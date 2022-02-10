« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 82903 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1880 on: February 10, 2022, 05:38:16 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on February 10, 2022, 01:51:22 am
I think Sheffield United will win the playoffs. Couple ex reds, Jack Robinson nailed down that LCB spot.  Nat Phillips with a nice 3-1 home win to start his league campaign.

I think West Ham and Blackburn Rovers are going to fall off in the second half of season, but only west ham will be gigantic pieces of shit while doing so.

West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1881 on: February 10, 2022, 07:34:11 am »
Quote from: frag on February 10, 2022, 05:38:16 am
West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)

In their respective leagues. I would walk across eight lanes of traffic to talk about what pieces of shit west ham represent.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1882 on: February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm »
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1883 on: February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

 ;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1884 on: February 10, 2022, 05:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 04:41:24 pm
Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

Sorry, goals or red cards?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1885 on: February 10, 2022, 05:59:50 pm »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1886 on: February 10, 2022, 06:08:12 pm »
I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.

On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes.  They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.

I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this.  Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1887 on: February 11, 2022, 10:25:01 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on February 10, 2022, 06:08:12 pm
I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.

On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes.  They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.

I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this.  Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.
One of their more dynamic players but boneheaded is the word, he's a constant liability, a walking red card. He's played 132 matches for Bournemouth since he joined, garnering 69 yellow cards and 5 reds. How has he not learnt how the game's refereed over here yet? He's missed 15 games through suspension in that time, madness.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm
;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.
Exactly. Mitrovic is not Toney, who is getting used to the top level, he's 27 and has played 4 full seasons at Premier League level. In his Championship seasons, he has 68 goals in 88 games, phenomenal. In the Premier League, he has 24 in 104, with 11 coming in his best season, where he scored 9 before Christmas then 2 the rest of the season. He just is too good for The Championship, but below average in the league above. His form this season demonstrates more than ever how The Championship is the poorest it's been for a long time. Hope he bags like 50 though because it's fun to see.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1888 on: February 11, 2022, 11:19:24 am »
Fulham and Norwich may aswell just keep swapping places every year for the next 10 years.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1889 on: February 11, 2022, 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 10, 2022, 04:50:07 pm
;D

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.

Not fair, if you ignore his pensionable final season Murray was a 1 in 3 Premiership scorer and a good team player.



Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1890 on: February 11, 2022, 03:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on February 11, 2022, 12:09:11 pm
Not fair, if you ignore his pensionable final season Murray was a 1 in 3 Premiership scorer and a good team player.

That's fair, Murray wasn't too bad of a player and was more than a big lump up front. A poor man's Rickie Lambert, perhaps.

Let's replace Murray with....Jordon Rhodes? Billy Sharp? Lewis Grabban? So many to choose from.  ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 07:58:47 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 11, 2022, 03:13:35 pm
That's fair, Murray wasn't too bad of a player and was more than a big lump up front. A poor man's Rickie Lambert, perhaps.

Let's replace Murray with....Jordon Rhodes? Billy Sharp? Lewis Grabban? So many to choose from.  ;D

Robert Earnshaw paved the way for all of them
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm »
Mitrovic is on course for about 48 goals at this rate.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Nat had a better day today it seems.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm »
And Neco with 90 minutes and a clean sheet
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 04:32:45 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm
And Neco with 90 minutes and a clean sheet

And an assist.
