Brentford could feasibly once more go into the play offs with a total points that has won the division in past years - shows how dominant Norwich and Watford have been.



Brentford have drawn a lot this season and conceded too many - a defensive overhaul would be needed if they got promoted.



Great to see Barnsley get up there with an emphasis on savvy purchases from the lower leagues. Would be amazing to see them in the Premier League again.



I'd quite like to see Rotherham stage a miraculous escape at the expense of Derby, who's owner I cannot stand.