Good win for Brentford over Watford today. Think Toney might have set a record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Theyve only lost 7 all season, too many draws has cost them an automatic place again.



He's in love with the shape of 4-4-2.



Fair play to Toney to making the step up like it was nothing whatsoever. He got 24 in 32 for Peterborough last season (who have replaced him with Johson Clarke-Harris who has scored 31 for them in the league, although he's a year older than Toney) so to get more goals at a higher level is impressive, regardless of him slotting into a fluid Brentford set up. It's not like they haven't lost a few of their better attackers and had to restructure.He does share the record now for a single season since it's been called the Championship (10 assists too, crazy stats), with Glenn Murray bagging 30 in 2012/13.A few have scored more when it was the First Division, Lee Hughes I seem to recall got 31 or 32 in the late 90s for WBA and a quick google says Guy Whittingham got 42 for Portsmouth in 92 and they didn't even go up!Need to echo what others have said, that it would be great to see Derby go down. I have family who support them who you can't have a sensible conversation with, so from a snidey personal perspective I'd quite like to see that. Rooney failing is also added fun factor.Pretty good, unlike the song and artist himselfI remember the similarly crap Jake Bugg sponsoring Notts County a few years back.