Wednesday were very decent in the early 90s when they had Waddle, David Hirst, John Sheridan and Mark Bright. By the end of the 90s theyd lost their way a bit. Carbons was very talented but think a few other overseas signings (when they still werent that common) came in and didnt do great (Giles De Bilde?).



Mad how many ex Premier League sides there are languishing in League One though. And I think the likes of Bradford, Bolton and Portsmouth are even worse off.



Bradford are a big club - in my mind as well as in reality - they were averaging 16,500 fans in the basement division last season of proper fan attendance. Yet they're currently in 12th, scrapping with about 9 other clubs for the final play off spot in a massively compressed upper midtable. There are only 9 teams in League Two with a lower wage budget (and Crewe Alex in League One) despite what seems to be a healthy gate. They haven't paid a transfer fee for a player in the last four years, but have made over £1.5m in player sales in that time.It just seems a massive money drain to run a club at that level, you need shrewd management and to scour the massive lists of players on one year deals down there to try to squad build for one promotion push, because you will lose several important players every season. The problem in League Two is, no one really (with a few notable exceptions) can afford to pay a wage that we view as a 'footballers' wage. I certainly know a few lads who are pros in League Two/One and I played with at youth level, where they earn an okay living but nothing special at all, with no qualifications and knowing they've at best got another 4-6 years of their career left. One earns less than £600 a week as a starter for a top half League Two side. It's so, so easy for a top League One/ lower Championship club to literally quintuple a players wages just to have them as a squad filler or reserve, so no wonder players take the risk of one year deals at that level.One lad I played with at semi-pro level got picked up by a then League Two, now League One team and he's a certain starter for them when fit. They've tried all they can to keep him there but apparently another League One team, who can't offer him a starting position are happily upping his wages from £2,000 a week to closer to £9,000. This is a League One team pushing for promotion but absolutely not guaranteed and could feasibly not even make the playoffs.