Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 54281 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1320 on: April 24, 2021, 05:55:24 pm »
Weird that 3-6 is locked in but they can all swap positions between themselves.

Bournemouth and Barnsley I think had been the more in form teams but thats a good win for Brentford at Bournemouth today as they played the last half hour with ten men but going off the stats bossed the game.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1321 on: April 24, 2021, 06:19:39 pm »
Barnsley coming up would be mad, wouldn't it. Their form in 2021 has been outstanding. I fancy Bournemouth I think. Would be nice for Dom Solanke to play a big part in helping them back up.

Hull have been promoted and I think Peterborough are all but up too from League 1. Frustrating for Sunderland as they'll have to be in the playoffs again.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1322 on: April 24, 2021, 08:25:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 24, 2021, 06:19:39 pm
Barnsley coming up would be mad, wouldn't it. Their form in 2021 has been outstanding. I fancy Bournemouth I think. Would be nice for Dom Solanke to play a big part in helping them back up.

Hull have been promoted and I think Peterborough are all but up too from League 1. Frustrating for Sunderland as they'll have to be in the playoffs again.

Completely mental, Barnsley were 2 games away from being relegated last season, but won the last 2 games, & results elsewhere kept them up. :o
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1323 on: April 24, 2021, 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April 24, 2021, 08:25:31 pm
Completely mental, Barnsley were 2 games away from being relegated last season, but won the last 2 games, & results elsewhere kept them up. :o
I remember, it was a wild finish. Also still can't believe how Brentford and Nottingham both fucked it up in last few matches.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1324 on: April 24, 2021, 09:02:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 24, 2021, 06:19:39 pm
Barnsley coming up would be mad, wouldn't it. Their form in 2021 has been outstanding. I fancy Bournemouth I think. Would be nice for Dom Solanke to play a big part in helping them back up.

Hull have been promoted and I think Peterborough are all but up too from League 1. Frustrating for Sunderland as they'll have to be in the playoffs again.

We need Bournemouth back to buy some of our deadwood!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1325 on: April 24, 2021, 09:10:26 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April 24, 2021, 09:02:45 pm
We need Bournemouth back to buy some of our deadwood!
One centre back for sale. 25 years old. Good as new - still in original packaging - never been used*

*literally never been used
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1326 on: April 26, 2021, 01:49:52 pm »
Brentford could feasibly once more go into the play offs with a total points that has won the division in past years - shows how dominant Norwich and Watford have been.

Brentford have drawn a lot this season and conceded too many - a defensive overhaul would be needed if they got promoted.

Great to see Barnsley get up there with an emphasis on savvy purchases from the lower leagues. Would be amazing to see them in the Premier League again.

I'd quite like to see Rotherham stage a miraculous escape at the expense of Derby, who's owner I cannot stand.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1327 on: April 26, 2021, 02:04:43 pm »
Barnsley have a £20mill agreement for Dike, who is currently on loan from Orlando City. Only way they can afford that is if they get promoted but he has been one of the biggest factors of their form of late.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1328 on: April 26, 2021, 02:09:29 pm »
A bit boring with both Norwich & Watford getting automatic promotion, both yo-yo clubs, so guess it will be interesting to see if things will be any different next season.

Would like to see Brentford go up, they play some nice football, would be a ground score for me & ground is reasonably local to me.  I wanted Reading to go up (my home town) but play-offs looking unlikely now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1329 on: April 26, 2021, 02:19:05 pm »
Praying for Barnsley as the third one to come up just for a change - would take Brentford I guess but one from the north would be nice.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1330 on: April 26, 2021, 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 26, 2021, 02:04:43 pm
Barnsley have a £20mill agreement for Dike, who is currently on loan from Orlando City. Only way they can afford that is if they get promoted but he has been one of the biggest factors of their form of late.

He's been fantastic and has scored quite a variety of goals in his time there so far.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1331 on: April 26, 2021, 03:02:56 pm »
He has been good but his xG is half of whats hes scored. Still a young fella, so clearly more to come but not sure id be wanting to shell out £20m for somebody who doesnt have really good underlying stats.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1332 on: April 30, 2021, 06:36:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 26, 2021, 02:19:05 pm
Praying for Barnsley as the third one to come up just for a change - would take Brentford I guess but one from the north would be nice.

They've been in cracking form and have beaten Bournemouth away last month. The Bees, well they yet again blew a cracking chance when they were in contention but I think the squad depth is slightly weaker this season even though Ivan Toney's been brilliant and the perfect Watkins replacement. Swansea are very erratic but can't rule any of them out really. My head says Cherries and heart says Bees. As it stands it'll be Brentford v Barnsley and Bournemouth v Swans.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1333 on: May 1, 2021, 04:27:46 pm »
Big last 20 coming up in todays games. Derby went 1 up at Swansea but are now 2-1 down. A point sees them safe but if they lose theyll only be 3 points ahead of Sheff Wed with an inferior goal difference and drum roll...they play each other on the final day.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1334 on: May 1, 2021, 04:39:17 pm »
Wayne Rooney has been an unmitigated disaster. What were they thinking appointing him?  :o
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1335 on: May 1, 2021, 04:52:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 04:27:46 pm
Big last 20 coming up in todays games. Derby went 1 up at Swansea but are now 2-1 down. A point sees them safe but if they lose theyll only be 3 points ahead of Sheff Wed with an inferior goal difference and drum roll...they play each other on the final day.

Rotherham have two games left so a point doesnt make Derby safe.

They will relegate Sheff Wed if they draw though.

Derby v Sheff Wed next week as things stand if Sheff Wed beat em they would relegate Derby !
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1336 on: May 1, 2021, 04:57:54 pm »
Wazza taking derby down would be hilarious.

Out of their hands now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1337 on: May 1, 2021, 05:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May  1, 2021, 04:52:55 pm
Rotherham have two games left so a point doesnt make Derby safe.

They will relegate Sheff Wed if they draw though.

Derby v Sheff Wed next week as things stand if Sheff Wed beat em they would relegate Derby !

Didnt spot Rotherham had two games to go, and they were losing when I posted but a point today means theyve a decent chance. Their game in hand looks to be against Luton who have nothing to play for.

Good win for Brentford over Watford today. Think Toney might have set a record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Theyve only lost 7 all season, too many draws has cost them an automatic place again.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1338 on: May 1, 2021, 05:16:57 pm »
A shame Rotherham have been on such a wretched run as it'd be good to see Rooney take Derby down and Sheff Wed to go.

They'll need to win at least one of their last two but haven't won for ages.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1339 on: May 1, 2021, 05:21:48 pm »
Peterborough just been promoted to The Championship after scraping an injury time equaliser courtesy of this penalty:

https://pic.twitter.com/0Rk91ifTqK

This is the kind of bullshit that forced VAR on us.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1340 on: May 1, 2021, 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 05:04:25 pm
Didnt spot Rotherham had two games to go, and they were losing when I posted but a point today means theyve a decent chance. Their game in hand looks to be against Luton who have nothing to play for.

Good win for Brentford over Watford today. Think Toney might have set a record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Theyve only lost 7 all season, too many draws has cost them an automatic place again.

Derby have lost the last six games as well.

I think a draw against Sheff Wednesday will probably keep them up.

Toney has got 30 championship goals this season now he is on fire whatever happens he will be a premier league player next season.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1341 on: May 1, 2021, 05:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on May  1, 2021, 04:39:17 pm
Wayne Rooney has been an unmitigated disaster. What were they thinking appointing him?  :o
People like famous people

Happy to see Norwichs success. Hopefully they can be more Leeds than Fulham next year
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1342 on: May 1, 2021, 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May  1, 2021, 05:22:49 pm
Toney has got 30 championship goals this season now he is on fire whatever happens he will be a premier league player next season.

The likes of Palace and Brighton are crying out for a striker. Even West Ham, as Antonio can't stay fit. Spurs could also do a lot worse if Kane leaves.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1343 on: May 1, 2021, 05:25:55 pm »
If Wayne Rooney's team talks are anything like his interviews they are screwed
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1344 on: May 1, 2021, 05:30:07 pm »
Was always about the PR with Rooney and nothing more, always remember him being given the same squad number as their sponsor (32 Bet or something was it?).
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1345 on: May 1, 2021, 11:02:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 05:04:25 pm
Didnt spot Rotherham had two games to go, and they were losing when I posted but a point today means theyve a decent chance. Their game in hand looks to be against Luton who have nothing to play for.

Good win for Brentford over Watford today. Think Toney might have set a record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Theyve only lost 7 all season, too many draws has cost them an automatic place again.

Rotherham have Cardiff last game & Cardiff have nothing to play for either, & Derby have Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham have the better goal difference too.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1346 on: May 1, 2021, 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  1, 2021, 05:21:48 pm
Peterborough just been promoted to The Championship after scraping an injury time equaliser courtesy of this penalty:

https://pic.twitter.com/0Rk91ifTqK

This is the kind of bullshit that forced VAR on us.
Laughable penalty decisions in injury time run in the family, clearly.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1347 on: May 6, 2021, 03:46:46 pm »
Ed Sheeran is going to be sponsoring Ipswich Town's shirts next season ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-suffolk-57009557
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1348 on: May 6, 2021, 03:58:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  6, 2021, 03:46:46 pm
Ed Sheeran is going to be sponsoring Ipswich Town's shirts next season ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-suffolk-57009557

He's in love with the shape of 4-4-2.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1349 on: May 6, 2021, 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 05:04:25 pm
Good win for Brentford over Watford today. Think Toney might have set a record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Theyve only lost 7 all season, too many draws has cost them an automatic place again.
Fair play to Toney to making the step up like it was nothing whatsoever. He got 24 in 32 for Peterborough last season (who have replaced him with Johson Clarke-Harris who has scored 31 for them in the league, although he's a year older than Toney) so to get more goals at a higher level is impressive, regardless of him slotting into a fluid Brentford set up. It's not like they haven't lost a few of their better attackers and had to restructure.

He does share the record now for a single season since it's been called the Championship (10 assists too, crazy stats), with Glenn Murray bagging 30 in 2012/13.

A few have scored more when it was the First Division, Lee Hughes I seem to recall got 31 or 32 in the late 90s for WBA and a quick google says Guy Whittingham got 42 for Portsmouth in 92 and they didn't even go up!

Need to echo what others have said, that it would be great to see Derby go down. I have family who support them who you can't have a sensible conversation with, so from a snidey personal perspective I'd quite like to see that. Rooney failing is also added fun factor.

Quote from: sinnermichael on May  6, 2021, 03:58:59 pm
He's in love with the shape of 4-4-2.
Pretty good, unlike the song and artist himself  ;D I remember the similarly crap Jake Bugg sponsoring Notts County a few years back.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 12:19:37 pm »
Final day in the championship, can Wazza the mastermind keep Derby up?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
Ouch.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
Didn't realise if Derby lose they're down, thought that they needed Rotherham to win as well.

Edit: Turns out Rotherham are winning anyway ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:46:17 pm
Didn't realise if Derby lose they're down, thought that they needed Rotherham to win as well.

Edit: Turns out Rotherham are winning anyway ;D

Derby are defo down if they lose as Sheff Wed will have same points and better GD.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:00:11 pm
Derby are defo down if they lose as Sheff Wed will have same points and better GD.

Sorry, yeah that's what I meant, I thought Sheffield Wednesday were too far gone so thought if Rotherham didn't win, then Derby were safe regardless but looked at the table and realised Sheffield Wednesday can still stay up at Derby's expense.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 01:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:02:07 pm
Sorry, yeah that's what I meant, I thought Sheffield Wednesday were too far gone so thought if Rotherham didn't win, then Derby were safe regardless but looked at the table and realised Sheffield Wednesday can still stay up at Derby's expense.

Aye doing a great job is Rooney 🤣🤣
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:06:07 pm
Aye doing a great job is Rooney 🤣🤣

Well he did learn from the best in Alex Ferguson.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1357 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm »
Rooney, who started the campaign as a player in the Rams squad, is confident his side will survive.

"I know this game, I know where we're at. I believe 100% in this group of players and I believe 100% we'll stay in this division.

"We've got quality in the team and my message to fans is don't panic, don't worry, we'll be fine," he said.

Wazza knows this game.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1358 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm »
Derby losing

:lmao
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #1359 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm »
Oh dear Wazza.
