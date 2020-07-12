« previous next »
BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 78,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #440 on: July 12, 2020, 10:09:11 AM
Only just seen that West Brom were held to a draw yesterday. Brentford 3 points behind them with a much better GD.

West Brom have Fulham next which wont be easy and who still have a very outside sniff of automatic promotion. Brentfords last three look winnable. There could yet be a twist in this.
kloppagetime

  Believer
  Posts: 1,018
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #441 on: July 12, 2020, 10:11:00 AM
Hope Rhian wrecks Leeds today
Emerald Red

  Believer
  Posts: 7,182
  • since 1956
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #442 on: July 12, 2020, 03:48:49 PM
With 3 games remaining, this is very tight:      


Stoke ...............-10 ... 49      
Birmingham ....  -17 ... 49
Middlesbrough .. -13 ... 47
Huddersfield ..... -16 ... 47
Charlton ..... ..... -11 ... 46      
Hull ................. -18 ... 45
Luton ............... -30 ... 44
Barnsley ........... -21 ... 43
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  Believer
  Posts: 20,581
  • I live!
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #443 on: July 12, 2020, 03:50:24 PM
Last minute winner from Leeds and I think this is the result that unofficially confirms them going up. They would have bottled today's game last season.
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  Believer
  Posts: 18,163
  • Indefatigability
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #444 on: July 12, 2020, 03:51:32 PM
Really want Leeds to get promoted. Ive missed their unpleasantness.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  Believer
  Posts: 20,581
  • I live!
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #445 on: July 12, 2020, 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 12, 2020, 03:51:32 PM
Really want Leeds to get promoted. Ive missed their unpleasantness.

Will you be saying that when their fans - if fans are allowed back in - come to Anfield?  ;D
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  Believer
  Posts: 18,163
  • Indefatigability
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #446 on: July 12, 2020, 04:16:41 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on July 12, 2020, 03:52:19 PM
Will you be saying that when their fans - if fans are allowed back in - come to Anfield?  ;D
Bring it
Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 4,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #447 on: July 12, 2020, 04:23:31 PM
Can't be doing with any of West Brom, Fulham or Cardiff coming up, all recent PL teams and it's always refreshing when someone 'new' makes the jump. So hopefully Brentford pip WBA to automatic promotion and Nottingham Forest win the playoff. Really rooting for Brentford to come up though, whether automatic or via the playoff, see a great side and with their stats-based approach it'd be interesting to see if they can unearth some ore gems and make a real fist of it next season.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 78,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #448 on: July 12, 2020, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on July 12, 2020, 03:52:19 PM
Will you be saying that when their fans - if fans are allowed back in - come to Anfield?  ;D

They hate United more dont they. Always nice to see some unpleasantries shared there.
Ginieus

  • Kemlynite
  Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #449 on: July 12, 2020, 05:13:36 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 12, 2020, 04:23:31 PM
Can't be doing with any of West Brom, Fulham or Cardiff coming up, all recent PL teams and it's always refreshing when someone 'new' makes the jump. So hopefully Brentford pip WBA to automatic promotion and Nottingham Forest win the playoff. Really rooting for Brentford to come up though, whether automatic or via the playoff, see a great side and with their stats-based approach it'd be interesting to see if they can unearth some ore gems and make a real fist of it next season.

Benrahma for Brentford is a fantastic player. He will be amazing for Brentford in PL or if someone else snaps him up. He has sort of fused Mahrez and MC Hazard shit.
King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  Believer
  Posts: 2,481
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #450 on: July 12, 2020, 05:23:10 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 12, 2020, 04:26:04 PM
They hate United more dont they. Always nice to see some unpleasantries shared there.
They despise United, maybe even more than us. I live near Leeds, they're not too fussed about us. Bit of mutual respect there, but there's always a portion of bad bells at every club
kloppismydad

  Believer
  Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #451 on: July 12, 2020, 05:31:33 PM
Going to be incredibly happy if/when Leeds come up.

I started watching football when I was 10 and it wasn't really popular in India then. My father's friend got me the Liverpool kits which resulted in me supported the mighty Redmen. My best mate was enamored by the faithful at Elland Road and ended up supporting Leeds. I grew up hearing and watching Viduka, Kewell, Harte, Keane, Ferdinand put on some amazing performances for Leeds. Also their run in the CL when they reached the semifinals under O'Leary and their subsequent collapse.

Through this all, my mate continued to support them through thick and thin, while football started becoming more and more popular in India so we saw more and more of Man Utd and Chelsea fans. When he went to uni in Oxford, he would occassionally make trips to Elland Road to show his love and support for his favourite club. Through the highs in Europe to the lows of the Championship, he has stuck supporting his team from near and far, almost for 2 decades. So I'll be incredibly happy for him if/when Leeds come up.
Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #452 on: July 12, 2020, 05:44:33 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 12, 2020, 04:23:31 PM
Can't be doing with any of West Brom, Fulham or Cardiff coming up, all recent PL teams and it's always refreshing when someone 'new' makes the jump. So hopefully Brentford pip WBA to automatic promotion and Nottingham Forest win the playoff. Really rooting for Brentford to come up though, whether automatic or via the playoff, see a great side and with their stats-based approach it'd be interesting to see if they can unearth some ore gems and make a real fist of it next season.

You hit the nail on the head for me. Although I'd like to see Cardiff come up and establish themselves,  because Cardiff is one of the biggest cities (11 largest) and it's always good to have big cities like Leeds, Cardiff Newcastle up here. Hopefully Bristol come up one day too.

But I'm sick to death of the same old WBA, Fulham coming up. Brentford will be an exciting story. So would Nottingham Forest or even someone like Preston.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  Believer
  Posts: 42,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #453 on: July 12, 2020, 05:46:47 PM
Honestly, be careful what you wish for with regards to Forest being promoted. You'd very soon start hating the way they play football. In fact, they don't. They're Burnley. They'd do quite well because of it I think, but nobody would enjoy it.
King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  Believer
  Posts: 2,481
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #454 on: July 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM
Never in a million years would I want Cardiff to come up, for the way they behaved with the Emiliano Sala transfer
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 78,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #455 on: July 12, 2020, 06:31:48 PM
Its Brentford or no one. The rest are all shit twats. Even West Brom.
Oskar

  • Kopite
  Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #456 on: July 12, 2020, 06:35:37 PM
Aside from Swansea being my local team, there is a Liverpool connection in Brewster, Steve Cooper and Mike Marsh. Think they're punching above the weight still being in play-off contention, and I don't think they will finish in the top six, but I'd like to see them back in the Premier League.

Fingers crossed Brentford can finish above West Brom, I'd really like to see them go up.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  Believer
  Posts: 3,503
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 12:54:07 AM

Quote from: kloppagetime on July  3, 2020, 07:50:28 PM
Go on Wycombe Akinfenwa plays for them so I hope they get promoted

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WRETQzz0cTw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WRETQzz0cTw</a>
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  Believer
  • ******
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 PM

The 133 year wait is over.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/odxW6Ii_tOE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/odxW6Ii_tOE</a>


The only person who can WhatsApp me tonight is Klopp. So we can celebrate together."

Scoring against Liverpool was the highlight of my career until I scored at Wembley (a penalty for Wimbledon in the 2016 League Two play-off final against Plymouth Argyle)."

I stood alongside Stevie G, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Skrtel and Jordan Henderson."

Thats the team I support. If you cant play for the team you support, the next best thing is to play against them and go toe-to-toe against them."

It was the only time Ive ever wanted Liverpool to lose and it was the only time in my playing career when I scored and wondered what should I do now?"

Im cool with VVD. I speak to him and Jordan Henderson."

But Im a competitor and I would love to play against VVD because at the moment I think hes the best defender in the world."

I would love to see how good he is. The only way to test that is to come up against him."

Id love to get them in the FA Cup, maybe a nice little 30 minutes second half when hes a bit tired because I dont know if I can do 90 anymore.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  Believer
  • ******
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #459 on: Today at 02:24:27 AM

     ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/geFU0y6f-y0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/geFU0y6f-y0</a>
him_15

  Believer
  Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
Reply #460 on: Today at 03:05:46 AM
Leeds, Brentford and Forest promoted please.
