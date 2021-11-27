Blackburn on a cracking run of form, they've Bournemouth away this weekend which should be a decent watch as Bournemouth try and keep pace with Fulham. You do feel that if the other play-off challenging sides can't halt Bournemouth and Fulham, those two will streak away from the rest of the league. There's already a 6 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. I personally think Fulham's squad is far superior and they'll slowly distance themselves from everyone. Mitrovic serving up 1.09 goals per 90, 20 in 21 games with 5 assists to boot. If he wasn't 27 and provably mediocre in the Premier League, you're talking a £40m+ striker. As it is, he's a more exotic Rob Earnshaw or Dwight Gayle - phenomenal goalscorers in the second tier who can't quite make the step up.



Stoke City and Middlesbrough probably the most likely to offer up turgid fare from this weekend's upcoming games.



In League One, three teams sit on 41 points, Rotherham, Wycombe and Wigan. Fairly uninspiring given they've all been in the Championship within the last two seasons, but it's nice to see a small club like Wycombe overperforming their status. Sunderland only 2 points off. It's staggering they've been in League One this long now.



In League Two, Forest Green are finally doing what they've been threatening to do for the past few years - use their massive budget to smash the rest of the league. 6 points clear with a game in hand and a squad housing a second XI that's probably play-off standard in League Two. Northampton, Port Vale, Exeter and Swindon are all chasing but all are inconsistent. Whoever puts a run together over new year and January probably goes up automatically. Good to see Salford nowhere near the play off picture.