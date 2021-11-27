« previous next »
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 02:30:17 pm
Ched Evans scoring goalsthought he was in jail.

Similar to Warnock, we could be thousands of years into a nuclear winter and Tim Ream will definitely still be turning out for Fulham
You'll Never Walk Alone

jonkrux

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:09:54 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on November 27, 2021, 02:30:17 pm
Ched Evans scoring goalsthought he was in jail.

Similar to Warnock, we could be thousands of years into a nuclear winter and Tim Ream will definitely still be turning out for Fulham

Actually got acquitted after doing time.
Not guilty
Cu Chulainn

  "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:14:24 pm
Big Andy Carroll scored his first goal for Reading.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:16:04 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on November 27, 2021, 05:14:24 pm
Big Andy Carroll scored his first goal for Reading.

Job done then, doss around for 6 months getting paid
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 08:43:56 pm
Bournemouth dont even need a keeper, Cooper standing on his head for them blocking shots.
Spanish Al

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 08:53:28 pm
What a goal that is from Solanke. Few passes from the kick off and they score, wonderful goal.

Do we have a buy back clause with Solanke? Not saying we should buy him back but hes certainly starting to blossom!
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on December  3, 2021, 08:53:28 pm
What a goal that is from Solanke. Few passes from the kick off and they score, wonderful goal.

Do we have a buy back clause with Solanke? Not saying we should buy him back but hes certainly starting to blossom!

Im chuffed for the lad - he lost confidence but is finally showing his worth.

As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.

Fulham have deserved to get at least a point.
frag

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:37:02 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
Im chuffed for the lad - he lost confidence but is finally showing his worth.

As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.

Fulham have deserved to get at least a point.

How is Steve Cook only 30? I assumed he was 35/36.
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:38:44 pm
Quote from: frag on December  3, 2021, 09:37:02 pm
How is Steve Cook only 30? I assumed he was 35/36.

Im gobsmacked at that. I mean, he looks 45.
IgorBobbins

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 11:39:51 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:38:44 pm
Im gobsmacked at that. I mean, he looks 45.
And thats after his hair transplant.
Darkness

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 07:02:57 am
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.
Fulham are simply another Norwich too good for the Championship but then come back straight down, plus can't stand Fulham always game raise against us while rolling over for City.
Desert Red Fox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 06:14:28 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz scores yet again and gives Blackburn the three points ;D
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 07:16:12 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on December  4, 2021, 06:14:28 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz scores yet again and gives Blackburn the three points ;D

Going places
Desert Red Fox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 08:51:36 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on December  4, 2021, 07:16:12 pm
Going places

I've read that today he scored his 17th goal of the season... up from 7 in 2020/21. That's one hell of an improvement! ;D
Darkness

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 7, 2021, 02:54:16 pm
Ryan Lowe going to Preston
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 7, 2021, 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on December  4, 2021, 08:51:36 pm
I've read that today he scored his 17th goal of the season... up from 7 in 2020/21. That's one hell of an improvement! ;D
Its utterly bizarre. Its the stuff of fiction - bang average Championship forward who had only 15 goals in over 120 league appearances randomly gets scouted by the Chilean National team off of the basis of Football Manager digging out his heritage, he goes to the Copa with them, performs out of his skin and then comes back 5 times the player he was little over 6 months ago.

That 7 goals (mainly from wide to be fair) was in 42 appearances. The two previous seasons he scored a combined 2 in 40 matches. He has 17 in 21 this season.

Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 03:06:25 pm
Blackburn on a cracking run of form, they've Bournemouth away this weekend which should be a decent watch as Bournemouth try and keep pace with Fulham. You do feel that if the other play-off challenging sides can't halt Bournemouth and Fulham, those two will streak away from the rest of the league. There's already a 6 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. I personally think Fulham's squad is far superior and they'll slowly distance themselves from everyone. Mitrovic serving up 1.09 goals per 90, 20 in 21 games with 5 assists to boot. If he wasn't 27 and provably mediocre in the Premier League, you're talking a £40m+ striker. As it is, he's a more exotic Rob Earnshaw or Dwight Gayle - phenomenal goalscorers in the second tier who can't quite make the step up.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough probably the most likely to offer up turgid fare from this weekend's upcoming games.

In League One, three teams sit on 41 points, Rotherham, Wycombe and Wigan. Fairly uninspiring given they've all been in the Championship within the last two seasons, but it's nice to see a small club like Wycombe overperforming their status. Sunderland only 2 points off. It's staggering they've been in League One this long now.

In League Two, Forest Green are finally doing what they've been threatening to do for the past few years - use their massive budget to smash the rest of the league. 6 points clear with a game in hand and a squad housing a second XI that's probably play-off standard in League Two. Northampton, Port Vale, Exeter and Swindon are all chasing but all are inconsistent. Whoever puts a run together over new year and January probably goes up automatically. Good to see Salford nowhere near the play off picture.
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 03:14:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:06:25 pm
Blackburn on a racking run of form, they've Bournemouth away this weekend which should be a decent watch as Bournemouth try and keep pace with Fulham. You do feel that if the other play-off challenging sides can't halt Bournemouth and Fulham, those two will streak away from the rest of the league. There's already a 6 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. I personally think Fulham's squad is far superior and they'll slowly distance themselves from everyone. Mitrovic serving up 1.09 goals per 90, 20 in 21 games with 5 assists to boot. If he wasn't 27 and provably mediocre in the Premier League, you're talking a £40m+ striker. As it is, he's a more exotic Rob Earnshaw or Dwight Gayle - phenomenal goalscorers in the second tier who can't quite make the step up.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough probably the most likely to offer up turgid fare from this weekend's upcoming games.

It seems a poor quality division this season in general.

Bournemouth and Fulham decent teams for the level, there's just so little behind them. Play offs are basically anyone's.

I watched a couple of Blackburn games this season and they were poor. One game they lost 7-0 at home to Fulham. it's baffling they're sat in 4th.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 03:15:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:14:04 pm
It's a really poor quality division this season.

Bournemouth and Fulham decent teams for the level, there's just so little behind them. Play offs are basically anyone's.
Agreed. There's a lot of poor, workmanlike teams in the Championship this season. Which seems a quick turnaround because as recently as three seasons ago I would have said the Championship is the best it's ever been and easily the best quality second tier in Europe.

League One is the most technically decent it's ever been, across the board, but a lot of sides there and in League Two still rely on an agricultural approach.
