they'll keep him but if they don't they'll probably sell him like with Armstrong last year it'll stem the losses for another year.
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1965 on: April 4, 2022, 05:04:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  3, 2022, 05:46:06 pm
Also the good news is West Brom aren't going back up with one shitball manager after another. Should be the last we see of them in the PL for a while once their parachute money runs out.

Legitimate source of happiness, agreed!

Brereton to West Ham as Antonio competition makes a lot of sense.
Lone Star Red

  Tex
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1966 on: April 4, 2022, 05:40:36 pm
Don't mind Fulham as a club. Nice history of Americans playing there and Craven Cottage has always seemed like a unique, cool little ground. At least from the TV.

Just wish they'd nail their transfer strategy and give it a go in the Prem. Unless something has changed in Mitrovic's game, just seems like insanity to go back to the Prem with him as their main striker.

Plus, their squad is still full of guys who have proved they can't hack it when they make the step up in divisions (Knockaert, Ream, Bryan, Decordova-Reid, Cairney, Cavaleiro, Kabano etc.). More than good enough for the Championship but not of the required level for the PL.

Unless they can bring in 3-4 players who can make an immediate impact, it just seems like groundhog day again and we'll be sitting here a year from now wondering when their relegation will be mathematically confirmed.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1967 on: April 4, 2022, 10:58:22 pm
Mad that Mitrovic has scored 37 league goals but not a single Premier League or decent European side will pursue him in the summer.

At 27 (thought he was like 30 myself) he should have a whole host of suitors but even with 4 years left on his deal and his record breaking this season, hes valued by the major sites as being worth less than what Fulham paid and hes linked to no one.

I agree with what Lone Star said, Mitrovic just clearly is never going to be a consistent goal threat in the top division.

Craven Cottage is a class ground though.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1968 on: April 5, 2022, 08:41:17 am

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  4, 2022, 10:58:22 pm
Mad that Mitrovic has scored 37 league goals but not a single Premier League or decent European side will pursue him in the summer.

At 27 (thought he was like 30 myself) he should have a whole host of suitors but even with 4 years left on his deal and his record breaking this season, hes valued by the major sites as being worth less than what Fulham paid and hes linked to no one.

I agree with what Lone Star said, Mitrovic just clearly is never going to be a consistent goal threat in the top division.

3 in 27.    ;)
oojason

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1969 on: April 5, 2022, 02:27:53 pm

Not technically the Championship related - more League Two (though there doesn't seem to be a thread for League 1 & 2?)...


'Salford City accounts show Class of 92-backed club losing £91k per week':-

The Ammies are co-owned by a clutch of Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes and are currently in their third season in the EFL

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/salford-losses-gary-neville-beckham-26637784


'It shows for every £100 of income they are spending £143 on salaries.'
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1970 on: April 5, 2022, 07:00:12 pm
Those Salford numbers are almost Everton levels of poor financial management.

Agree with the Fulham discussion, I could not believe that Tim Ream is still somehow playing for them. Theyll sign some guys on loan and itll be a hodgepodge mess like the last two times. Guys like Antonee Robinson and Harry Wilson might offer a little something else than last time but the fulcrum of the team is a proven non scorer in the league.

 Just makes what Crystal Palace have done recently the more impressive, the way they refreshed that squad.  Fulham are going to likely be champions and have a record goal scorer and Id expect either of the other promoted clubs to have a better chance of survival.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1971 on: April 5, 2022, 07:14:47 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  4, 2022, 05:40:36 pm
Don't mind Fulham as a club. Nice history of Americans playing there and Craven Cottage has always seemed like a unique, cool little ground. At least from the TV.

Just wish they'd nail their transfer strategy and give it a go in the Prem. Unless something has changed in Mitrovic's game, just seems like insanity to go back to the Prem with him as their main striker.

Plus, their squad is still full of guys who have proved they can't hack it when they make the step up in divisions (Knockaert, Ream, Bryan, Decordova-Reid, Cairney, Cavaleiro, Kabano etc.). More than good enough for the Championship but not of the required level for the PL.

Unless they can bring in 3-4 players who can make an immediate impact, it just seems like groundhog day again and we'll be sitting here a year from now wondering when their relegation will be mathematically confirmed.

I can see Fulham doing okay next season. Silva did well enough at Watford and Everton is a real poisoned chalice.

Parker was out of his depth in the Prem last time (Bournemouth will go straight back down) and the time before they had a shocking transfer window.

The third team is interesting as I could see Forest or maybe Boro with Wilder coming up and doing okay (i.e. Brentford) but the likes of Blackburn or QPR would be hammered every week.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1972 on: April 6, 2022, 10:34:39 am
QPR would be at a level similar to when Holloway's Blackpool were when they got promoted.

On Crystal Palace's refresh as mentioned above, I couldn't have got it more wrong pre-season. Granted they added faces after I made my shout but I had them flirting with relegation and Vieira not lasting the season. Got that one way off.

Some interesting results in the Football league last night -

Reading beat Stoke 2-1 (after Paul Ince spent a weak moaning about not being able to play his son vs his parent club) to move 8 points above relegation. Stoke have slowly assembled a nice little squad for the level they're at but O'Neill won't do anything with them. They need to move on to a more progressive manager because they've some quality attacking players but are painfully safety first and it's not even working.

Peterborough got a shock draw against Luton. They stay bottom and have 6 games to get about 13/14 points to stay up. Not happening. Poor result for Luton who could've gone third. Instead, if results don't go their way at the weekend, they could drop out of the play off spots. Sheffield Utd beat QPR 1-0 to keep themselves in the play off picture and Milwall probably blew their last chance to be involved in the play offs by losing to Swansea. Preston beat Blackpool 1-0 in the derby day dead-rubber.

Boro v Fulham, WBA v Bournemouth and Forest v Coventry are good fixtures tonight.

In League One, AFC Wimbledon extended their winless run to 23 games, drawing 1-1 with ten man Charlton who themselves have had a horrid season. Crewe Alex shocked no one by losing to MK Dons, although oddly gave their best display in months in a 2-1 loss. MK Dons temporarily go 2nd, 1 point off top, but Rotherham and Wigan have two games in hand on them. Bolton and Portsmouth drew 1-1 and Morecambe surprisingly beat Oxford 2-1. Not only was that last result hugely damaging to Oxford's play off hopes, it pretty much condemns Crewe and Doncaster to relegation and gives Morecambe a great chance at staying up.

In League Two, league leaders Forest Green Rovers beat Mansfield 1-0. That's their third win in a row and it looks like their mini-wobble is over and they've regained composure to see the title through. They're seven clear of Exeter who are one of the form sides in the division. Port Vale won 1-0 away at Salford (enjoy seeing them struggle) to end Salford's winning run and extend their own. Vale have not lost since their Manager Darrell Clarke took compassionate leave due to a family tragedy. Vale are now third and three clear of 4th but have a tough run in. They could do with their game away at Exeter on the final day of the season being one where Exeter are already up, because if it's a head to head for 2nd spot, I'd back Exeter. Scunthorpe, who've lost the last 7 and only won 4 matches all season will be relegated if they fail to win at the weekend. Stevenage, Oldham and Barrow are all in trouble. League Two is massively compressed, with only 5 points separating Northampton in 4th and Sutton in 11th. Plenty of teams have games in hand over others too, so a mad end to the season is approaching.

The National League also played last night, Wrexham smashed Barnet 6-0 and are on a roll. Wrexham become the first ever non league team to play a non league fixture where every single goalscorer has scored in League One, League Two and the fifth tier. They had 6 individual scorers.

Stockport are 8 clear, Halifax and Solihull Moors in 3rd and 4th drew which was an excellent result for Wrexham. Ultimately, because only the Champions go up automatically, Wrexham will face a play off scenario unless Stockport utterly capitulate, which they don't look like doing. Stockport, like Wrexham, are stacked with league-level players, though I'd actually back Wrexham to do better than Stockport if these two squads, as they are now, were dropped into League Two. No team in recent memory has actually gone straight back down to the Non-League from League Two that I can think of though.

I think the National League should now have two automatic promotion places alongside a play off slot. There's loads of decent, monied sides down there and some big sides with history. They can clearly compete at the level above.
sinnermichael

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1973 on: April 6, 2022, 10:37:11 am
I see Derby have found a buyer.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1974 on: April 6, 2022, 12:41:08 pm
Top two are obviously nailed on in the Championship, but really tough to pick which side you'd want to come up via the playoffs. Forest are eighth as it stands but have three games on hand over most of the teams in the playoff spots - you'd expect them to make it. I reckon that's who I'd want, maybe Blackburn if they can make it. No particular appetite to see Huddersfield in the PL again, and Luton surely aren't equipped for it? Sheffield United or Middlesbrough hardly inspiring either.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1975 on: April 6, 2022, 08:38:53 pm
That Johnson who played against us for Forest one to keep an eye on?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1976 on: April 6, 2022, 09:56:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2022, 08:38:53 pm
That Johnson who played against us for Forest one to keep an eye on?

Fantastic talent. Forest have been good at producing and flogging for the last decade or so, but this guy is head and shoulders above anything else they've unveiled. If they get promoted he might stay but otherwise he'll be sold for a lot of readies.

Forest would be the team to beat in the playoffs. Hughton and a dreadful start has given Bournemouth breathing room. Forest would be right up there challenging if Cooper began the season with them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1977 on: April 8, 2022, 12:41:25 pm
Sheffield Utd Bournemouth is a big one this weekend, Utd basically have to win as they've played 2 more games than most of the teams around them. Bournemouth can probably afford to lose and will still come up, but a win would put them about 3 or 4 points off of guaranteed promotion.

Derby, Peterborough and Barnsley are all basically down if they're winless this weekend.

In League One, Oxford and Sunderland play, both needing a win to stay in the play off hunt. Wigan are away at Lincoln with a chance to go top. Ipswich play Shrewsbury and need to win as they're clinging on to the tiniest, faintest hope of the play offs. Rotherham probably have the kindest fixture of the promotion chasers, they're at home to a struggling demotivated Charlton.

MK Dons are still in the title race and they are away at AFC Wimbledon, who haven't won a game in the last 22. Doncaster host Crewe - both sides pretty much already relegated but Doncaster have the slightly better chance of a miraculous escape with a win that they'll likely get. They'd need to win 4 of their final 5 to stay up I'd say.

In League Two, Forest Green host midtable Hartlepool and you'd say that given their recent upturn in form, it's a good chance to pretty much ensure they're Champions. If they win and Exeter and Port Vale lose, they'll only need 4 points from their final 6 games to be guaranteed automatic promotion. Exeter in 2nd have a long trip up to Carlisle, where a win keeps them in the driver's seat for automatic promotion. Port Vale are on an amazing run and beat Salford away in mid week - themselves on a good run - who can catch Exeter with a win over struggling Oldham. Sides scrapping for their lives aren't often the games promotion chasers want. Swindon and Newport play each other in a play off '6 pointer' and the other sides around the playoff picture are all playing sides safe in midtable.

In the National Premier, Wrexham have Eastleigh who are down near the wrong end but likely safe from relegation. Stockport are at home to midtable Southend and will likely maintain their 8 point gap. Still over a dozen games to be played in that division though so nothing's certain.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1978 on: April 10, 2022, 09:31:26 am
Forest now third and just six points behind Bournemouth. With seven games left to play, not impossible that gap is closed - especially as they play each other in May.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1979 on: April 10, 2022, 09:49:16 am
I hope Forest come up, really do.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1980 on: April 10, 2022, 10:05:13 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 10, 2022, 09:31:26 am
Forest now third and just six points behind Bournemouth. With seven games left to play, not impossible that gap is closed - especially as they play each other in May.

Bournemouth should be extremely thankful they didnt have Cooper from the start of the season. Theyve been almost as good as Fulham with him.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1981 on: April 11, 2022, 07:02:40 pm
Those who read this thread will know that whilst Liverpool is my true love, due to family ties I follow Crewe Alexandra.

Theyve sacked Dave Artell, the manager. Possibly 6 months too late in al honesty. Artell did fantastically well to nurture the best crop of young players that Crewe has had through in 25 years, turning them from youngsters in League Two into Championship players. During the promotion run he also had them playing some of the best football Ive seen from a side outside of the top 2 divisions.

Last season was magnificent as they finished not too far off the League One play offs. However, mismanagement by the board, poor long term poor planning and no clear recruitment policy lead to a situation that Artell couldnt cope with; a squad of strangers ill-equipped at League One level. The team have been demotivated for some time, and whilst theres definitely the argument of how was he supposed to keep them up after his best players were all sold, League One definitely exposed a lot of weaknesses in his management and a stubbornness that bordered on suicidal. Game after game, even when it patently didnt work, he would pick the same players in the same formation, misusing some of his more talented players or not using them altogether.

Artell did some great stuff at the club and gave the fans the best period theyve had in a decade, but League One exposed the clubs hierarchy as being dim and feckless and unfortunately exposed Artells inability to think of a new plan or even try anything different when it was clear plan A wasnt working.

Chris Porter, veteran striker is being linked to the vacancy. League Two will be brutal next year. Im not massively pessimistic at heart but I would expect that the better players in the squad will get moves, those we didnt see enough of to decide on will leave and it will leave the veterans who wont get league contracts elsewhere and a reasonably decent looking group of u18s. Theyll be forced to play basically a youth team with a few additions and will probably finish in the bottom 10, where theyll slowly start to rebuild as the youth players improve.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 am
Loads to dissect in the league these past weeks.

In The Championship, Fulham remain 9 clear but missed a chance to go up by losing 2-1 to Derby, who would basically need to win all their remaining fixtures to stay up. Carvalho scored. Huddersfield and QPR drew 2-2, Hudds remain 3rd having played more than most around them, QPR are 12th, 5 points off the play offs and little chance of still getting there.

Peterborough, another side basically down, beat Blackburn whove 1 win in 5 and are looking less and less likely to be involved in the play offs. Theyre only 2 points off but teams like Forest have 2 in hand on them. Speaking of Forest, they battered Luton but couldnt find a way through and lost 1-0, ending their winning streak. They remain 5th but with two games in hand, they could be looking at catching Bournemouth as opposed to merely solidifying their spot. Luton climbed to 4th. Boro and Bournemouth drew 0-0 so they are 7th and 2nd respectively. Coventry won 4-2 at Birmingham to keep within touching distance and Reading basically kept themselves up by beating Sheffield Utd 2-1. The play off sides are all clearly tired and nervy, a real mixed bag of form between the lot of them. Boro v Huddersfield and Coventry v Bournemouth are big fixtures tomorrow, before Fulham have chance to put their promotion to bed at home to Preston on Tuesday.

League One has had a mad few weeks - none of the top 4 have won a game in the last two, Wigan are 4 clear of Rotherham who looked like the wheels have come off with 3 defeats in a row before they steadied themselves with a win over Ipswich that probably prevents the Tractor Boys making the playoffs. Wigan lost 2-1 at home to mid table Cambridge and Wednesday beat MK Dons 3-2 with a goal from Saido Berahino, meaning Wednesday sneak into the playoff spots and MK are on the same points as Rotherham but only have 3 games left. Sunderland won and remain 7th, they have the same points as the two teams above them. At the bottom, Morecambe beat Charlton in London 3-2 to give themselves a great chance at staying up; theyre 6 clear of the relegation zone. Relegated Crewe Alex proved just how dismal winless-in-25 Wimbledon are, beating them 3-1. Maybe a lesson Im not selling your top scorer to a non-league club when youre in the top half of the table in January.

League Two is the most exciting for me - Forest Green havent been in a title race all season - top since September and 14 clear at one point, their stuttering form allowed others to close the gap, they then put a little run of 3 wins together but one point from the last 6 means Exeter are now only 2 points behind them. Exeter have the smaller but arguably more talented squad. FGR lost 4-0 to Barrow, a side who are sitting 3 points above the relegation zone and have scored less than all but one team in the entire league. Its also only the 3rd time this season theyve scored more than 1 in a game. Bizarre result. Exeter beat Colchester 2-0 and Port Vale ground out a 1-0 away to Hartlepool. If Exeter and Vale keep going at their current clip, their clash in Exeter on the last day of the season could be a shootout for the last automatic spot. If FGR continue to flounder, they could both go up automatically.

Sutton won 3-2 away at Mansfield, both in the play off picture and Tranmere could only draw 1-1 with Bradford. Northampton beat struggling Oldham 2-0 to stay 4th. 4 games to go and anyone down to Salford in 11th can still make the play offs. Its looking now like one of those leagues where third place will be streets ahead of 4th and deserve to go up but have to get through the play offs to do so.

In the Non-League, Stockport lost away at Grimsby but Wrexham could only draw at home to fellow
Promotion-chasers Solihull Moors, so could only close the gap to 7 points. Dover Athletic, bottom of the division, won their 4th game of the season to ensure they wouldnt be the first team in the leagues history to finish on negative points. They sit on 0 points.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1983 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm
Game over, QPR 1-0 Derby County.

Derby are relegated to League One
Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1984 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm
Fuckin hell, Reading 4-1 down at home to Swansea, finishes 4-4 with a 94th minute equalizer, Derby lose at QPR, means Derby are relegated.
4pool

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1985 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm
Free's up Rooney for the Man Utd job now... :lmao
Americano12345

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1986 on: Today at 07:23:46 pm
Would be interested to see how Huddersfield / Luton would approach a possible promotion. Though it would be nice to have Forest back up as well.


It's just a good day when we will likely have a "fresh" face in the PL next year from this bunch and not the West Brom's of the world
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1987 on: Today at 07:45:56 pm
Nottingham Forest v West Brom kicking off in 15 minutes.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1988 on: Today at 07:47:36 pm
Luton coming up would be strange. Their stadium is League 2 quality at best.
newterp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1989 on: Today at 07:49:22 pm
isn't bournemouth a lock - they have 2 games in hand too.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1990 on: Today at 07:52:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:47:36 pm
Luton coming up would be strange. Their stadium is League 2 quality at best.
Probably won't happen but I'd like Fulham, Forest and Blackburn to come up.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1991 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm
