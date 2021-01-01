« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1920
Cheers yea remember him being a talent in youth football..werent he and Sterling part of the team to win a FA Youth Cup?  I agree Harry Wilson looks to be on a much better path.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1921
Quote from: mallin9
Cheers yea remember him being a talent in youth football..werent he and Sterling part of the team to win a FA Youth Cup?  I agree Harry Wilson looks to be on a much better path.
I dont think so, I may be wrong though. Sterling is 3 or 4 years younger than Ince who I think had left the club before Sterling joined. There may have been some crossover.

Speaking of Reading, they won tonight 2-1 at home to Birmingham with Tom Ince in the team, picked by Dad. Barnsley got their first win away all season against Hull who are in free fall. WBA blew a lead against Boro and are now winless in 8, with Steve Bruce having lost every game since he took the job.

In League One the mighty Crewe Alex lost again, 1-0 at home to Oxford. I think this season is truly over now.
