No real change in The Championship this weekend - Mitrovic bagged against Hull to give himself the outright post-war Second division or Championship scoring record in a 46 game season. Could feasibly beat Guy Whittingham's 42 in a season in less games. He has 31 now with 16 games left. Fulham six clear.



Barnsley got the shock result of the weekend, I posted last week about where everything's gone wrong but they beat play-off placed QPR 1-0. They're still way off the pace though and remain bottom. Derby's luck seems to have run out, they were pumped 4-1 by Boro, who are now a point off the play-offs with two games in hand over Huddersfield, who drew 0-0 with a resurgent Sheffield Utd.



Stoke City drew 2-2 with Forest in Nottingham, going 2-1 up in the 88th through Josh Maja before conceding with the last kick of the game. Very bizarre post-match conference from Steve Cooper. Despite his links to ourselves, he's quite unlikeable. Bournemouth were 1-0 down away at Blackpool in the 86th minute, then scored an equaliser and a 95th minute winner through new boy Dembele. Solanke missed a penalty with a horribly casual sidefoot. Blackpool missed two massive chances when a goal up and shouldn't have lost. I don't rate Scott Parker's Bournemouth at all. They'll be cannon fodder if they come up and don't make some big signings. They are however now 5 points clear of Blackburn with a game in hand.



WBA v Blackburn tonight, both sides in poor form and WBA have slipped to 9th. Poor on Bruce's debut.



In League One, Rotherham, who I predicted Wigan would reel in recently, continue strongly, winning 2-0 away at Wednesday to go 9 clear. Wigan still have 3 games in hand but this is the first time in several months whereby winning their games in hand wouldn't take them clear at the top. Wigan won 2-1 at home to Charlton, who've had a horrid season and look a confirmed League One side nowadays. MK Dons drew again after their big winning streak came to an end, they remain 3rd. Sunderland could only draw away to ten man AFC Wimbledon. They are 4th with sides around them having played as many as four fewer games. If Neil doesn't arrest the slide, they may not even make the play offs. Awful mentality and expectation issues at that club.



At the bottom, Crewe lost 4-1 for the second time in four days, making midtable Accrington look like our own Reds. Crewe are basically down now, they let 5 brilliant youth team products go for fairly poor fees and brought in loads of so-so free agents and untested loanees and now have a squad that appears alien to one another. Horrible mismanagement. You're always going to lose your best players at that level but you need to protect your future by bringing good money for them and using those funds wisely. Perry Ng, Owen Dale, Ryan Wintle, Harry Pickering and Charlie Kirk are now at Cardiff, Blackpool, Blackburn and Charlton and with the exception of Kirk, excelling. Pickering in particular was galling, selling him to Blackburn for £650k when he should have gone for at least £2m and now he's being linked to clubs like Leeds Utd and Brighton for £10m+. English, young, left footed, great at set pieces, athletic. Awful business from Crewe. Doncaster equally abysmal, they lost 4-0 at Portsmouth and remain bottom. Morecambe continue to grind out draws and have a four point cushion over Gillingham.



In League Two, there was an absence of victories at the top end. Forest Green drew away at Sutton, who are having a great season and are unbeaten in 9, but 6 of those have been draws. They're 5th but sides around them have games in hand and they need to start winning some of those draws to stay up there. Just being in the division is a victory but they've competed brilliantly, as the non-league promoted sides tend to do. FGR remain 11 points clear with a game in hand. Tranmere missed a chance to capitalise, losing 1-0 to struggling Walsall. They remain 3 clear of Northampton who drew away at Port Vale, 0-0. Looking at Port Vale's squad and signings of the summer, if they don't finish in the play offs their manager may well walk, he's been given heavy backing by wealthy but sensible owners and they've brought players like James Wilson (formerly of Man Utd) in on big wages and they're just not delivering.



At the bottom, Oldham continue to churn out some of the more eyebrow-raising results, with a 3-3 away at Newport. They conceded a last minute equaliser and stay 5 from safety with a game in hand. The most improved side at the bottom end. Swindon comfortably beat Scunthorpe 3-0 and Scunny are cut adrift at the foot of the table. Colchester and Carlisle drew in a relegation six pointer, so the story hasn't changed much. I have a soft spot for Barrow, they drew 0-0 at home to Stevenage and look in trouble.



In the National League, Man City of the non-league, Stockport County remain top, on goal difference, as team's played catch up fixtures and Chesterfield could only draw with Weymouth. Bizarre seeing teams like Notts County, Southend Utd and Yeovil Town in midtable of the non-league. Boreham Wood, they FA Cup heroes, suddenly look well poised, though their cup run may not help their league ambitions. They're 6 points off top with 4 games in hand. Maybe the cup run will galvanise them.

