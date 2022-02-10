I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.



On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes. They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.



I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this. Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.







Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.



One of their more dynamic players but boneheaded is the word, he's a constant liability, a walking red card. He's played 132 matches for Bournemouth since he joined, garnering 69 yellow cards and 5 reds. How has he not learnt how the game's refereed over here yet? He's missed 15 games through suspension in that time, madness.Exactly. Mitrovic is not Toney, who is getting used to the top level, he's 27 and has played 4 full seasons at Premier League level. In his Championship seasons, he has 68 goals in 88 games, phenomenal. In the Premier League, he has 24 in 104, with 11 coming in his best season, where he scored 9 before Christmas then 2 the rest of the season. He just is too good for The Championship, but below average in the league above. His form this season demonstrates more than ever how The Championship is the poorest it's been for a long time. Hope he bags like 50 though because it's fun to see.