Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 55498 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1360 on: May 8, 2021, 01:22:40 pm »
Wycombe going down but they've gave it some go given it's their first season ever at 2nd division level.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1361 on: May 8, 2021, 01:23:42 pm »
These commentators going on about it being offside  :butt

There was another guy way nearer the camera, playing him on.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1362 on: May 8, 2021, 01:24:11 pm »
VAR would have called that offside in the premier league too. :lmao
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1363 on: May 8, 2021, 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May  8, 2021, 01:23:42 pm
These commentators going on about it being offside  :butt

There was another guy way nearer the camera, playing him on.

It's these idiots who micro-analyse every decision (often wrongly) that led to VAR.

It's another one of the problems with VAR as well. You watch a game in The Championship and you keep expecting Var to get involved when there's a goal or a penalty shout or something.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1364 on: May 8, 2021, 01:47:57 pm »
Derby equaliser.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1365 on: May 8, 2021, 01:51:13 pm »
Derby lead 2-1
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1366 on: May 8, 2021, 01:51:18 pm »
Quality goal to put Derby ahead
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1367 on: May 8, 2021, 01:51:20 pm »
I'd be enjoying this Derby game if it wasn't for Andy Harry-Enfield-Only-Me cunting Hinchcliffe..
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1368 on: May 8, 2021, 02:01:13 pm »
2-2.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1369 on: May 8, 2021, 02:01:36 pm »
Wednesday level and Derby back in the relegation places as it stands. Their game is ten minutes behind like.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1370 on: May 8, 2021, 02:07:31 pm »
3-2 Wednesday. Crazy game this.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1371 on: May 8, 2021, 02:09:03 pm »
VAR would have called that for offside as well as Wednesday's first goal. :lmao
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1372 on: May 8, 2021, 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  8, 2021, 02:09:03 pm
VAR would have called that for offside as well as Wednesday's first goal. :lmao
Looked like the keepers.foot was further back than the goalscorer from the camera in line with the goal
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1373 on: May 8, 2021, 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on May  8, 2021, 02:11:08 pm
Looked like the keepers.foot was further back than the goalscorer from the camera in line with the goal

Maybe, but you know what VAR is like for any excuse to give it offside. ;)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1374 on: May 8, 2021, 02:15:59 pm »
Penalty Derby, 3-3.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1375 on: May 8, 2021, 02:16:14 pm »
Cardiff and Derby score, surely it's Rotherham down now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1376 on: May 8, 2021, 02:21:14 pm »
Derby mess up a clear one on one, huge chance
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1377 on: May 8, 2021, 02:21:53 pm »
As it stands Derby are staying up, Rotherham & Wednesday relegated.

 Wednesday need to win to stay up, & Rotherham need to win & Derby not to win to stay up.

 
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1378 on: May 8, 2021, 02:24:08 pm »
Cardiff vs Rotherham finishes 1-1, Rotherham are relegated.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1379 on: May 8, 2021, 02:24:50 pm »
Been keeping an on the scores, but which I'd watched this - looks like it's been the sort of bonkers last day that you get every few years.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1380 on: May 8, 2021, 02:26:45 pm »
Derby staying up as long as they don't concede.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1381 on: May 8, 2021, 02:27:34 pm »
Just goes to show what a good manager Frank Lampard is, getting this lot into the playoffs when he did  :P
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1382 on: May 8, 2021, 02:35:44 pm »
Interesting to see where Adam Armstrong of Blackburn is playing his football next season. 27 goals in 40 appearances for him, only behind Toney's 31.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1383 on: May 8, 2021, 02:36:35 pm »
Derby finishes 3-3,  Wednesday relegated
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1384 on: May 8, 2021, 02:37:18 pm »
Derby escape by the skin of their teeth.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1385 on: May 8, 2021, 02:38:10 pm »
Cracking game to be fair 3-3.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1386 on: May 8, 2021, 02:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  8, 2021, 02:36:35 pm
Derby finishes 3-3,  Wednesday relegated

You just know Rooney is going to be lauded for this. Saw them wheeling out all of the excuses yesterday.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1387 on: May 8, 2021, 03:12:47 pm »
Made up Sheff Wed are down. The further that ground is away from the Prem, the better.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1388 on: May 8, 2021, 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  8, 2021, 03:12:47 pm
Made up Sheff Wed are down. The further that ground is away from the Prem, the better.

Yep, always thought this. When they were in the play off final the other year I was really glad they lost it.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1389 on: May 8, 2021, 03:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  8, 2021, 02:09:03 pm
VAR would have called that for offside as well as Wednesday's first goal. :lmao

This is what I mean about watching games on TV now with no VAR. Every other goal scored you just think 'VAR would have ruled that out', or 'the lines would be out now'. It's completely changed the feel of the sport.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Brentford the bookies favourite to win the play offs, then Bournemouth, then Barnsley surprisingly ahead of Swansea.

I think it will be one of Brentford or Bournemouth, hopefully the former. For the Premier League, I don't think it's great to have the completely bank rolled and non-sufficient Bournemouth back in the league (an issue for the Championship too) although they played some alright stuff and were often an easy 3 points for us.

Brentford play nice football, are progressive and keep just about missing out. I was quite vocal that after Brentford failed to come up last season, I didn't think they'd get another chance for a few years. Little did I know that Bryan Mbeumo would morph from secondary striker to playmaker and that Ivan Toney would score a record amount of goals as well as chip in 10 assists. Mad stats. Be good to see one of the finest scouting set ups in England rewarded somewhat.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  8, 2021, 03:12:47 pm
Made up Sheff Wed are down. The further that ground is away from the Prem, the better.

Christ Terry haven't seen you about in years. Hope you're well pal. :wave
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm »
How good is Ivan Toney? Ive not seen enough to make a proper judgement, love his penalties though! How does he compare to Watkins and could he be one worth taking a punt on, without his mid-table stepping stone club, which obviously drives his price up massively?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 03:16:08 pm »
At least if Bournemouth come back up, they can buy all our cast offs for ridiculously inflated prices.  ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  8, 2021, 03:42:37 pm
This is what I mean about watching games on TV now with no VAR. Every other goal scored you just think 'VAR would have ruled that out', or 'the lines would be out now'. It's completely changed the feel of the sport.
That mad Watford-Leicester playoff ending years back with the Almunia penalty save and the Deeney goal at the other end would take about 10 minutes to review and absolutely nobody would care when the final decision came through.  All the spontaneity is gone from the game.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 03:02:58 pm
How good is Ivan Toney? Ive not seen enough to make a proper judgement, love his penalties though! How does he compare to Watkins and could he be one worth taking a punt on, without his mid-table stepping stone club, which obviously drives his price up massively?
I think given his ease of transition into the Championship that he probably costs the same as what Villa got paid Watkins (£32m), if not more because he's broken the Championship goal scoring record and also got 10 assists on top of that. It would not surprise me, if they get promoted, if Brentford say £40m is the going rate. For which you could sign a player of much more pedigree really.

It's worth noting Toney is a bit older than Watkins, and now in his 'peak' years for a striker (he's 25), and Watkins whilst climbing a similar path was a repurposed winger until Villa have played him upfront all season - he had the one season as the central striker prior. It's so hard to gauge just how good he is - he's scored bags in an attacking Peterborough side then absolutely pissed the step up in quality to the Championship and scored even more, again in an attacking side but not a settled one - they obviously lost Watkins and crucially Benrahma (who has disappointed against his fee - decent enough assist rate but zero goals and fairly average progressives seeing as he looked as though he could dribble through an entire team and back again in the division below).

Toney certainly doesn't lack confidence - he recently said 'I'm the best player in the football league' and to be honest, it's hard to argue with that. He's quick, good in the air, instinctive around goal, takes up good positions, is physical and a set piece threat. He is also very good with his decision making around the box and his hold up play, which is why he's got double digit assists. He's a more traditional centre forward than Ollie Watkins, who's a versatile wide forward really. Arsenal and Leeds the two most linked to him - I think he's definitely good enough for the Premier League, but if you were to push me, he's going to be a bracket below the top forwards. He definitely gets you 15 a season in the league and links up well with your wide players, but I don't think he's taking apart Real Madrid at the Bernabeu any time soon.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 03:23:33 pm »
He'll definitely be in the PL one way or the other next season. Palace and Brighton are crying out for a striker. West ham also, as Antonio has fitness issues. Hell, even Spurs if Kane goes.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:23:33 pm
He'll definitely be in the PL one way or the other next season. Palace and Brighton are crying out for a striker. West ham also, as Antonio has fitness issues. Hell, even Spurs if Kane goes.
He will though - whether there's the capability or appetite from any of those clubs to spend £40m on one player will be the test though. Spurs did baulk at £32m for Watkins but they've seemingly been burned with that one, so may have more faith in a similar priced move for Toney, and that may be one of the few options available if they do sell Kane.

West Ham makes sense. They dropped a big fee on Haller and don't have an out and out centre forward that's consistent. Soucek and Anthonio are their main source of goals at present.

I can genuinely see Leeds stumping up the money or Arsenal pulling their usual trick of one expensive signing per summer having cried poverty.
