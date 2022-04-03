QPR would be at a level similar to when Holloway's Blackpool were when they got promoted.



On Crystal Palace's refresh as mentioned above, I couldn't have got it more wrong pre-season. Granted they added faces after I made my shout but I had them flirting with relegation and Vieira not lasting the season. Got that one way off.



Some interesting results in the Football league last night -



Reading beat Stoke 2-1 (after Paul Ince spent a weak moaning about not being able to play his son vs his parent club) to move 8 points above relegation. Stoke have slowly assembled a nice little squad for the level they're at but O'Neill won't do anything with them. They need to move on to a more progressive manager because they've some quality attacking players but are painfully safety first and it's not even working.



Peterborough got a shock draw against Luton. They stay bottom and have 6 games to get about 13/14 points to stay up. Not happening. Poor result for Luton who could've gone third. Instead, if results don't go their way at the weekend, they could drop out of the play off spots. Sheffield Utd beat QPR 1-0 to keep themselves in the play off picture and Milwall probably blew their last chance to be involved in the play offs by losing to Swansea. Preston beat Blackpool 1-0 in the derby day dead-rubber.



Boro v Fulham, WBA v Bournemouth and Forest v Coventry are good fixtures tonight.



In League One, AFC Wimbledon extended their winless run to 23 games, drawing 1-1 with ten man Charlton who themselves have had a horrid season. Crewe Alex shocked no one by losing to MK Dons, although oddly gave their best display in months in a 2-1 loss. MK Dons temporarily go 2nd, 1 point off top, but Rotherham and Wigan have two games in hand on them. Bolton and Portsmouth drew 1-1 and Morecambe surprisingly beat Oxford 2-1. Not only was that last result hugely damaging to Oxford's play off hopes, it pretty much condemns Crewe and Doncaster to relegation and gives Morecambe a great chance at staying up.



In League Two, league leaders Forest Green Rovers beat Mansfield 1-0. That's their third win in a row and it looks like their mini-wobble is over and they've regained composure to see the title through. They're seven clear of Exeter who are one of the form sides in the division. Port Vale won 1-0 away at Salford (enjoy seeing them struggle) to end Salford's winning run and extend their own. Vale have not lost since their Manager Darrell Clarke took compassionate leave due to a family tragedy. Vale are now third and three clear of 4th but have a tough run in. They could do with their game away at Exeter on the final day of the season being one where Exeter are already up, because if it's a head to head for 2nd spot, I'd back Exeter. Scunthorpe, who've lost the last 7 and only won 4 matches all season will be relegated if they fail to win at the weekend. Stevenage, Oldham and Barrow are all in trouble. League Two is massively compressed, with only 5 points separating Northampton in 4th and Sutton in 11th. Plenty of teams have games in hand over others too, so a mad end to the season is approaching.



The National League also played last night, Wrexham smashed Barnet 6-0 and are on a roll. Wrexham become the first ever non league team to play a non league fixture where every single goalscorer has scored in League One, League Two and the fifth tier. They had 6 individual scorers.



Stockport are 8 clear, Halifax and Solihull Moors in 3rd and 4th drew which was an excellent result for Wrexham. Ultimately, because only the Champions go up automatically, Wrexham will face a play off scenario unless Stockport utterly capitulate, which they don't look like doing. Stockport, like Wrexham, are stacked with league-level players, though I'd actually back Wrexham to do better than Stockport if these two squads, as they are now, were dropped into League Two. No team in recent memory has actually gone straight back down to the Non-League from League Two that I can think of though.



I think the National League should now have two automatic promotion places alongside a play off slot. There's loads of decent, monied sides down there and some big sides with history. They can clearly compete at the level above.