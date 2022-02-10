« previous next »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1880 on: February 10, 2022, 05:38:16 am
Quote from: mallin9 on February 10, 2022, 01:51:22 am
I think Sheffield United will win the playoffs. Couple ex reds, Jack Robinson nailed down that LCB spot.  Nat Phillips with a nice 3-1 home win to start his league campaign.

I think West Ham and Blackburn Rovers are going to fall off in the second half of season, but only west ham will be gigantic pieces of shit while doing so.

West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1881 on: February 10, 2022, 07:34:11 am
Quote from: frag on February 10, 2022, 05:38:16 am
West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)

In their respective leagues. I would walk across eight lanes of traffic to talk about what pieces of shit west ham represent.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1882 on: February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1883 on: February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

 ;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1884 on: February 10, 2022, 05:05:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm
Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

Sorry, goals or red cards?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1885 on: February 10, 2022, 05:59:50 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1886 on: February 10, 2022, 06:08:12 pm
I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.

On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes.  They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.

I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this.  Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1887 on: February 11, 2022, 10:25:01 am
Quote from: mallin9 on February 10, 2022, 06:08:12 pm
I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.

On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes.  They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.

I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this.  Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.
One of their more dynamic players but boneheaded is the word, he's a constant liability, a walking red card. He's played 132 matches for Bournemouth since he joined, garnering 69 yellow cards and 5 reds. How has he not learnt how the game's refereed over here yet? He's missed 15 games through suspension in that time, madness.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm
;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.
Exactly. Mitrovic is not Toney, who is getting used to the top level, he's 27 and has played 4 full seasons at Premier League level. In his Championship seasons, he has 68 goals in 88 games, phenomenal. In the Premier League, he has 24 in 104, with 11 coming in his best season, where he scored 9 before Christmas then 2 the rest of the season. He just is too good for The Championship, but below average in the league above. His form this season demonstrates more than ever how The Championship is the poorest it's been for a long time. Hope he bags like 50 though because it's fun to see.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1888 on: February 11, 2022, 11:19:24 am
Fulham and Norwich may aswell just keep swapping places every year for the next 10 years.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1889 on: February 11, 2022, 12:09:11 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm
;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.

Not fair, if you ignore his pensionable final season Murray was a 1 in 3 Premiership scorer and a good team player.



Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1890 on: February 11, 2022, 03:13:35 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on February 11, 2022, 12:09:11 pm
Not fair, if you ignore his pensionable final season Murray was a 1 in 3 Premiership scorer and a good team player.

That's fair, Murray wasn't too bad of a player and was more than a big lump up front. A poor man's Rickie Lambert, perhaps.

Let's replace Murray with....Jordon Rhodes? Billy Sharp? Lewis Grabban? So many to choose from.  ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1891 on: February 12, 2022, 07:58:47 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 11, 2022, 03:13:35 pm
That's fair, Murray wasn't too bad of a player and was more than a big lump up front. A poor man's Rickie Lambert, perhaps.

Let's replace Murray with....Jordon Rhodes? Billy Sharp? Lewis Grabban? So many to choose from.  ;D

Robert Earnshaw paved the way for all of them
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1892 on: February 12, 2022, 04:22:21 pm
Mitrovic is on course for about 48 goals at this rate.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1893 on: February 12, 2022, 08:53:04 pm
Nat had a better day today it seems.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1894 on: February 12, 2022, 10:08:36 pm
And Neco with 90 minutes and a clean sheet
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1895 on: February 13, 2022, 04:32:45 am
Quote from: mallin9 on February 12, 2022, 10:08:36 pm
And Neco with 90 minutes and a clean sheet

And an assist.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 am
No real change in The Championship this weekend - Mitrovic bagged against Hull to give himself the outright post-war Second division or Championship scoring record in a 46 game season. Could feasibly beat Guy Whittingham's 42 in a season in less games. He has 31 now with 16 games left. Fulham six clear.

Barnsley got the shock result of the weekend, I posted last week about where everything's gone wrong but they beat play-off placed QPR 1-0. They're still way off the pace though and remain bottom. Derby's luck seems to have run out, they were pumped 4-1 by Boro, who are now a point off the play-offs with two games in hand over Huddersfield, who drew 0-0 with a resurgent Sheffield Utd.

Stoke City drew 2-2 with Forest in Nottingham, going 2-1 up in the 88th through Josh Maja before conceding with the last kick of the game. Very bizarre post-match conference from Steve Cooper. Despite his links to ourselves, he's quite unlikeable. Bournemouth were 1-0 down away at Blackpool in the 86th minute, then scored an equaliser and a 95th minute winner through new boy Dembele. Solanke missed a penalty with a horribly casual sidefoot. Blackpool missed two massive chances when a goal up and shouldn't have lost. I don't rate Scott Parker's Bournemouth at all. They'll be cannon fodder if they come up and don't make some big signings. They are however now 5 points clear of Blackburn with a game in hand.

WBA v Blackburn tonight, both sides in poor form and WBA have slipped to 9th. Poor on Bruce's debut.

In League One, Rotherham, who I predicted Wigan would reel in recently, continue strongly, winning 2-0 away at Wednesday to go 9 clear. Wigan still have 3 games in hand but this is the first time in several months whereby winning their games in hand wouldn't take them clear at the top. Wigan won 2-1 at home to Charlton, who've had a horrid season and look a confirmed League One side nowadays. MK Dons drew again after their big winning streak came to an end, they remain 3rd. Sunderland could only draw away to ten man AFC Wimbledon. They are 4th with sides around them having played as many as four fewer games. If Neil doesn't arrest the slide, they may not even make the play offs. Awful mentality and expectation issues at that club.

At the bottom, Crewe lost 4-1 for the second time in four days, making midtable Accrington look like our own Reds. Crewe are basically down now, they let 5 brilliant youth team products go for fairly poor fees and brought in loads of so-so free agents and untested loanees and now have a squad that appears alien to one another. Horrible mismanagement. You're always going to lose your best players at that level but you need to protect your future by bringing good money for them and using those funds wisely. Perry Ng, Owen Dale, Ryan Wintle, Harry Pickering and Charlie Kirk are now at Cardiff, Blackpool, Blackburn and Charlton and with the exception of Kirk, excelling. Pickering in particular was galling, selling him to Blackburn for £650k when he should have gone for at least £2m and now he's being linked to clubs like Leeds Utd and Brighton for £10m+. English, young, left footed, great at set pieces, athletic. Awful business from Crewe. Doncaster equally abysmal, they lost 4-0 at Portsmouth and remain bottom. Morecambe continue to grind out draws and have a four point cushion over Gillingham.

In League Two, there was an absence of victories at the top end. Forest Green drew away at Sutton, who are having a great season and are unbeaten in 9, but 6 of those have been draws. They're 5th but sides around them have games in hand and they need to start winning some of those draws to stay up there. Just being in the division is a victory but they've competed brilliantly, as the non-league promoted sides tend to do. FGR remain 11 points clear with a game in hand. Tranmere missed a chance to capitalise, losing 1-0 to struggling Walsall. They remain 3 clear of Northampton who drew away at Port Vale, 0-0. Looking at Port Vale's squad and signings of the summer, if they don't finish in the play offs their manager may well walk, he's been given heavy backing by wealthy but sensible owners and they've brought players like James Wilson (formerly of Man Utd) in on big wages and they're just not delivering.

At the bottom, Oldham continue to churn out some of the more eyebrow-raising results, with a 3-3 away at Newport. They conceded a last minute equaliser and stay 5 from safety with a game in hand. The most improved side at the bottom end. Swindon comfortably beat Scunthorpe 3-0 and Scunny are cut adrift at the foot of the table. Colchester and Carlisle drew in a relegation six pointer, so the story hasn't changed much. I have a soft spot for Barrow, they drew 0-0 at home to Stevenage and look in trouble.

In the National League, Man City of the non-league, Stockport County remain top, on goal difference, as team's played catch up fixtures and Chesterfield could only draw with Weymouth. Bizarre seeing teams like Notts County, Southend Utd and Yeovil Town in midtable of the non-league. Boreham Wood, they FA Cup heroes, suddenly look well poised, though their cup run may not help their league ambitions. They're 6 points off top with 4 games in hand. Maybe the cup run will galvanise them.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm
Blackburn 16/5 to win at West Brom tonight. Massive price.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm
I don't know anyone here follows Hull City but a Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali got the ownership, sacked the coach but got Shota Arveladze as the new manager, things went south since then. 3 losses in a row now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 02:07:26 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 12, 2022, 04:22:21 pm
Mitrovic is on course for about 48 goals at this rate.
He scores, he is up there in assists as well. He does well for the national team too, I wonder why no PL clubs are interested in him.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 02:08:54 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:07:26 pm
He scores, he is up there in assists as well. He does well for the national team too, I wonder why no PL clubs are interested in him.

Because he's shown he's a good solid 1 in 5 PL striker, at best.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:07:26 pm
He scores, he is up there in assists as well. He does well for the national team too, I wonder why no PL clubs are interested in him.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:08:54 pm
Because he's shown he's a good solid 1 in 5 PL striker, at best.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 10:25:01 am
Exactly. Mitrovic is not Toney, who is getting used to the top level, he's 27 and has played 4 full seasons at Premier League level. In his Championship seasons, he has 68 goals in 88 games, phenomenal. In the Premier League, he has 24 in 104, with 11 coming in his best season, where he scored 9 before Christmas then 2 the rest of the season. He just is too good for The Championship, but below average in the league above. His form this season demonstrates more than ever how The Championship is the poorest it's been for a long time. Hope he bags like 50 though because it's fun to see.
My post from a few days ago, basically. Not even a 1 in 4 striker in the PL and in his 11 goal season he scored 5 penalties. He also cost Fulham over £20m and is their most important player, so they'd want £30m+ for him in all likelihood and he's never shown despite a pretty good sample size of over 100 games that he can cut it in the Premier League. He can obviously look competent there, he has scored goals at that level, but not a substantial amount or enough to part with a big fee for him.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 pm
Mitrovic sounds like the kind of player who'd ace it in a decent Ligue 1 or Bundesliga club. The problem is, none of them could ever afford him.

As for the season, I never watch the Championship but it's kind of boring with Fulham and Bournemouth revolving doors back up, hopefully it's not too late for Blackburn to ignite some interest over the second spot. Then I for sure hope that either Boro or Forest clinch a promotion spot via the playoffs since to me those are would-be Premier League clubs out of division more than anything else. Either would add a bit of geographic diversity and historical credibility from past European glory or finals to the league. There are more than enough London/South and North West clubs already.

I've a soft spot also for Barnsley and it's good to see their Swedish manager getting a win over a top team like QPR last time. Staying up is a tall order but he did well with our U21's so who knows, he might pull it off if they get a bit of a run in the coming month. It's also good to see Blackpool back in the division and performing adequately. Always felt they were unlucky to not remain in the Premier League or bounce back while under Holloway. It was a great underdog tale.

I'd fancy a Welsh side back in the top flight but both have massively regressed.

Then again, the teams I want to win promotion never do anyway so Boro and Forest are very unlikely to make it ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1903 on: Today at 12:33:07 am
cheers sangria for the summing up
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Reply #1904 on: Today at 01:58:27 am
Top post drinks, thanks, was some of the chop and change at Crewe in January or was that last summer?

I kinda disagree about Bournemouth.  Well not the Scott Parker of it all youre right there. But between guys like Zemura and Jaidon Anthony theyve got some interesting young players that could jump a level, Solanke .ehh when youre looking at starting the season under Scott Parker yea theyre a good bet to yoyo
